The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to closely replicate the performance of the SOFR, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (New York Fed). Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in investment instruments selected by Samsung Asset Management (New York), Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Samsung” or the “Sub-Adviser”) with the goal of achieving the returns that closely replicate the performance of SOFR after Fund fees and expenses and prior to any distributions payable by the Fund. Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

SOFR

SOFR is a short-term benchmark rate that measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight, collateralized by the U.S. Treasury securities in the repurchase market and is intended to serve as a rate upon which other debt transactions can be benchmarked. SOFR is announced by the New York Fed at 8:00 a.m. E.T. each day and is calculated based on the daily repurchase agreement (“repo”) transactions secured by U.S. Treasuries. SOFR is published one business day following its value date (the day when overnight trades were negotiated), by the New York Fed on its website. SOFR is subject to revision at 2:30 p.m. E.T. if the change in rate exceeds one basis point on the same day of initial publication. While the Fund will seek to provide shareholders with the returns of SOFR after the payment of Fund fees and expenses, shareholder returns will be reduced by any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund. See “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks – Additional Information about SOFR” for additional information about the SOFR.

The Fund’s Investments

The Fund will seek to achieve returns that closely replicate the performance of the SOFR, before fees and expenses. The Fund expects to achieve such returns by investing principally in repos. Under a repo, the Fund acquires predetermined collateral investments from financial institutions, such as banks and broker-dealers as are deemed to be creditworthy by the Sub-Adviser, subject to the seller’s agreement to repurchase and the Fund’s agreement to resell such securities at a mutually agreed upon date and price. The repo’s repurchase price generally equals the price paid by the Fund plus interest negotiated by the Fund and financial institution (which may be more or less than the rate on the underlying portfolio security).

The Fund may, from time to time, also invest in over-the-counter (“OTC”) swap agreements with one or more financial institutions. In a “swap” transaction, the Fund agrees with a swap counterparty to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on predetermined collateral investments for a specified time period. The Fund’s investments in swaps, if any, are expected to be in interest rate swap agreements whereby the Fund and swap counterparty exchange or swap payments based on changes in an interest rate or rates, such as SOFR. The terms of any OTC swap agreement are expected to provide payments whereby only the net amount is paid to the counterparty entitled to receive the net payment. The Fund’s obligations (or rights) under any such OTC swap agreement will be equal only to the net amount to be paid or owed under the agreement, based on the relative values of the positions held by each counterparty. The Fund may also purchase short term notes with obligations to pay a specified sum, plus interest, to the Fund, typically within one year.

Collateral Investments

The Fund expects to hold cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities to support the Fund’s repos, as collateral for any OTC swap agreements and for investment purposes (collectively the “Collateral Investments”). The Collateral Investments are expected to consist of high-quality securities, which include: (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses, each rated investment grade or determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. For these purposes, “investment grade” is defined as investments with a rating at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories of at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., BBB- or higher from S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 or higher from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.).

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.