SPXT - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 10.1%
  • Net Assets $2.88 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.56
$40.19
$61.25

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 22.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Large Blend

blocked
blocked
blocked

blocked
blocked
blocked

blocked
blocked
blocked

blocked
blocked
blocked

blocked
blocked
blocked

SPXT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProShares S&P 500® ex-Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ProShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    50001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Neches

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities. The index and fund seek to provide exposure to the companies of the S&P 500® Index (the "S&P 500") with the exception of those companies included in the Information Technology Sector.

SPXT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPXT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -39.4% 2076.6% 77.29%
1 Yr 5.8% -20.0% 49.1% 76.81%
3 Yr 7.3%* -18.0% 17.3% 79.68%
5 Yr 10.1%* -5.7% 19.1% 80.03%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 17.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPXT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 24.7% -22.7% 41.1% 38.22%
2018 -8.8% -100.0% 1.4% 23.40%
2017 15.1% -100.0% 33.2% 41.01%
2016 8.0% -44.8% 25.0% 40.42%
2015 N/A -51.1% 20.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPXT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -39.4% 2076.6% 77.29%
1 Yr 5.8% -20.0% 49.1% 73.52%
3 Yr 7.3%* -18.0% 17.3% 76.72%
5 Yr 10.1%* -5.7% 19.1% 78.01%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 17.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPXT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 24.7% -21.6% 41.1% 38.22%
2018 -8.8% -100.0% 1.4% 47.44%
2017 15.1% -100.0% 33.2% 76.73%
2016 8.0% -16.4% 26.8% 68.08%
2015 N/A -26.4% 106.5% N/A

SPXT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPXT Category Low Category High SPXT % Rank
Net Assets 2.88 M 25 938 B 98.54%
Number of Holdings 434 1 3591 22.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 702 K -95.2 M 215 B 98.92%
Weighting of Top 10 24.34% 2.2% 100.0% 84.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.66%
  2. Facebook Inc A 3.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc A 2.19%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.14%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.10%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 1.95%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 1.72%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 1.49%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.48%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXT % Rank
Stocks 		99.77% -2.94% 151.76% 25.14%
Cash 		0.22% -110.24% 100.00% 71.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.67% 87.84%
Other 		0.00% -4.07% 100.00% 87.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.81% 87.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.00% 87.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXT % Rank
Healthcare 		19.92% 0.00% 52.88% 5.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.80% 0.00% 53.63% 8.72%
Communication Services 		15.01% 0.00% 29.85% 7.41%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 44.23% 39.05%
Industrials 		11.30% 0.00% 28.19% 23.54%
Consumer Defense 		10.43% 0.00% 47.12% 15.99%
Utilities 		4.13% 0.00% 18.14% 12.35%
Real Estate 		3.67% 0.00% 18.20% 18.12%
Basic Materials 		3.18% 0.00% 34.89% 28.83%
Energy 		2.85% 0.00% 15.09% 20.52%
Technology 		0.25% 0.00% 53.77% 99.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXT % Rank
US 		98.54% -2.94% 150.37% 24.86%
Non US 		1.23% -0.01% 62.26% 54.66%

SPXT - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPXT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.01% 20.53% 88.24%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 2.00% 24.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

SPXT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPXT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPXT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 451.00% 36.59%

SPXT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPXT Category Low Category High SPXT % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 18.21% 3.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPXT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPXT Category Low Category High SPXT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -3.04% 3.34% 13.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPXT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

SPXT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Neches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2015

5.03

5.0%

Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.

Devin Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

2.42

2.4%

Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 41.77 6.28 0.75

