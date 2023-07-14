Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
Net Assets
$16.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPYV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|8.13%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|2.82%
|3 Yr
|15.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|5.24%
|5 Yr
|10.8%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|1.82%
|10 Yr
|11.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|1.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPYV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|12.49%
|2021
|11.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|13.37%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|34.46%
|2019
|7.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|0.64%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|4.49%
|Period
|SPYV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.5%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|95.19%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|65.76%
|3 Yr
|14.3%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|7.89%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|4.92%
|10 Yr
|12.3%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPYV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|12.49%
|2021
|11.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|13.37%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|34.37%
|2019
|7.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|0.64%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|14.14%
|SPYV
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYV % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 B
|1 M
|151 B
|7.55%
|Number of Holdings
|449
|2
|1727
|3.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.43 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|13.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.24%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|93.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|11.50%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|86.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|48.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|44.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|45.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|47.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYV % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|68.58%
|Healthcare
|16.94%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|58.19%
|Industrials
|12.38%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|38.49%
|Consumer Defense
|11.50%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|20.95%
|Technology
|8.62%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|73.48%
|Energy
|8.01%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|44.56%
|Communication Services
|6.55%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|37.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.33%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|40.98%
|Utilities
|5.65%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|33.42%
|Basic Materials
|3.48%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.13%
|Real Estate
|3.19%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|42.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYV % Rank
|US
|98.55%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|14.72%
|Non US
|1.37%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|73.37%
|SPYV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|99.75%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|1.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SPYV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPYV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPYV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|15.61%
|SPYV
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.87%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|6.68%
|SPYV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPYV
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|8.20%
|SPYV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Mr. Krivitsky is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group (GEBS) and Tax-Efficient Market Capture Group. He joined the firm in 1996. His previous experience at SSGA includes affiliation with the firm's U.S. Structured Products Operations Group. Mr. Krivitsky began his tenure at State Street Corporation in the Mutual Funds Division in 1992. He has been working in the investment management field since 1991. Mr. Krivitsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Social Sciences from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...