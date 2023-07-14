Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.9%
1 yr return
-13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$17.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in units and shares of Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies (“SPACs”) that have a minimum capitalization of $100 million and companies that completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) within the last two years. A SPAC is a blank check company that has not yet merged with an operating company. SPACs are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SPACs often have pre-determined time frames to merge (typically two years) or the SPAC will liquidate. A SPAC generally offers units, each comprised of one share of common stock and a warrant (or portion of a warrant) to purchase common stock. A warrant is a security that allows its holder to purchase a specified amount of common stock at a specified price for a specified time. The Fund may seek to sell warrants that it receives in connection with the purchase of a SPAC’s units in order to generate additional returns for shareholders. The Fund may purchase units or shares of SPACs that have completed an IPO within the last two years on a secondary market or during a SPAC’s IPO. A SPAC that has completed a business transaction within the last two-years is considered a company that has completed an IPO within the last two-years. The Fund may enter into swap agreements on publicly traded SPACs and individual U.S. equities of any market capitalization that have completed an initial public offering within the last two-years. The Fund utilizes swap agreements in order to receive the returns associated with owning a SPAC or company that completed an initial public offering within the last two-years without the cost associated with directly investing in the SPAC or company. The Fund will utilize swap agreements to increase leverage in the Fund’s investments.
The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or appropriate ETFs for cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar short-term, high-quality debt securities.
The Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities with favorable attributes, to evaluate industry dynamics, measure the strength of the business model and management skill. The Adviser will perform research and due diligence on the SPAC sponsors or management teams. The Adviser’s evaluation of the sponsor will include the sponsor’s history in allocating capital, securing financing, experience managing public companies, and background in the area/industry where the SPAC is searching for a business combination. The Adviser may sell a position when a SPAC either announces a business combination or the price increases. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|SPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-83.3%
|65.6%
|37.24%
|1 Yr
|-13.2%
|13.3%
|273.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.7%
|60.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.8%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.4%
|21.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-63.0%
|340.3%
|N/A
|2021
|5.2%
|-22.8%
|42.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-76.3%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.6%
|37.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.0%
|25.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-83.1%
|65.6%
|37.24%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|10.5%
|273.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|60.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|1.3%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-63.0%
|340.3%
|N/A
|2021
|5.2%
|-22.8%
|42.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|42.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-16.4%
|31.4%
|N/A
|SPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.4 M
|1.67 M
|35.9 B
|79.34%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|6
|1266
|73.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.8 M
|638 K
|4.01 B
|75.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.58%
|4.6%
|100.0%
|19.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.83%
|49.24%
|100.52%
|10.25%
|Cash
|4.71%
|-3.44%
|23.24%
|97.32%
|Other
|0.77%
|-4.63%
|49.68%
|82.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|81.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|80.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|1.95%
|79.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.92%
|85.80%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.93%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.53%
|96.37%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.65%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.75%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.16%
|91.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.61%
|97.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.47%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.41%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.61%
|96.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPCX % Rank
|US
|93.83%
|32.21%
|99.99%
|78.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.85%
|11.67%
|SPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.01%
|23.73%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.05%
|1.50%
|56.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|442.00%
|N/A
|SPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.38%
|82.02%
|SPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.17%
|1.48%
|N/A
|SPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Matthew Tuttle, portfolio manager, is a Certified Financial Planner® professional. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC. Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. In addition to speaking at accounting and trade association meetings across the country, he is a frequent guest on Fox Business News, BusinessWeek TV and Channel 12 News, and has been interviewed on both CNBC and Fox News. Matthew has appeared numerous times on CNNfn, notably on the Your Money Show and Dolans Unscripted with Ken and Daria Dolan. He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market (an Amazon best seller) and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents. In addition to his books, Matthew has contributed timely articles to a variety of financial publications, including the CPA Journal, Pennsylvania CPA Journal, TAXPRO Journal, Accounting Crossing, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Stamford Senior Flyer, and over 25 other publications nationwide. He also is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC.com, SmartMoney, and Dow Jones Newswires. He has been quoted in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Money Magazine, USA Today, the Star Ledger, Bankrate.com, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Journal of Financial Planning. In addition, Matthew has been profiled in the New York Times, Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time. An experienced educator, Matthew teaches personal finance to consumers as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community Technical College. He instructs through the Continuing Education centers of the Westport, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, and Katonah districts, and the 92nd Street YMCA. He has also provided continuing education instruction to CPAs at Baruch College, the CPA / LAW Forum and through the CPA Report. Mr. Tuttle received his BA in Economics from Clark University and a MBA in Finance from Boston University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|29.27
|8.49
|4.08
