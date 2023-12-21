Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SP Funds S&P World ETF

ETF
SPWO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0952 +0.37 +1.85%
primary theme
N/A
SPWO (ETF)

SP Funds S&P World ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0952 +0.37 +1.85%
primary theme
N/A
SPWO (ETF)

SP Funds S&P World ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0952 +0.37 +1.85%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SP Funds S&P World ETF

SPWO | ETF

$20.10

-

-

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
$19.73
$20.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SP Funds S&P World ETF

SPWO | ETF

$20.10

-

-

0.55%

SPWO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SP Funds S&P World ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Shariah World Index is designed to measure the performance of companies located in developed and emerging markets outside of the United States that pass rules-based screens for adherence to Shariah investment guidelines, with a cap applied to ensure diversification among companies in the Index. To the extent the Index includes securities in emerging market securities, the Fund may be invested in equity securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries. The Fund considers emerging markets countries to be those countries included in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Index.

The Shariah World Index is a blended index, composed of 50% S&P Developed Ex-U.S. LargeMidCap Shariah Index (USD) and 50% S&P Emerging LargeMidCap Shariah Index (USD). S&P engages a third-party consultant to screen potential constituents for non-compliant business activities (companies that offer products and services that are not compliant with Shariah law such as gambling, alcohol, or tobacco) and to eliminate companies that employ leverage in contravention of Shariah law.

The Index is rebalanced monthly, if necessary, and is weighted based on a modified float adjusted market capitalization of each constituent. The Index is comprised of the top 250 constituents of each underlying index, with the constituents of each underlying index representing 50% of the adjusted market capitalization of the Index, with the excess distributed proportionately to uncapped constituents. As of November 9, 2023, the Index was composed of 500 constituents, representing investments in 40 countries excluding the United States.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s investment adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in Shariah-compliant securities or other Shariah-compliant investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s investment adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in Shariah-compliant securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions) or securities such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that invest in Shariah-compliant investments. Each investment made by the Fund that is not included in the Index will be screened for compliance with Shariah principles before investment.

To the extent the Index is concentrated in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries (i.e., more than 25% of its total assets is represented by such securities), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

SPWO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPWO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPWO Category Low Category High SPWO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPWO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SPWO - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SPWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SPWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPWO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPWO Category Low Category High SPWO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPWO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPWO Category Low Category High SPWO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPWO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SPWO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×