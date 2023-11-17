Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. entities. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, and futures on common stock. Additionally, the Fund defines U.S. entities as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or deriving more than 50% of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintaining more than 50% of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S.

The adviser believes that, based upon its historical research, allocations to a combination of US equity strategies and multiple quantitative investment strategies (or “QIS”) across equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets may achieve long-term capital appreciation and mitigate asset-class and single-strategy risks. QIS are quantitative investment strategies that provide model portfolios directly accessed by the Fund or indirectly by investing in the Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (the “QIS Fund”).

The Fund is designed to provide exposure to U.S. equities “plus” QIS as further described below.

US Equity Strategies

The adviser believes that, based upon its historical research, a base allocation to equities will make a significant contribution to long-term capital appreciation, while providing dividend income to help offset Fund operating expenses. The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. entities primarily through (i) equity securities of U.S. companies, (ii) ETFs that primarily invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies, and (iii) exchange-traded equity futures contracts. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization. The adviser evaluates expected return, expenses, management, and leveraging effects when initially choosing between specific stocks, ETFs, and futures and evaluates allocations among these instruments on an ongoing basis to determine whether any adjustments to the allocations would provide better returns. Through a combination of securities and futures, the adviser targets an allocation equivalent to 100% of Fund net assets to the US equity strategy. The adviser reduces equity exposure when it believes the QIS strategy will produce higher returns and changes allocations among specific stocks, ETFs, and futures to those with the highest expected return.

QIS Strategies (i.e. multiple quantitative investment strategies)

This component of the Fund’s strategy is designed to identify the optimal allocation among quantitative investment strategies to achieve positive returns and mitigate asset-class and single-strategy risks. The adviser evaluates multiple strategies and selects the individual strategies based on multiple qualitative and quantitative considerations, including portfolio diversification, scalability, expected risk adjusted returns and correlation to one another. The adviser evaluates these strategies on a quarterly basis and makes adjustments to the strategy allocations when the adviser believes an alternative strategy would provide better returns. The adviser executes the QIS strategy primarily by investing in the Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (the “QIS Fund”), which is a US domiciled and US exchange-traded fund managed by the adviser. The Fund looks through the QIS Fund to measure its contribution to the Fund’s 80% investment policy. Through the QIS Fund, the Fund may indirectly invest in foreign issuers (including emerging markets), on foreign exchanges, and in debt of any quality.

The QIS Fund invests in multiple quantitative investment strategies across equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets. The quantitative investment strategies in which the QIS Fund invests are third-party investment strategies that analyse historical quantitative data and use models to identify investments that, based on historical results, can provide attractive risk adjusted returns. When it believes conditions are favorable for the QIS strategy, the adviser may allocate up to 50% of the Fund's net assets to the QIS Fund. When the adviser believes conditions are unfavorable for the QIS strategy, the adviser will sell all or a portion of its assets allocated to the QIS Fund. The adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio between U.S. equities and the QIS Fund at least quarterly.

The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for futures. The collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

Temporary Defensive Positions

From time to time, the Fund may take temporary defensive positions, which are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies, in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. For example, the Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in money market instruments, including cash, cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, other investment grade fixed income securities, certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, money market funds and repurchase agreements. While the Fund is in a defensive position, the opportunity to achieve its investment objective will be limited. If the Fund invests in a money market fund, the shareholders of the Fund generally will be subject to duplicative management fees. Although the Fund would do this only in seeking to avoid losses, the Fund will be unable to pursue its investment objective during that time, and it could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.