The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles the Underlying Index, which is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest companies listed in the United States that are engaged in the semiconductor business, as determined by the Index Provider. Semiconductors include products such as memory chips, microprocessors, integrated circuits and related equipment that serve a wide variety of purposes in various types of electronics, including in personal household products, automobiles and computers, among others. The Underlying Index includes companies engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Eligible securities must: (1) be classified under the semiconductors subsector or production technology equipment subsector of the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), (2) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, (3) have traded at least 1.5 million shares in each of the prior six calendar months, and (4) be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $3.3 billion to $336.0 billion.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced annually in September and reweighted quarterly, effective at market open of the following trading day after the close of trading on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted by market capitalization. At each quarter, Nasdaq reweights the Underlying Index such that the maximum weight of any constituent does not exceed 8%. Only the five largest securities may exceed a 4% cap; the individual weight of all other remaining constituents may not exceed 4%. The Fund is rebalanced and reweighted in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).