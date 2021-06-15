The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that attempts to achieve two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of the Underlying Security by employing derivatives, namely swap agreements and/or listed options contracts. The Fund aims to achieve this daily percentage change for a single day, and not for any other period. A “single day” means the period “from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.”

If the Fund encounters limitations in implementing its strategies, whether due to market conditions, derivative availability, counterparty issues, or other factors, the Fund may not achieve investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods. During such periods, the Fund's actual leverage levels may differ substantially from its intended target, both intraday and at the close of trading, potentially resulting in significantly lower returns.

The Fund may enter into one or more swap agreements with financial institutions for a specified period, which may range from one day to longer than a year. Through each swap agreement, the Fund and the financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Underlying Security’s share price. The gross return (meaning the return before deducting any fees or expenses) to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” (meaning the face amount of the instrument) e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the Underlying Security.

The Fund may also utilize listed options to seek to achieve leveraged 2X exposure to the Underlying Security. The Fund will primarily employ short-dated (a month or less) in-the-money call options (options with strike prices below the current market price of the Underlying Security, offering immediate intrinsic value). Additionally, the Fund may use other option strategies to produce similar exposure to the Underlying Security, like buying calls and selling puts with identical strike prices. These options allow the Fund to adjust its leverage strategy in response to market conditions, liquidity constraints, or other factors that may affect the availability or pricing of swap agreements. The use of listed options provides additional flexibility in pursuing the Fund’s daily investment objective. In situations where swap availability is constrained, the Fund may rely more heavily on options contracts. Additionally, the Fund may use options in response to changing market dynamics. However, the use of option contracts is typically less efficient than swaps and may increase the likelihood that the Fund is unable to achieve its daily 2X objective.

At the end of each day, the Fund’s swaps and options are valued using market valuations and the Fund’s investment adviser rebalances the Fund’s holdings in an attempt to maintain leveraged exposure for the Fund equal to approximately 200% of the Underlying Security’s share price.

For examples of a hypothetical investment in the Fund, see the section in the Fund’s Prospectus titled see “Additional Information About the Fund – Principal Investment Strategies.”

Fund performance for periods greater than one single day is primarily (but not solely) a function of the following factors: a) the Underlying Security volatility; b) the Underlying Security’s performance; c) period of time; d) financing rates associated with leveraged exposure; and e) other Fund expenses.

The Fund will hold assets to serve as collateral for its derivatives positions. For those collateral holdings, the Fund may invest in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

The Fund has adopted a policy to have at least 80% exposure to financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform 2X the daily performance of the Underlying Security’s shares. The Fund is expected to allocate between 40% and 60% of its assets as collateral for swap agreements or as premiums for purchased options contracts.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Security’s shares over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Security’s shares’ volatility and the effects of compounding, the Fund may lose money over time while the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. As a consequence, investors should not plan to hold shares of the Fund unmonitored for periods longer than a single trading day.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SOFI”)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. SOFI is listed on Nasdaq. Per SOFI’s most recent Form 10-K filing, the aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity of SOFI held by non-affiliates as of June 30, 2023 was $7.4 billion.

SOFI is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by SOFI pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-39606 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding SOFI may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of SOFI or other securities of SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding SOFI from the publicly available documents. None of the Fund, the Trust, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such publicly available offering documents or made any due diligence inquiry regarding such documents with respect to SOFI. None of the Fund, the Trust, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding SOFI is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of SOFI (and therefore the share price of SOFI at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning SOFI could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of SOFI.

NONE OF THE FUND, TIDAL TRUST II, AND TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC ARE AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING SECURITY.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to the Underlying Security. As of the date of the Prospectus, SOFI is assigned to the consumer finance industry.