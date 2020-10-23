Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. corporate bonds that have a maturity of greater than or equal to 1 year and less than 10 years.
|Period
|SPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|51.85%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-5.8%
|12.6%
|64.98%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-1.2%
|7.8%
|77.34%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|2.6%
|7.8%
|90.50%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|2.2%
|7.9%
|87.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|6.9%
|-3.9%
|14.2%
|88.15%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-52.7%
|0.3%
|4.00%
|2017
|0.9%
|-3.5%
|6.1%
|87.12%
|2016
|1.4%
|-0.7%
|35.8%
|85.61%
|2015
|-2.2%
|-11.7%
|1.3%
|7.32%
|Period
|SPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIB % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.05 B
|7.34 M
|55.2 B
|7.17%
|Number of Holdings
|4049
|4
|7554
|1.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|127 M
|-25.3 M
|3.55 B
|42.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|2.10%
|2.1%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIB % Rank
|Bonds
|95.35%
|24.75%
|128.14%
|38.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.38%
|0.00%
|70.11%
|20.91%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-40.73%
|17.31%
|79.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|51.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.40%
|65.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.84%
|5.68%
|48.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIB % Rank
|Corporate
|99.56%
|43.34%
|99.92%
|2.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.27%
|0.00%
|17.97%
|91.36%
|Securitized
|0.17%
|0.00%
|42.90%
|63.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.45%
|56.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.73%
|77.27%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.61%
|91.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIB % Rank
|US
|81.36%
|21.89%
|102.65%
|38.64%
|Non US
|13.99%
|0.00%
|41.66%
|52.27%
|SPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.03%
|8.55%
|95.31%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|9.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|2.00%
|232.00%
|24.64%
|SPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|4.79%
|12.05%
|SPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.71%
|0.96%
|8.62%
|76.15%
|SPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.063
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.062
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.067
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.074
|May 07, 2020
|$0.077
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.078
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.080
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.080
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.081
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.084
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.084
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.087
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.088
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.089
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.092
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.093
|May 07, 2019
|$0.093
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.094
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.095
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.093
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.094
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.093
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.091
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.090
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.088
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.087
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.086
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.079
|May 07, 2018
|$0.078
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.077
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.075
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.067
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.111
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.077
|Nov 09, 2017
|$0.077
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.077
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.077
|Aug 09, 2017
|$0.076
|Jul 12, 2017
|$0.077
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.076
|May 09, 2017
|$0.078
|Apr 11, 2017
|$0.076
|Mar 09, 2017
|$0.078
|Feb 09, 2017
|$0.074
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.075
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.074
|Nov 09, 2016
|$0.074
|Oct 11, 2016
|$0.076
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.075
|Aug 09, 2016
|$0.076
|Jul 12, 2016
|$0.078
|Jun 09, 2016
|$0.076
|May 10, 2016
|$0.077
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.075
|Mar 09, 2016
|$0.078
|Feb 09, 2016
|$0.077
|Jan 07, 2016
|$0.077
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.077
|Nov 10, 2015
|$0.075
|Oct 09, 2015
|$0.076
|Sep 10, 2015
|$0.074
|Aug 11, 2015
|$0.073
|Jul 10, 2015
|$0.074
|Jun 09, 2015
|$0.072
|May 11, 2015
|$0.075
|Apr 10, 2015
|$0.075
|Mar 10, 2015
|$0.078
|Feb 10, 2015
|$0.073
|Jan 07, 2015
|$0.074
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.075
|Nov 12, 2014
|$0.074
|Oct 09, 2014
|$0.076
|Sep 10, 2014
|$0.074
|Aug 11, 2014
|$0.075
|Jul 10, 2014
|$0.076
|Jun 10, 2014
|$0.076
|May 09, 2014
|$0.077
|Apr 09, 2014
|$0.075
|Mar 11, 2014
|$0.078
|Feb 11, 2014
|$0.076
|Jan 07, 2014
|$0.076
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.078
|Nov 12, 2013
|$0.076
|Oct 09, 2013
|$0.079
|Sep 11, 2013
|$0.078
|Aug 09, 2013
|$0.076
|Jul 10, 2013
|$0.078
|Jun 11, 2013
|$0.078
|May 09, 2013
|$0.080
|Apr 09, 2013
|$0.080
|Mar 11, 2013
|$0.085
|Feb 11, 2013
|$0.082
|Jan 07, 2013
|$0.082
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.086
|Nov 09, 2012
|$0.086
|Oct 09, 2012
|$0.089
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.089
|Aug 09, 2012
|$0.089
|Jul 11, 2012
|$0.091
|Jun 11, 2012
|$0.093
|May 09, 2012
|$0.092
|Apr 11, 2012
|$0.091
|Mar 09, 2012
|$0.094
|Feb 09, 2012
|$0.092
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.093
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.095
|Nov 09, 2011
|$0.094
|Oct 11, 2011
|$0.095
|Sep 12, 2011
|$0.094
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.093
|Jul 12, 2011
|$0.096
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.093
|May 10, 2011
|$0.097
|Apr 11, 2011
|$0.094
|Mar 09, 2011
|$0.097
|Feb 09, 2011
|$0.089
|Jan 06, 2011
|$0.097
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.092
|Nov 09, 2010
|$0.091
|Oct 12, 2010
|$0.099
|Sep 10, 2010
|$0.097
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.099
|Jul 12, 2010
|$0.101
|Jun 09, 2010
|$0.100
|May 11, 2010
|$0.103
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.106
|Mar 09, 2010
|$0.111
|Feb 09, 2010
|$0.108
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.114
|Nov 10, 2009
|$0.117
|Oct 09, 2009
|$0.122
|Sep 10, 2009
|$0.096
|Aug 11, 2009
|$0.159
|Jul 10, 2009
|$0.130
|Jun 09, 2009
|$0.129
|May 11, 2009
|$0.130
|Apr 09, 2009
|$0.129
|Mar 10, 2009
|$0.062
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2012
7.92
7.9%
Kyle Kelly, CFA, FRM, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group where he manages high yield and investment grade credit ETFs and separate accounts since 2012. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he worked as an investment risk management analyst focused on SSGA's fixed income and multi-asset-class products. Mr. Kelly graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the Global Association of Risk Professionals. He began his investment career in 2007 and has a BA from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
5.92
5.9%
Christopher DiStefano is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He joined the firm in 2010 and is responsible for managing several funds and ETFs within the investment-grade credit, government/credit, and short duration sectors. Prior to his current role, Mr. DiStefano was a member of the Global Graduate Rotational Program at SSGA, a two year cross-functional program engineered to provide candidates with a diverse skill set and a broad perspective. Previously, Mr. DiStefano worked as an engineer within the real estate development and transportation industries. Mr. DiStefano holds a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois and Union College, respectively.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
3.92
3.9%
Frank Miethe, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager on the Passive Fixed Income Team. Mr. Miethe joined SSGA in 2010 and has been part of the Portfolio Management team since 2013. He is currently responsible for managing several funds and ETFs within the Investment Grade Credit and Government/Credit sectors. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Miethe worked at State Street Corporation as a Fund Accountant and a Client Operations Associate. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Western New England University and an MBA from Suffolk University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|23.09
|5.67
|0.75
