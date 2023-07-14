Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF

Active ETF
SPUC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.1701 -0.08 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF

SPUC | Active ETF

$31.17

$8.4 M

2.46%

$0.76

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.2%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
$25.15
$31.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

SPUC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Simplify Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    375001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Kim

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and applying an upside convexity option overlay strategy to the equity investments.

U.S. Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies, primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The adviser does not frequently trade U.S. equities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to the U.S. equity market.

Upside Convexity Option Overlay Strategy

Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s assets will be subject to the Fund’s upside convexity option overlay. The upside convexity option overlay strategy consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) call options on the S&P 500 Index or an S&P 500 Index ETF. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund decides whether to purchase put or call options based on a number of factors such as strike prices and expiration date.

The upside convexity option overlay strategy is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against market moves and is intended to add convexity to the Fund. If the market goes up, the Fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. The adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Fund anticipates selling options on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the upside convexity option overlay is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will improve performance.

Convexity in the Fund’s name is a reference to the mathematical term convexity. The Fund’s returns are anticipated to show convexity because the relationship between the Fund’s returns and market returns is not designed to be linear. That is, if market returns go up in a linear fashion, the Fund’s returns are expected to rise faster than the market. The value of the Fund’s call options is expected to rise in proportion to the rise in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated. The value of the Fund’s call options may rise faster than the market if the adviser successfully selects options that appreciate in value. Otherwise stated, the term “convexity” in the Fund’s name refers to the intended non-linear nature between the Fund’s and the market returns; it does not refer to the concept of “bond convexity,” which is a measure of the non-linear relationship between bond duration and changes in interest rates.

Read More

SPUC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPUC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -14.3% 36.7% 11.17%
1 Yr 15.7% -34.8% 38.6% 28.55%
3 Yr 0.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 85.30%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.39%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 76.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPUC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -56.3% 28.9% 76.60%
2021 15.7% -20.5% 152.6% 1.25%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPUC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -17.0% -20.5% 36.7% 99.32%
1 Yr -1.3% -34.8% 40.3% 88.75%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPUC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -56.3% 28.9% 76.68%
2021 15.7% -20.5% 152.6% 1.25%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

SPUC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPUC Category Low Category High SPUC % Rank
Net Assets 8.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 98.79%
Number of Holdings 5 2 4154 99.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 11 M 288 K 270 B 93.28%
Weighting of Top 10 99.92% 1.8% 106.2% 0.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Core SP 500 ETF 98.87%
  2. SP 500 INDEX 0.74%
  3. FIDELITY INV MMTRSY 1 680 0.34%
  4. SP 500 INDEX 0.19%
  5. SP 500 INDEX 0.13%
  6. SP 500 INDEX 0.01%
  7. SP 500 INDEX -0.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPUC % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.00% 130.24% 27.02%
Cash 		0.38% -102.29% 100.00% 71.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 50.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 50.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 47.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 47.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPUC % Rank
Technology 		24.45% 0.00% 48.94% 46.78%
Healthcare 		14.47% 0.00% 60.70% 47.55%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 55.59% 51.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.72% 0.00% 30.33% 50.23%
Communication Services 		8.81% 0.00% 27.94% 39.51%
Industrials 		8.22% 0.00% 29.90% 69.45%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 47.71% 48.16%
Energy 		4.80% 0.00% 41.64% 31.78%
Utilities 		2.98% 0.00% 20.91% 28.10%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 31.91% 49.08%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 25.70% 54.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPUC % Rank
US 		98.52% 0.00% 127.77% 23.32%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 32.38% 63.32%

SPUC - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPUC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.01% 49.27% 72.76%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SPUC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPUC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPUC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 9.74%

SPUC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPUC Category Low Category High SPUC % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.46% 0.00% 23.92% 10.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPUC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPUC Category Low Category High SPUC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -54.00% 6.06% 9.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPUC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPUC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2020

1.74

1.7%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Michael Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

