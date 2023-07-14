Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund defines equity securities to include investments in other investment companies, such as ETFs, that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund employs a contrarian strategy seeking to buy underperforming asset classes and/or factors and sell outperforming asset classes and/or factors based on quantitative research. The primary equity style exposure and factors are large cap growth, large cap value, small cap growth, small cap value, and emerging market equities. The weightings to these equity style exposures represented by equity securities, are determined using proprietary quantitative methodologies that include statistical skew. Skew or skewness measures the asymmetry of a return distribution between different constituents in a group. Measuring the skewness allows the Adviser to take five groups of stocks (Large Cap Growth, Large Cap Value, Small Cap Growth, Small Cap Value and Emerging Markets) and determine the relative weightings of each of these five groups based on how recent returns of such group fits into its historical distribution of returns. This measure of skewness generally leads to security groups that have recently outperformed to have reduced exposure and security groups that have recently underperformed to have increased exposure at each re-balance. The Fund will invest in equity securities with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.

The Fund may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.