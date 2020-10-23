Welcome to Dividend.com
SPDR® Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPMB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 2.8%
  • Net Assets $2.61 B
  • Holdings in Top 10 23.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.56
$23.30
$26.95

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 298.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Intermediate Government

Compare SPMB to Popular Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond Funds and ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

SPMB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    98100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc DiCosimo

Fund Description

The fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of the U.S. agency mortgage pass-through segment of the U.S. investment grade bond market.

SPMB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -1.0% 8.6% 77.02%
1 Yr 4.5% 1.9% 9.7% 65.97%
3 Yr 3.7%* 1.8% 5.9% 52.12%
5 Yr 2.8%* 1.2% 4.0% 43.16%
10 Yr 2.8%* 0.6% 4.8% 31.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 2.8% -48.1% 7.1% 75.43%
2018 -2.3% -5.4% 0.2% 90.00%
2017 -1.0% -2.4% 0.9% 78.71%
2016 -2.0% -9.3% 1.4% 87.05%
2015 -1.3% -4.5% 3.3% 46.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -1.0% 8.6% 77.02%
1 Yr 4.5% -2.1% 9.7% 54.20%
3 Yr 3.7%* 1.0% 5.9% 45.34%
5 Yr 2.8%* 0.9% 4.0% 37.18%
10 Yr 2.8%* 0.6% 4.8% 30.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 2.8% 0.3% 7.1% 76.72%
2018 -2.3% -3.4% 2.0% 95.00%
2017 -1.0% -2.4% 4.6% 86.14%
2016 -2.0% -9.3% 1.5% 90.67%
2015 -1.3% -4.5% 3.3% 65.76%

SPMB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPMB Category Low Category High SPMB % Rank
Net Assets 2.61 B 12.3 M 27 B 31.67%
Number of Holdings 1080 10 15496 9.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 658 M 3.11 M 9.7 B 38.33%
Weighting of Top 10 22.96% 9.3% 100.0% 89.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.53%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.71%
  3. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  4. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  5. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  6. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  7. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  8. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  9. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%
  10. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMB % Rank
Bonds 		90.59% 52.60% 135.78% 79.58%
Cash 		9.41% -40.06% 32.99% 20.00%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 13.07% 68.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 70.83%
Other 		0.00% -0.77% 18.95% 68.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 19.14% 71.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMB % Rank
Securitized 		89.04% 0.00% 100.00% 15.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.41% 0.00% 37.68% 42.08%
Government 		1.55% 0.00% 100.00% 67.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 8.89% 71.67%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.91% 75.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 14.60% 77.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMB % Rank
US 		90.59% 49.75% 134.90% 77.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 5.28% 81.25%

SPMB - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.03% 2.72% 97.35%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 6.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SPMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SPMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 298.00% 5.07% 421.00% 82.07%

SPMB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPMB Category Low Category High SPMB % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.75% 0.00% 3.04% 1.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPMB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPMB Category Low Category High SPMB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% 0.31% 3.60% 52.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPMB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

SPMB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc DiCosimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

6.92

6.9%

Marc DiCosimo, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA Funds Management and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He joined the firm in 2013 and is responsible for managing a broad range of fixed income strategies. Previously, Mr. DiCosimo worked at Wellington Management as a fixed income portfolio analyst on the Mortgage Backed Securities Team. Mr. DiCosimo has fifteen years of fixed income experience working at Loomis Sayles and Saxon Mortgage Capital. Mr. DiCosimo graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in Accounting. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Michael Przygoda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

5.92

5.9%

Michael Przygoda, CFA, is a Principal and Vice President of SSgA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group, managing a variety of securitized and custom aggregate bond strategies. Prior to joining the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group, Mr. Przygoda worked as an MBS Trader and a portfolio analyst in the Government Solutions Team and previously managed the Active Fixed Income Operations Team. Mr. Przygoda received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Stonehill College and his Master of Science in Finance from Suffolk University. Mr. Przygoda has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of both CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 29.97 8.33 5.68

