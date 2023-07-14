Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$116 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
$17.12
$18.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SPSK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SP Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    2600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

The Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade sukuk, which are financial certificates, similar to bonds, issued in the global markets and structured to comply with Islamic religious law, commonly known as “Sharia,” and its investment principles. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, sukuk must have an outstanding issue size of at least US $200 million, a minimum time to maturity of one year, and a credit quality rating of at least BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC or Fitch Ratings, Inc. and/or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. The Index was created in 2006 and is owned and administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), a division of S&P Global.

Unlike conventional bonds, sukuk are based on a variety of contracts to create financial obligations, and the returns to investors are considered to be profit sharing, not interest. Issuers of sukuk may include international financial institutions, foreign governments (including in emerging markets), and foreign government agencies or instrumentalities that issue sukuk through a secondary issuing vehicle such as a trust. Sharia has certain restrictions regarding finance and commercial activities, including interest restrictions and prohibited industries and only sukuk, as screened by Thomson Reuters, is eligible for the Index. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly and is market value weighted. As of February 28, 2023, the Index was composed of 105 constituents, representing investments in eight foreign countries, and had an average weighted maturity of 5.59 years.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s investment adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in Sharia-compliant securities or other Sharia-compliant investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s investment adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in Sharia-compliant securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). Each investment made by the Fund is pre-screened and approved as Sharia-compliant before investment by the Fund.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

SPSK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -59.5% 0.9% 5.34%
1 Yr -0.7% -15.5% 19.7% 19.71%
3 Yr -2.3%* -4.3% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -2.5% 4.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -15.2% 0.9% 16.00%
2021 -0.7% -10.9% 12.2% 84.54%
2020 1.2% -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.5% -59.5% 0.9% 18.45%
1 Yr -6.9% -16.6% 30.5% 17.06%
3 Yr N/A* -5.2% 10.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -15.2% 0.9% 16.00%
2021 -0.7% -10.9% 12.2% 84.54%
2020 1.2% -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

SPSK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPSK Category Low Category High SPSK % Rank
Net Assets 116 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 86.76%
Number of Holdings 97 4 4562 86.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M -112 M 3.66 B 74.41%
Weighting of Top 10 24.22% 4.7% 100.0% 72.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KSA Sukuk Ltd 3.84%
  2. KSA Sukuk Ltd 2.52%
  3. SA Global Sukuk Ltd 2.28%
  4. KSA Sukuk Ltd 2.21%
  5. Isdb Trust Services NO 2 SARL 2.20%
  6. Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III 1.95%
  7. Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III 1.87%
  8. Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III 1.77%
  9. Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III 1.75%
  10. KSA Sukuk Ltd 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPSK % Rank
Bonds 		98.28% 0.00% 220.33% 15.17%
Convertible Bonds 		1.72% 0.00% 11.19% 33.65%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 71.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 62.56%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 58.77%
Cash 		0.00% -130.07% 95.62% 88.63%

SPSK - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.02% 3.65% 76.08%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.08% 69.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SPSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 6.00% 354.00% 8.88%

SPSK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPSK Category Low Category High SPSK % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.16% 0.00% 17.40% 11.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPSK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPSK Category Low Category High SPSK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.08% 5.77% 62.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPSK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPSK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Naushad Virji

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Naushad Virji, Chief Executive Officer at ShariaPortfolio, Inc.(“SP Funds”), launched SP Funds in 2014 and ShariaPortfolio Canada, Inc. in 2019. He has also been Chief Executive Officer at Virji Investments, Inc., a registered investment advisor firm, since 2003. Mr. Virji attended the University of Florida where he received a degree in business administration.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

