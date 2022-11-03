Home
Trending ETFs
Name

As of 03/11/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Siren ETF Trust - Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF

SPQQ | ETF

-

$1.68 M

0.00%

$0.30

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.68 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SPQQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Siren ETF Trust - Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Freeze

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing its assets in the Index constituents. The Index’s construction begins by identifying two universes of stocks:

one consisting of the stock of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), listed on U.S. exchanges (“Universe One”), and

one consisting of the stock of the 100 largest U.S. and non-U.S. companies by market capitalization, except for financial companies, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or NASDAQ Global Market (“Universe Two”).

The Index then selects the 30 largest companies from each Universe by market capitalization and weights each company equally. A company that qualifies for inclusion in each Universe will be weighted twice as heavily in the Index than a company that qualifies for inclusion in one Universe. Financial companies excluded from Universe Two generally are those that operate in the banking, insurance, real estate and financial services sectors. The Index may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of non-U.S. companies, which generally will be located in developed countries. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The Index was developed by Reality Shares, Inc. (the “Index Provider”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally will replicate the Index by investing in all of the securities in the Index in proportion to their weighting in the Index. However, the Fund may invest in a representative sample of the Index if replicating the Index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when it is difficult or substantially expensive to compile a portfolio of securities to replicate the Index, if a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

To the extent the Index is focused in a particular sector, the Fund necessarily will be focused in that sector. As of the date of this prospectus, the Index had significant exposure to the Communications, Consumer Discretionary and Technology sectors, as each sector is defined by the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard. The sectors in which the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be focused will vary as the composition of the Index changes over time. The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, accordingly, may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies included in the Index. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of at least $6 billion. As of March 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies included in the Index ranged from $83.54 billion to $2.22 trillion.

Read More

SPQQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 30.64%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% 89.84%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 46.97%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 95.08%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% 86.06%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 47.53%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

SPQQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPQQ Category Low Category High SPQQ % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 M 38 K 1.21 T 99.72%
Number of Holdings 49 1 4154 80.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 671 K 1.74 K 270 B 99.18%
Weighting of Top 10 40.07% 1.8% 100.0% 26.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 5.90%
  2. Alphabet Inc 4.84%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 4.12%
  4. Microsoft Corp 4.00%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.85%
  6. Apple Inc 3.81%
  7. Netflix Inc 3.60%
  8. Adobe Inc 3.49%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 3.38%
  10. Broadcom Inc 3.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 0.00% 130.24% 42.55%
Cash 		0.40% -102.29% 100.00% 55.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 87.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 87.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 87.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 87.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQQ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 98.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 0.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 99.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 99.93%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 97.52%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 89.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 74.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 1.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 16.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 7.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQQ % Rank
US 		99.60% 0.00% 127.77% 56.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 34.65%

SPQQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 3.53% 88.57%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 19.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SPQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 80.27%

SPQQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPQQ Category Low Category High SPQQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 92.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPQQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPQQ Category Low Category High SPQQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 7.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPQQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPQQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Freeze

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Scott Freeze, President of SRN Advisors, LLC. Mr. Freeze has been involved with ETFs since entering the financial services industry in the 1990s. Mr. Freeze founded SRN Advisors, LLC in 2019. Prior to founding the SRN Advisors, LLC, he worked for The Vanguard Group as a Supervisor for Vanguard Brokerage Services before moving to Croix Securities in 2002 to develop an automated trading platform. Mr. Freeze worked at Knight Capital from 2003 to 2005 on the program/ETF desk and Miller Tabak from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Freeze founded Street One Financial in September 2009 to service institutional advisers with their ETF executions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

