The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in units and shares of Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies (“SPACs”) that have a minimum capitalization of $100 million and companies that completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) within the last two years. A SPAC is a blank check company that has not yet merged with an operating company. SPACs are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SPACs often have pre-determined time frames to merge (typically two years) or the SPAC will liquidate. A SPAC generally offers units, each comprised of one share of common stock and a warrant (or portion of a warrant) to purchase common stock. A warrant is a security that allows its holder to purchase a specified amount of common stock at a specified price for a specified time. The Fund may seek to sell warrants that it receives in connection with the purchase of a SPAC’s units in order to generate additional returns for shareholders. The Fund may purchase units or shares of SPACs that have completed an IPO within the last two years on a secondary market or during a SPAC’s IPO. A SPAC that has completed a business transaction within the last two-years is considered a company that has completed an IPO within the last two-years. The Fund may enter into swap agreements on publicly traded SPACs and individual U.S. equities of any market capitalization that have completed an initial public offering within the last two-years. The Fund utilizes swap agreements in order to receive the returns associated with owning a SPAC or company that completed an initial public offering within the last two-years without the cost associated with directly investing in the SPAC or company. The Fund will utilize swap agreements to increase leverage in the Fund’s investments.

The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or appropriate ETFs for cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar short-term, high-quality debt securities.

The Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities with favorable attributes, to evaluate industry dynamics, measure the strength of the business model and management skill. The Adviser will perform research and due diligence on the SPAC sponsors or management teams. The Adviser’s evaluation of the sponsor will include the sponsor’s history in allocating capital, securing financing, experience managing public companies, and background in the area/industry where the SPAC is searching for a business combination. The Adviser may sell a position when a SPAC either announces a business combination or the price increases. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.