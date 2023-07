The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index consists exclusively of investment grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500, the most widely-used U.S. equity benchmark. From over 5000 bonds issued by S&P 500 companies, the Index Provider selects and weights up to 1000 of the most liquid investment grade bonds based on the following criteria: Qualifying bonds must (i) be issued by S&P 500 companies (or their subsidiaries), (ii) be rated investment grade, (iii) be issued in the United States and denominated in U.S. dollars, (iv) have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year (as of the monthly rebalance date), (v) have a maturity upon issuance of at least two and a half years, and (vi) have a minimum par amount of $750 million. Bonds meeting the above criteria are ranked based on their liquidity. The 1000 most liquid bonds (i.e., those with the highest average trading volumes) are included in the Index. If less than 1000 bonds meet the above criteria, all qualifying bonds will be included in the Index and the Index will consist of fewer than 1000 bonds. The Index is weighted by market value. Bond issuances with higher market values are more heavily weighted than bond issuances with lower market values. The Index constituents are reset and rebalanced on a monthly basis. As of June 30, 2022, the Index included 1000 bonds from 221 distinct issuers. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SP5MAIGT.” Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. • Fixed Income Instruments — The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in investment grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the industrials industry group and was focused in the financials industry group. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.