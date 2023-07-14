Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

ETF
SOXQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.55 -0.33 -1.1%
primary theme
N/A
SOXQ (ETF)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.55 -0.33 -1.1%
primary theme
N/A
SOXQ (ETF)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.55 -0.33 -1.1%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

SOXQ | ETF

$29.55

$131 M

0.95%

$0.28

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

49.9%

1 yr return

40.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
$16.99
$29.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

SOXQ | ETF

$29.55

$131 M

0.95%

$0.28

0.19%

SOXQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tony Seisser

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles the Underlying Index, which is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest companies listed in the United States that are engaged in the semiconductor business, as determined by the Index Provider. Semiconductors include products such as memory chips, microprocessors, integrated circuits and related equipment that serve a wide variety of purposes in various types of electronics, including in personal household products, automobiles and computers, among others. The Underlying Index includes companies engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.
Eligible securities must: (1) be classified under the semiconductors subsector or production technology equipment subsector of the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), (2) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, (3) have traded at least 1.5 million shares in each of the prior six calendar months, and (4) be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $3.3 billion to $336.0 billion.
The Underlying Index is rebalanced annually in September and reweighted quarterly, effective at market open of the following trading day after the close of trading on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted by market capitalization. At each quarter, Nasdaq reweights the Underlying Index such that the maximum weight of any constituent does not exceed 8%. Only the five largest securities may exceed a 4% cap; the individual weight of all other remaining constituents may not exceed 4%. The Fund is rebalanced and reweighted in accordance with the Underlying Index.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in the semiconductors industry that are contained in the Underlying Index. As of August 31, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to the semiconductors industry. The Fund's portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time.
Read More

SOXQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOXQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 49.9% -38.5% 31.2% 90.55%
1 Yr 40.5% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOXQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.6% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOXQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 95.62%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOXQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.6% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

SOXQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOXQ Category Low Category High SOXQ % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 863 K 50.4 B 70.38%
Number of Holdings 32 1 470 84.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 51 M 0 30.3 B 62.38%
Weighting of Top 10 61.13% 7.6% 100.0% 14.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp. 10.51%
  2. Broadcom Inc. 8.26%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 7.73%
  4. Qualcomm Inc. 7.48%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc. 7.28%
  6. Analog Devices, Inc. 4.09%
  7. Applied Materials, Inc. 4.06%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ADR 4.02%
  9. Lam Research Corp. 3.94%
  10. ASML Holding N.V., New York Shares 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOXQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 0.00% 100.53% 2.89%
Cash 		3.00% -0.53% 100.00% 94.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 57.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 60.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 56.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 57.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOXQ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 57.42%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 4.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 67.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 86.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 41.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 87.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 56.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 93.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 62.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 89.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 61.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOXQ % Rank
US 		99.89% 0.00% 100.53% 51.13%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 42.77%

SOXQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOXQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.08% 2.97% 98.39%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 2.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SOXQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SOXQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOXQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

SOXQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOXQ Category Low Category High SOXQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 42.10% 1.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOXQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOXQ Category Low Category High SOXQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 2.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOXQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SOXQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×