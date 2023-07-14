The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index.

The SRH U.S. Quality Index

The SRH U.S. Quality Index (the “Index”) is intended to capture the performance of U.S. companies that exhibit consistent and moderate revenue growth but do not trade at excessive valuations. The creator of the Index, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (“RMA” or the “Index Provider”) has designed The Index to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies featuring value, growth, and quality characteristics while maintaining overall market exposure close to that of widely-followed, broad-based U.S. equity benchmarks.

The Index is constructed through the application of an objective, rules-based methodology created by the Index Provider, which involves first defining the investable universe of securities, then screening the securities in the investable universe using value, growth, and quality metrics based on company valuation, revenue growth, and variability of such growth, respectively. Securities in the investable universe that pass each of these screens are included in the Index and are equal-weighted.

Defining the Index’s Investable Universe

The Index’s investable universe is first defined by the Index Provider to include the common stock of the top 1,000 U.S. domiciled companies (as determined by market capitalization as of testing date or any of the prior four quarter-ends from the testing date) listed on a major U.S. exchange. Only securities with over $1 million in median daily trading value over the prior 30 days are deemed eligible for the Index, while securities of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), Master Limited partnerships (“MLPs”, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Preferred Stocks, investment companies, Business Development Companies (“BDCs”) and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) are excluded from the Index’s investable universe.

Application of Value, Growth, and Quality Criterion Screens

Once the constituents of Index’s investable universe have been established, they are next screened through the following value, growth, and quality screening criterions developed by the Index Provider.

The Index’s value criterion removes companies from the investable universe that exhibit an excessively high market valuation compared to their fundamental value, as measured by the ratio of a company’s enterprise value (equal to its market capitalization plus total debt, minus cash and cash equivalents) to its trailing 12-month free-cash-flow. To limit turnover in the Index and allow for appreciation of the securities, the Index utilizes a time buffer when applying this criterion, meaning a company is not excluded if it satisfies the free-cash-flow ratio test as of any of (i) the testing date or (ii) any of the prior six quarter-ends from the testing date.

The Index’s growth criterion removes companies from the investable universe that do not exhibit at least moderate long-term revenue growth, as measured by a company’s 5-year average revenue growth rate To limit turnover in the index, the Index utilizes a time buffer when applying this criterion, meaning a company is not excluded if it satisfies the revenue growth rate test as of any of (i) the testing date or (ii) the date one-year prior to the testing date.

The Index’s quality criterion removes companies from the investable universe that exhibit excessive or inconsistent growth that may be unsustainable. The Index excludes a company if it recorded an annual revenue growth rate in any of the past five years that exceeded an annual growth rate limit set by the Index.

Additional Information Regarding the Index

Following a final adjustment to exclude any companies subject to a pending acquisition transaction, the companies remaining are those that constitute the Index. The Index is equally weighted and is rebalanced and reconstituted annually.

The Index’s methodology is not constrained by specific market capitalization ranges or sectors. The Index’s constituents are typically characterized as mid-capitalization (defined as those with a market capitalization of $2 billion up to $10 billion) or large-capitalization companies (market capitalization of $10 billion or greater) but may include small capitalization companies. As of July 31, 2022, there were 61 companies in the Index, of which 29 were large-cap, 31 medium-cap, and 1 small-cap. Currently the Index’s largest industry exposure allocation is to the Industrial sector, but this may change following each Index reconstitution or rebalance.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (“VIA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the component securities of the Index. Paralel Advisors LLC (“Paralel” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Index Provider has an indirect, non-controlling interest in the parent company of the Adviser.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of issuers that are principally traded in the United States. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.