Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 03/11/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.68 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.1%
Expense Ratio 0.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 03/11/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing its assets in the Index constituents. The Index’s construction begins by identifying two universes of stocks:
|
●
|
one consisting of the stock of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), listed on U.S. exchanges (“Universe One”), and
|
●
|
one consisting of the stock of the 100 largest U.S. and non-U.S. companies by market capitalization, except for financial companies, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or NASDAQ Global Market (“Universe Two”).
The Index then selects the 30 largest companies from each Universe by market capitalization and weights each company equally. A company that qualifies for inclusion in each Universe will be weighted twice as heavily in the Index than a company that qualifies for inclusion in one Universe. Financial companies excluded from Universe Two generally are those that operate in the banking, insurance, real estate and financial services sectors. The Index may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of non-U.S. companies, which generally will be located in developed countries. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The Index was developed by Reality Shares, Inc. (the “Index Provider”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally will replicate the Index by investing in all of the securities in the Index in proportion to their weighting in the Index. However, the Fund may invest in a representative sample of the Index if replicating the Index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when it is difficult or substantially expensive to compile a portfolio of securities to replicate the Index, if a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
To the extent the Index is focused in a particular sector, the Fund necessarily will be focused in that sector. As of the date of this prospectus, the Index had significant exposure to the Communications, Consumer Discretionary and Technology sectors, as each sector is defined by the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard. The sectors in which the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be focused will vary as the composition of the Index changes over time. The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, accordingly, may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies included in the Index. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of at least $6 billion. As of March 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies included in the Index ranged from $83.54 billion to $2.22 trillion.
|Period
|SPQQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|30.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|46.9%
|89.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPQQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|46.97%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SPQQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|95.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|67.6%
|86.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPQQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|47.53%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SPQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 M
|38 K
|1.21 T
|99.72%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|1
|4154
|80.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|671 K
|1.74 K
|270 B
|99.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.07%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|26.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|42.55%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|55.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|87.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|87.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|87.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|87.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|98.96%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|0.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|99.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|99.93%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|97.52%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|89.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|74.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|1.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|16.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|7.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQQ % Rank
|US
|99.60%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|56.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|34.65%
|SPQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.20%
|0.01%
|3.53%
|88.57%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|19.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|80.27%
|SPQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.56%
|92.86%
|SPQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SPQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|7.14%
|SPQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$1.418
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Scott Freeze, President of SRN Advisors, LLC. Mr. Freeze has been involved with ETFs since entering the financial services industry in the 1990s. Mr. Freeze founded SRN Advisors, LLC in 2019. Prior to founding the SRN Advisors, LLC, he worked for The Vanguard Group as a Supervisor for Vanguard Brokerage Services before moving to Croix Securities in 2002 to develop an automated trading platform. Mr. Freeze worked at Knight Capital from 2003 to 2005 on the program/ETF desk and Miller Tabak from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Freeze founded Street One Financial in September 2009 to service institutional advisers with their ETF executions.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.12
|2.42
