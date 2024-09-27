Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide two times leveraged exposure to the calendar week performance of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a calendar week basis, before fees and expenses, 200% performance of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF for a full calendar week, and not for any other period, by entering into one or more swaps on the iShares® Semiconductor ETF. A “full calendar week” is measured from the close of trading on the last business day of one calendar week to the close of trading on the last business day of the following calendar week. Business day means each day the NYSE is open for trading. For example, if Thursday is the last business day of a calendar week and Friday is the last business day of the following calendar week, the calendar week performance is measured from the closing of trading on Thursday of the week to the close of trading on Friday of the following calendar week.

The Fund will enter Into one or more swaps with major global financial institutions whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the iShares® Semiconductor ETF. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the iShares® Semiconductor ETF. The Advisor attempts to consistently apply leverage to maintain the Fund’s exposure to 200% of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF’s weekly return, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings weekly in an attempt to maintain such exposure.

As a defensive measure, if abnormal market conditions or other circumstances cause a change in the value of iShares® Semiconductor ETF intra-period (i.e., other than at or near the close of the market of a calendar period) and the change exceeds a level that has been determined by the Advisor to represent a “dramatic move” in the price of iShares® Semiconductor ETF (the “performance trigger”) the Advisor will seek to reset the performance leverage of the Fund by rebalancing the portfolio. The performance trigger for the Fund is -35%. For example, if the price of iShares® Semiconductor ETF drops by 35% for the period by Wednesday of the calendar week, the Fund will rebalance its portfolio on Wednesday by resetting the swaps to the 200% leverage and delivering the performance through the end of the calendar period. In essence, the stub period between the triggered reset date and the end of the period is treated like a brand-new period which would have the effect of reducing the leverage return for that calendar period. The Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage intraday as soon as possible after the trigger level is reached. If the intra-period performance trigger is not reached until the final 30 minutes of trading, the Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage that day. However, if there is not enough time to do so, the performance leverage will reset the following trading day. If the Fund rebalances its portfolio intra-period due to the performance trigger, the Fund likely will not achieve its investment objective for that period. There is no guarantee that such defensive measures will be successful in protecting the viability of the Fund.

As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will be concentrated (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to an industry) to approximately the same extent as the iShares® Semiconductor ETF is so concentrated.

Additionally, the Fund may invest all available cash in the Fund’s portfolio in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short-term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

The iShares® Semiconductor ETF is an index-based exchange traded fund that seeks to track investment results, before fees and expenses, of an index designed to measure the performance of the equity securities of the 30 largest U.S.-listed companies that are classified within the semiconductors industry as determined by the index provider. Companies classified by the index provider as within the semiconductors industry include companies that either manufacture materials that have electrical conductivity (semiconductors) to be used in electronic applications or utilize LED and OLED technology. The semiconductors industry also includes companies that provide services or equipment associated with semiconductors such as packaging and testing.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding the iShares® Semiconductor ETF from the publicly available documents described above. In connection with the offering of the Fund’s securities, none of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor and any of their affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents. The Advisor has not made any due diligence inquiry with respect to the data or information underlying the publicly available information of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor and any of their affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding the iShares® Semiconductor ETF is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning the iShares® Semiconductor ETF could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to the iShares® Semiconductor ETF and therefore the value of the Fund.

None of the Trust, the Fund, and their affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the iShares® Semiconductor ETF.

THE TRADR 2X LONG SOXX WEEKLY ETF, INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II, AND AXS INVESTMENTS LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH iSHARES® SEMICONDUCTOR ETF, iSHARES TRUST, OR BLACKROCK FUND ADVISORS.