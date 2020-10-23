Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities. The index and fund seek to provide exposure to the companies of the S&P 500® Index (the "S&P 500") with the exception of those companies included in the Information Technology Sector.
|Period
|SPXT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-39.4%
|2076.6%
|77.29%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-20.0%
|49.1%
|76.81%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-18.0%
|17.3%
|79.68%
|5 Yr
|10.1%*
|-5.7%
|19.1%
|80.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|17.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPXT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|24.7%
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|38.22%
|2018
|-8.8%
|-100.0%
|1.4%
|23.40%
|2017
|15.1%
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|41.01%
|2016
|8.0%
|-44.8%
|25.0%
|40.42%
|2015
|N/A
|-51.1%
|20.5%
|N/A
|SPXT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPXT % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.88 M
|25
|938 B
|98.54%
|Number of Holdings
|434
|1
|3591
|22.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|702 K
|-95.2 M
|215 B
|98.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.34%
|2.2%
|100.0%
|84.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPXT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.77%
|-2.94%
|151.76%
|25.14%
|Cash
|0.22%
|-110.24%
|100.00%
|71.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.67%
|87.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.07%
|100.00%
|87.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.81%
|87.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.00%
|87.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPXT % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.92%
|0.00%
|52.88%
|5.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.80%
|0.00%
|53.63%
|8.72%
|Communication Services
|15.01%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|7.41%
|Financial Services
|13.44%
|0.00%
|44.23%
|39.05%
|Industrials
|11.30%
|0.00%
|28.19%
|23.54%
|Consumer Defense
|10.43%
|0.00%
|47.12%
|15.99%
|Utilities
|4.13%
|0.00%
|18.14%
|12.35%
|Real Estate
|3.67%
|0.00%
|18.20%
|18.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.18%
|0.00%
|34.89%
|28.83%
|Energy
|2.85%
|0.00%
|15.09%
|20.52%
|Technology
|0.25%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|99.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPXT % Rank
|US
|98.54%
|-2.94%
|150.37%
|24.86%
|Non US
|1.23%
|-0.01%
|62.26%
|54.66%
|SPXT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.01%
|20.53%
|88.24%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|24.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|SPXT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPXT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPXT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|451.00%
|36.59%
|SPXT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPXT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.68%
|0.00%
|18.21%
|3.50%
|SPXT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SPXT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPXT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|-3.04%
|3.34%
|13.85%
|SPXT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.231
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.276
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.242
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.260
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.257
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.268
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.186
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.281
|Oct 03, 2018
|$0.279
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.226
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.181
|Jan 04, 2018
|$0.211
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.274
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.204
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.120
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.383
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.277
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.173
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.381
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.234
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2015
5.03
5.0%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
2.42
2.4%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|41.77
|6.28
|0.75
