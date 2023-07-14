Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and applying an upside convexity option overlay strategy to the equity investments.

U.S. Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies, primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The adviser does not frequently trade U.S. equities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to the U.S. equity market.

Upside Convexity Option Overlay Strategy

Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s assets will be subject to the Fund’s upside convexity option overlay. The upside convexity option overlay strategy consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) call options on the S&P 500 Index or an S&P 500 Index ETF. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund decides whether to purchase put or call options based on a number of factors such as strike prices and expiration date.

The upside convexity option overlay strategy is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against market moves and is intended to add convexity to the Fund. If the market goes up, the Fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. The adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Fund anticipates selling options on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the upside convexity option overlay is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will improve performance.

Convexity in the Fund’s name is a reference to the mathematical term convexity. The Fund’s returns are anticipated to show convexity because the relationship between the Fund’s returns and market returns is not designed to be linear. That is, if market returns go up in a linear fashion, the Fund’s returns are expected to rise faster than the market. The value of the Fund’s call options is expected to rise in proportion to the rise in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated. The value of the Fund’s call options may rise faster than the market if the adviser successfully selects options that appreciate in value. Otherwise stated, the term “convexity” in the Fund’s name refers to the intended non-linear nature between the Fund’s and the market returns; it does not refer to the concept of “bond convexity,” which is a measure of the non-linear relationship between bond duration and changes in interest rates.