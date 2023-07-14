Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF

Active ETF
SOLR
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.8041 -0.31 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A
SOLR (ETF)

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.8041 -0.31 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A
SOLR (ETF)

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.8041 -0.31 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF

SOLR | Active ETF

$31.80

$5.5 M

0.00%

3.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

26.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.1
$25.16
$32.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF

SOLR | Active ETF

$31.80

$5.5 M

0.00%

3.29%

SOLR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 11, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jonathan Waghorn

Fund Description

The Sustainable Energy II ETF invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of sustainable energy companies (both U.S. and non-U.S.). The Fund will invest in companies that the Adviser considers to be “Sustainable Energy” companies, which are companies that, in the Adviser’s view, generate, produce or provide alternative or renewable sources of energy (as compared to more traditional sources of energy that can be environmentally depletive, such as fossil fuels like oil or coal or other hydrocarbon-based fuels), or that produce, generate, transport, or deliver energy or energy applications in a way that makes alternative or renewable energy more efficient or accessible or reduces the use of environmentally depletive energy resources. The Fund expects to invest in:

energy companies that generate power through solar, wind, hydroelectric, tidal wave, geothermal, biomass or biofuels;
companies that provide the equipment and technologies that enable these types of energy to be tapped, used, stored or transported, and
companies that create, facilitate or improve technologies that conserve or enable more efficient use of energy.

The Fund will not change this policy unless it gives shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.

In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity, as well as how the company’s business relates to sustainable characteristics like growth or development of alternative or renewable energy. The Adviser conducts an independent assessment of each portfolio company’s business. The Adviser categorizes the universe of companies it deems to be Sustainable Energy companies into four key areas related to the specific aspects of the energy business. Currently, these key areas are:

Generation: companies involved in generating sustainable energy or companies working to transition from hydrocarbon-based fuels
Installation: companies involved in manufacturing equipment for generation and consumption of sustainable energy
Displacement: companies involved in the displacement or improved efficient usage of existing hydrocarbon-based energy
Electrification: companies effectuating the switching from hydrocarbon-based fuel demand towards electricity or other renewal energy sources, especially for transportation

The Fund’s holdings in each key area may vary and the Fund may invest in Sustainable Energy companies that do not fall within these key areas. The Fund will not invest in companies that derive the majority of their revenues or profits from fossil fuel extraction or coal. Currently, the Adviser considers portfolio companies’ alignment with four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Goal 13: Climate Action. The Adviser may change these considerations at any time without notice to shareholders.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund is actively managed and the Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund will normally hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in equity securities of energy companies, wherever located, that are engaged in Sustainable Energy businesses.

Read More

SOLR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -26.0% 53.5% 97.26%
1 Yr 26.9% -45.1% 77.4% 97.33%
3 Yr 0.0%* 8.5% 208.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 59.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.7% 26.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.6% -23.7% 88.5% 93.24%
2021 N/A -29.5% 134.4% N/A
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% N/A
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% N/A
2018 N/A -16.6% -0.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -42.2% 53.5% 98.63%
1 Yr N/A -45.1% 77.4% 97.40%
3 Yr N/A* -9.4% 208.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 59.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 26.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.6% -23.7% 88.5% 93.24%
2021 N/A -29.5% 134.4% N/A
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% N/A
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% N/A
2018 N/A -16.6% -0.5% N/A

SOLR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOLR Category Low Category High SOLR % Rank
Net Assets 5.5 M 5.1 M 42.2 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 29 24 263 76.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.43 M 2.02 M 32.1 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 43.26% 26.7% 80.0% 84.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COMMON STOCK 5.02%
  2. COMMON STOCK 4.97%
  3. COMMON STOCK 4.88%
  4. COMMON STOCK 4.51%
  5. COMMON STOCK 4.12%
  6. COMMON STOCK 4.06%
  7. COMMON STOCK 4.02%
  8. COMMON STOCK 3.90%
  9. COMMON STOCK 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOLR % Rank
Stocks 		96.08% 71.51% 105.30% 91.03%
Cash 		3.92% -8.59% 26.89% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 56.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 55.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.44% 60.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOLR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 42.92% 10.26%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 6.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.91% 60.26%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 79.38% 3.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 58.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 2.65% 56.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.61% 64.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 6.59% 1.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 5.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOLR % Rank
US 		54.34% 21.23% 100.06% 93.59%
Non US 		41.74% 0.00% 78.23% 11.54%

SOLR - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.29% 0.08% 2.96% 60.26%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.25% 72.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SOLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SOLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 382.00% 24.59%

SOLR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOLR Category Low Category High SOLR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.88% 89.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOLR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOLR Category Low Category High SOLR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.80% 4.54% 86.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOLR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SOLR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Waghorn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2020

1.55

1.6%

Jonathan has 17 years’ experience in the energy sector. He was a Shell drilling engineer in the Dutch North Sea and worked as an energy consultant with Wood Mackenzie before becoming co-head of Goldman Sachs energy equity research in 2000. He joined Investec as co-manager on the Investec Global Energy Fund in 2008 where he helped grow the energy franchise at Investec to a peak of nearly $3.5bn in 2011. Jonathan then joined Mercuria in 2012 to build an equities and fund management business based around the provision of external funds before joining Guinness Asset Management in 2013. Mr. Waghorn graduated from the University of Bristol with a Masters in Physics in 1995.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2020

1.55

1.6%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Will Riley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2020

1.55

1.6%

Will joined Guinness Asset Management in May 2007, and is co-manager of Guinness Global Energy Fund and the Guinness Global Money Managers Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Will was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers for six years, first in the London Middle Market Assurance Team, then as a valuation specialist in the Valuation & Strategy division. Will qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 and graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Master’s Degree in Geography.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2020

1.55

1.6%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2020

1.55

1.6%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.99 8.32

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×