SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

etf
SPIB
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$36.79 +0.01 +0%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
SPIB (ETF)

SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$36.79 +0.01 +0%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
SPIB (ETF)
SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$36.79 +0.01 +0%
primary theme
Corporate Bond

SPIB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 4.5%
  • Net Assets $6.05 B
  • Holdings in Top 10 2.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.78
$30.81
$37.05

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.07%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 35.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Corporate Bond
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Corporate Bond

Compare SPIB to Popular Corporate Bond Funds and ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD | ETF |

$134.62

+0.25%

$55.20 B

3.13%

$4.21

blocked
blocked
blocked

5.20%

0.14%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

VCIT | ETF |

$95.82

+0.09%

$40.70 B

3.21%

$3.08

blocked
blocked
blocked

4.92%

0.05%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Fund

$31.88

+0.16%

$40.70 B

3.22%

$1.02

blocked
blocked
blocked

5.04%

0.05%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Investment Grade Fund

Fund

$10.60

+0.09%

$35.96 B

2.91%

$0.31

blocked
blocked
blocked

5.47%

0.20%

PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund

Fund

$11.05

+0.27%

$19.78 B

3.89%

$0.43

blocked
blocked
blocked

1.19%

0.85%

SPIB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    164600072
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kyle Kelly

Fund Description

The fund invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. corporate bonds that have a maturity of greater than or equal to 1 year and less than 10 years.

SPIB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -15.4% 9.4% 51.85%
1 Yr 7.0% -5.8% 12.6% 64.98%
3 Yr 5.1%* -1.2% 7.8% 77.34%
5 Yr 4.5%* 2.6% 7.8% 90.50%
10 Yr 4.0%* 2.2% 7.9% 87.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 6.9% -3.9% 14.2% 88.15%
2018 -3.4% -52.7% 0.3% 4.00%
2017 0.9% -3.5% 6.1% 87.12%
2016 1.4% -0.7% 35.8% 85.61%
2015 -2.2% -11.7% 1.3% 7.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -15.4% 9.4% 51.85%
1 Yr 7.0% -5.8% 12.6% 53.46%
3 Yr 5.1%* -1.2% 7.8% 66.01%
5 Yr 4.5%* 2.6% 7.8% 88.27%
10 Yr 4.0%* 2.2% 7.9% 85.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 6.9% -3.9% 14.2% 88.10%
2018 -3.4% -14.6% 92.1% 18.00%
2017 0.9% -3.5% 7.2% 92.02%
2016 1.4% -0.7% 35.8% 86.33%
2015 -2.2% -11.7% 3.1% 23.58%

SPIB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPIB Category Low Category High SPIB % Rank
Net Assets 6.05 B 7.34 M 55.2 B 7.17%
Number of Holdings 4049 4 7554 1.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M -25.3 M 3.55 B 42.27%
Weighting of Top 10 2.10% 2.1% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc. 2.3% 0.34%
  2. CVS Health Corp 4.3% 0.25%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 3.5% 0.23%
  4. AbbVie Inc. 3.2% 0.21%
  5. Pacific Gas and Electric Company 3.15% 0.20%
  6. Shire Acquisitions Investments Ireland DAC 2.88% 0.19%
  7. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 3.88% 0.18%
  8. Bank of America Corporation 3.42% 0.18%
  9. Apple Inc. 2.4% 0.18%
  10. Barclays PLC 4.84% 0.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIB % Rank
Bonds 		95.35% 24.75% 128.14% 38.18%
Convertible Bonds 		4.38% 0.00% 70.11% 20.91%
Cash 		0.27% -40.73% 17.31% 79.09%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 51.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.40% 65.91%
Other 		0.00% -0.84% 5.68% 48.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIB % Rank
Corporate 		99.56% 43.34% 99.92% 2.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.27% 0.00% 17.97% 91.36%
Securitized 		0.17% 0.00% 42.90% 63.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.45% 56.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 77.27%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 33.61% 91.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIB % Rank
US 		81.36% 21.89% 102.65% 38.64%
Non US 		13.99% 0.00% 41.66% 52.27%

SPIB - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.03% 8.55% 95.31%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 1.35% 9.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SPIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SPIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 2.00% 232.00% 24.64%

SPIB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPIB Category Low Category High SPIB % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.25% 0.00% 4.79% 12.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPIB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPIB Category Low Category High SPIB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.71% 0.96% 8.62% 76.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPIB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

SPIB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kyle Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2012

7.92

7.9%

Kyle Kelly, CFA, FRM, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group where he manages high yield and investment grade credit ETFs and separate accounts since 2012. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he worked as an investment risk management analyst focused on SSGA's fixed income and multi-asset-class products. Mr. Kelly graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the Global Association of Risk Professionals. He began his investment career in 2007 and has a BA from Boston College.

Christopher DiStefano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

5.92

5.9%

Christopher DiStefano is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He joined the firm in 2010 and is responsible for managing several funds and ETFs within the investment-grade credit, government/credit, and short duration sectors. Prior to his current role, Mr. DiStefano was a member of the Global Graduate Rotational Program at SSGA, a two year cross-functional program engineered to provide candidates with a diverse skill set and a broad perspective. Previously, Mr. DiStefano worked as an engineer within the real estate development and transportation industries. Mr. DiStefano holds a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois and Union College, respectively.

Frank Miethe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

3.92

3.9%

Frank Miethe, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager on the Passive Fixed Income Team. Mr. Miethe joined SSGA in 2010 and has been part of the Portfolio Management team since 2013. He is currently responsible for managing several funds and ETFs within the Investment Grade Credit and Government/Credit sectors. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Miethe worked at State Street Corporation as a Fund Accountant and a Client Operations Associate. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Western New England University and an MBA from Suffolk University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 23.09 5.67 0.75

