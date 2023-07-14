Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
49.9%
1 yr return
40.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.1%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SOXQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|49.9%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|90.55%
|1 Yr
|40.5%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SOXQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|SOXQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|95.62%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SOXQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|SOXQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOXQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|70.38%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|1
|470
|84.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51 M
|0
|30.3 B
|62.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.13%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|14.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOXQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.89%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|2.89%
|Cash
|3.00%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|94.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|57.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|60.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|56.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|57.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOXQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|57.42%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|4.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|67.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|86.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|41.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|87.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|56.77%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|93.87%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|62.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|89.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|61.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOXQ % Rank
|US
|99.89%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|51.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|42.77%
|SOXQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|98.39%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|2.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SOXQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SOXQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOXQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|SOXQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOXQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|1.92%
|SOXQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SOXQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOXQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|2.71%
|SOXQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...