The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a daily basis, before fees and expenses, the inverse (-1x) of the return of the Index for a single day (and not for any other period) by entering into one or more swaps and by purchasing put options on securities in the Index. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in swaps and put options that, in combination, provide inverse (opposite) or short exposure to the Index equal to at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes). Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will enter into one or more swaps with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Index. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities representing the Index. In addition to swaps, the Advisor may purchase put options on individual securities that comprise the Index when the cost of including individual securities in the swap agreement is too expensive.

The Index is comprised of 25 of the largest companies, based on market capitalization, that have completed a business combination transaction with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) within one year of the Index’s screening date. A SPAC is blank check company that has not yet merged with an operating company or even chosen a merger target. SPACs are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Herculoid Group LLC is the index provider for the Index (the “Index Provider”). Solactive AG independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

Additionally, the Fund will invest in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

To the extent the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide inverse exposure to such industry or group of related industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from -100% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index’s performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.