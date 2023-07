The Fund is actively managed using a strategy designed around the unique characteristics of “Pre-Combination” (defined below) SPAC securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in units made up of common stock, warrants and rights of U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). A warrant is a derivative that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a security at a certain price prior to the expiration of the warrant. A right is a privilege granted to existing holders of a company’s stock to receive additional shares of common stock before it is offered to the public.

A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering (“IPO”) for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. Sponsors of SPACs typically pay the SPAC’s offering costs and underwriting fees and contribute all or a portion of its working capital in exchange for participation in the common stock and derivatives (such as warrants and rights) of the SPAC. A SPAC IPO typically involves the sale of units consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant or right (or portion of a warrant or right) to purchase common stock at a fixed price upon or after the consummation of a Combination. The capital raised in the IPO is typically placed into a trust. The proceeds of the IPO may be used only to consummate a Combination and for other limited purposes such as paying taxes owed by the SPAC. “Pre-Combination” SPACs (also referred to herein as “Pre-Merger” SPACs) are SPACs that are either seeking a target for a Combination or have not yet completed a Combination with an identified target. Pre-Combination SPACs often have predetermined time frames within which to consummate a Combination (typically two years) or the SPAC will seek to extend the time frame or liquidate.

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, subject to the oversight of TrueMark Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser. The investment universe for the Fund will be all Pre-Combination SPACs and their rights and warrants. Such SPACs may be formed, operated and listed in the U.S. or outside of the U.S. The Sub-Adviser will apply quantitative and qualitative analyses, including

fundamental and technical analyses, to assess the relative risk/reward potential of the SPACs in the investment universe and select those SPACs with the greatest risk/reward potential for investment by the Fund. The Sub-Adviser will also evaluate the sponsors of the SPACs as they are crucial to the success of a SPAC acquisition. SPAC sponsors will be evaluated based on the team’s strategy, experience, deal flow, and demonstrated track record in building enterprise value, which is a measure of the value of an operating business determined by calculating the company’s market cap plus total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. If management has any history of growing operating businesses, the Sub-Adviser will take into account their history. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser will evaluate a SPAC’s market value relative to the value of the Fund’s share of the SPAC to realize additional value for shareholders.

Weightings in the Fund will be determined by the Sub-Adviser based on its evaluation of the opportunities in the market. The Fund expects to participate in IPOs of SPACs, secondary market transactions, private placement in public equities and investments in vehicles formed by SPAC sponsors to hold founder shares, which are private rights and other interests issued by a SPAC.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Adviser will monitor the Fund’s portfolio and adjust positions based on changes in expectations of the investments or the availability of better alternatives. The Fund generally will not hold a SPAC’s common stock past the date on which it no longer has the ability to redeem the stock for its share of the underlying collateral held in trust. Instead, prior to the completion of a Combination, the Sub-Adviser intends to sell the SPAC’s shares if they are trading at a premium relative to the trust collateral or tender out of the shares using the Fund’s redemption rights. Warrants acquired during the SPAC lifecycle may be held by the Fund for as long as the Sub-Adviser believes they offer appropriate value for the Fund and its shareholders, even after a Combination has been completed.

In addition, to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), the Fund may use swaps to seek to leverage the returns of the Fund’s portfolio. The use of leverage could magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in Pre-Merger SPACs (along with the warrants or rights issued in connection with the IPOs of SPACs).

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a lesser number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. The SPACs in which the Fund invests will generally be small or mid-capitalization companies.