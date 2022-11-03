The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing its assets in the Index constituents. The Index’s construction begins by identifying two universes of stocks:

● one consisting of the stock of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), listed on U.S. exchanges (“Universe One”), and

● one consisting of the stock of the 100 largest U.S. and non-U.S. companies by market capitalization, except for financial companies, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or NASDAQ Global Market (“Universe Two”).

The Index then selects the 30 largest companies from each Universe by market capitalization and weights each company equally. A company that qualifies for inclusion in each Universe will be weighted twice as heavily in the Index than a company that qualifies for inclusion in one Universe. Financial companies excluded from Universe Two generally are those that operate in the banking, insurance, real estate and financial services sectors. The Index may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of non-U.S. companies, which generally will be located in developed countries. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The Index was developed by Reality Shares, Inc. (the “Index Provider”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally will replicate the Index by investing in all of the securities in the Index in proportion to their weighting in the Index. However, the Fund may invest in a representative sample of the Index if replicating the Index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when it is difficult or substantially expensive to compile a portfolio of securities to replicate the Index, if a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

To the extent the Index is focused in a particular sector, the Fund necessarily will be focused in that sector. As of the date of this prospectus, the Index had significant exposure to the Communications, Consumer Discretionary and Technology sectors, as each sector is defined by the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard. The sectors in which the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be focused will vary as the composition of the Index changes over time. The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, accordingly, may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies included in the Index. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of at least $6 billion. As of March 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies included in the Index ranged from $83.54 billion to $2.22 trillion.