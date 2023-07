The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and in companies that have merged with or been acquired by a SPAC. Investment decisions for the Fund are made by Exos Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) with the oversight of Morgan Creek Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”). A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering (“IPO”) for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. Sponsors of SPACs typically pay the SPAC’s offering costs and underwriting fees and contribute all or a portion of its working capital in exchange for participation in the common stock and derivatives (such as warrants) of the SPAC. A SPAC IPO typically involves the sale of units consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant or right (or portion of a warrant or right) to purchase common stock at a fixed price upon or after the consummation of a Combination. The capital raised in the IPO is typically placed into a trust. The proceeds of the IPO may be used only to consummate a Combination and for other limited purposes such as paying taxes owed by the SPAC. “Pre-Combination” SPACs are SPACs that are either seeking a target for a Combination or have not yet completed a Combination with an identified target. Pre-Combination SPACs often have predetermined time frames to consummate a Combination (typically two years) or the SPAC will liquidate. “Post-Combination” SPACs are operating companies that have completed a Combination with a SPAC within the last three calendar years. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in Pre-Combination SPACs (along with the warrants or rights issued in connection with the IPO of Pre-Combination SPACs) and Post-Combination SPACs.

The Fund generally seeks to invest approximately 33% of its assets in Pre-Combination SPACs (as well as any rights or warrants issued in connection with the IPO of a Pre-Combination SPAC) and approximately 66% of its assets in Post-Combination SPACs (together, the “Portfolio Targets”). However, the actual amounts invested may be greater or lesser than the Portfolio Targets from time to time as a result of changes in the market value of Fund holdings and during periods when the Sub-Adviser is actively increasing or decreasing exposure to certain investments. The Fund generally intends to weight each Pre-Combination SPAC in its portfolio equally

and each Post-Combination SPAC in its portfolio equally, although the weight of each Pre-Combination SPAC may differ from each Post-Combination SPAC.

The Fund generally will invest in Pre-Combination SPACs that are among the 50 largest publicly-traded Pre-Combination SPACs as measured by market capitalization, but may invest in any Pre-Combination SPAC with a market capitalization of $100 million or greater. The selection of specific Pre-Combination SPACs will be based on a number of factors including: (i) the number of Pre-Combination SPACs with market capitalizations over $250 million; (ii) the expected pipeline for new SPAC IPOs; and (iii) the Fund’s regular portfolio management activities. The Fund’s portfolio typically will include the securities of approximately 20 to 50 Pre-Combination SPACs.

The Fund generally will invest in Post-Combination SPACs that are among the 50 largest publicly-traded Post-Combination SPACs as measured by market capitalizations, but may invest in any Post-Combination SPAC with a market capitalization of $500 million or greater. The selection of specific Post-Combination SPACs will be based on a number of factors including: (i) the number of Post-Combination SPACs with market capitalizations over $750 million; (ii) the number of Post-Combination SPACs attracting broad research analyst coverage; (iii) the expected pipeline for SPAC Combinations; and (iv) the Fund’s regular portfolio management activities. The Fund’s portfolio typically will include the securities of approximately 20 to 50 Post-Combination SPACs.

The Fund may hold a limited number of Pre- or Post-Combination SPACs that are not among the 50 largest Pre- or Post-Combination SPACs, respectively, where the valuation analysis of the Sub-Adviser indicates that a particular Pre- or Post-Combination SPAC has the potential for greater appreciation or reduced drawdowns relative to the largest Pre- or Post-Combination SPACs, or to achieve increased diversification for the Fund. However, any such company will be subject to a minimum market capitalization of $100 million for Pre-Combination SPACs and $500 million for Post-Combination SPACs.

The Sub-Adviser may overweight the Fund’s position in one or more Pre- or Post-Combination SPACs that it believes offer a more advantageous price relative to other companies until, in the determination of the Sub-Adviser, the advantageous pricing has normalized. The occurrence of advantageous price conditions is uncertain, and advantageous price conditions are not expected to materially change the Fund’s Portfolio Targets. An advantageous price condition exists where the market price of a SPAC temporarily deviates from the Sub-Adviser’s valuation. Similarly, the Sub-Adviser may underweight the Fund’s position in one or more Pre- or Post-Combination SPACs that it believes offer a less advantageous price relative to other companies until, in the determination of the Sub-Adviser, the less advantageous pricing has normalized.

To maintain the Portfolio Targets, the Sub-Adviser generally will rebalance the Fund’s portfolio monthly based on the Fund’s Portfolio Targets. The monthly rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio may result in a higher portfolio turnover rate than experienced by other funds that rebalance their portfolios less frequently.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a lesser number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.