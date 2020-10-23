Dividend Investing Ideas Center
VMBS | ETF |
$54.11
-0.02%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$1.47
1.77%
0.05%
The fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of the U.S. agency mortgage pass-through segment of the U.S. investment grade bond market.
|Period
|SPMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-1.0%
|8.6%
|77.02%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|1.9%
|9.7%
|65.97%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|1.8%
|5.9%
|52.12%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|1.2%
|4.0%
|43.16%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|0.6%
|4.8%
|31.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|2.8%
|-48.1%
|7.1%
|75.43%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-5.4%
|0.2%
|90.00%
|2017
|-1.0%
|-2.4%
|0.9%
|78.71%
|2016
|-2.0%
|-9.3%
|1.4%
|87.05%
|2015
|-1.3%
|-4.5%
|3.3%
|46.20%
|Period
|SPMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SPMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMB % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.61 B
|12.3 M
|27 B
|31.67%
|Number of Holdings
|1080
|10
|15496
|9.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|658 M
|3.11 M
|9.7 B
|38.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.96%
|9.3%
|100.0%
|89.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMB % Rank
|Bonds
|90.59%
|52.60%
|135.78%
|79.58%
|Cash
|9.41%
|-40.06%
|32.99%
|20.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|13.07%
|68.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|70.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.77%
|18.95%
|68.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.14%
|71.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMB % Rank
|Securitized
|89.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.41%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|42.08%
|Government
|1.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.08%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.89%
|71.67%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.91%
|75.42%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.60%
|77.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMB % Rank
|US
|90.59%
|49.75%
|134.90%
|77.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.28%
|81.25%
|SPMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.06%
|0.03%
|2.72%
|97.35%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|6.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SPMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SPMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|298.00%
|5.07%
|421.00%
|82.07%
|SPMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.75%
|0.00%
|3.04%
|1.25%
|SPMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SPMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|0.31%
|3.60%
|52.14%
|SPMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.063
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.066
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.066
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.064
|May 07, 2020
|$0.068
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.067
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.065
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.069
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.070
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.069
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.063
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.066
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.071
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.071
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.073
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.072
|May 07, 2019
|$0.074
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.073
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.074
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.071
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.072
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.073
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.072
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.074
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.072
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.074
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.074
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.071
|May 07, 2018
|$0.068
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.067
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.068
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.070
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.068
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.067
|Nov 09, 2017
|$0.069
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.069
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.068
|Aug 09, 2017
|$0.070
|Jul 12, 2017
|$0.071
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.068
|May 09, 2017
|$0.068
|Apr 11, 2017
|$0.068
|Mar 09, 2017
|$0.068
|Feb 09, 2017
|$0.063
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.067
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.063
|Nov 09, 2016
|$0.054
|Oct 11, 2016
|$0.066
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.069
|Aug 09, 2016
|$0.067
|Jul 12, 2016
|$0.066
|Jun 09, 2016
|$0.067
|May 10, 2016
|$0.069
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.069
|Mar 09, 2016
|$0.067
|Feb 09, 2016
|$0.064
|Jan 07, 2016
|$0.070
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.070
|Nov 10, 2015
|$0.070
|Oct 09, 2015
|$0.071
|Sep 10, 2015
|$0.073
|Aug 11, 2015
|$0.069
|Jul 10, 2015
|$0.068
|Jun 09, 2015
|$0.067
|May 11, 2015
|$0.066
|Apr 10, 2015
|$0.058
|Mar 10, 2015
|$0.062
|Feb 10, 2015
|$0.075
|Jan 07, 2015
|$0.336
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.064
|Nov 12, 2014
|$0.066
|Oct 09, 2014
|$0.064
|Sep 10, 2014
|$0.060
|Aug 11, 2014
|$0.058
|Jul 10, 2014
|$0.060
|Jun 10, 2014
|$0.060
|May 09, 2014
|$0.064
|Apr 09, 2014
|$0.053
|Mar 11, 2014
|$0.051
|Feb 11, 2014
|$0.027
|Jan 07, 2014
|$0.075
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.042
|Nov 12, 2013
|$0.031
|Oct 09, 2013
|$0.011
|Sep 11, 2013
|$0.008
|Aug 09, 2013
|$0.019
|Jul 10, 2013
|$0.014
|Jun 11, 2013
|$0.021
|May 09, 2013
|$0.019
|Apr 09, 2013
|$0.007
|Mar 11, 2013
|$0.006
|Feb 11, 2013
|$0.006
|Jan 07, 2013
|$0.005
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.005
|Nov 09, 2012
|$0.007
|Oct 09, 2012
|$0.007
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.012
|Aug 09, 2012
|$0.016
|Jul 11, 2012
|$0.018
|Jun 11, 2012
|$0.024
|May 09, 2012
|$0.023
|Apr 11, 2012
|$0.029
|Mar 09, 2012
|$0.035
|Feb 09, 2012
|$0.029
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.026
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.038
|Nov 09, 2011
|$0.036
|Oct 11, 2011
|$0.040
|Sep 12, 2011
|$0.052
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.056
|Jul 12, 2011
|$0.045
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.051
|May 10, 2011
|$0.057
|Apr 11, 2011
|$0.055
|Mar 09, 2011
|$0.047
|Feb 09, 2011
|$0.040
|Jan 06, 2011
|$0.027
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.020
|Nov 09, 2010
|$0.024
|Oct 12, 2010
|$0.029
|Sep 10, 2010
|$0.048
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.061
|Jul 12, 2010
|$0.049
|Jun 09, 2010
|$0.056
|May 11, 2010
|$0.066
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.070
|Mar 09, 2010
|$0.058
|Feb 09, 2010
|$0.040
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.076
|Nov 10, 2009
|$0.072
|Oct 09, 2009
|$0.063
|Sep 10, 2009
|$0.049
|Aug 11, 2009
|$0.056
|Jul 10, 2009
|$0.073
|Jun 09, 2009
|$0.055
|May 11, 2009
|$0.055
|Apr 09, 2009
|$0.050
|Mar 10, 2009
|$0.022
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
6.92
6.9%
Marc DiCosimo, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA Funds Management and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He joined the firm in 2013 and is responsible for managing a broad range of fixed income strategies. Previously, Mr. DiCosimo worked at Wellington Management as a fixed income portfolio analyst on the Mortgage Backed Securities Team. Mr. DiCosimo has fifteen years of fixed income experience working at Loomis Sayles and Saxon Mortgage Capital. Mr. DiCosimo graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in Accounting. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
5.92
5.9%
Michael Przygoda, CFA, is a Principal and Vice President of SSgA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group, managing a variety of securitized and custom aggregate bond strategies. Prior to joining the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group, Mr. Przygoda worked as an MBS Trader and a portfolio analyst in the Government Solutions Team and previously managed the Active Fixed Income Operations Team. Mr. Przygoda received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Stonehill College and his Master of Science in Finance from Suffolk University. Mr. Przygoda has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of both CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|29.97
|8.33
|5.68
