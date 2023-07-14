The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a broad-based, market capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance relative to their sector peers, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P 500 Growth Index. The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics, as determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). Overview of Index Construction Methodologies. The Underlying Index is derived from the S&P 500 Growth Index, which, in turn, is derived from the S&P 500 Index. The Index Provider constructs the S&P 500 Growth Index by applying a proprietary growth/value analysis methodology to the constituent companies of the S&P 500 Index. It then constructs the Underlying Index by applying a proprietary ESG methodology to the constituent companies of the S&P 500 Growth Index. The construction methodologies of the S&P 500 Growth Index and the Underlying Index are summarized below. S&P 500 Growth Index – Summary of Construction Methodology. When constructing the S&P 500 Growth Index from the S&P 500 Index, the Index Provider assesses both the growth and value characteristics of each constituent company in the S&P 500 Index. The Index Provider’s assessment of a company’s growth characteristics is generally based on the company’s (i) three-year net change in earnings per share over current price, (ii) three-year sales per share growth rate, and (iii) momentum (12-month % price change). The Index Provider’s assessment of a company’s value characteristics is generally based on the company’s (i) book to value price ratio, (ii) earnings to price ratio, and (iii) sales to price ratio. The Index Provider assigns each company a growth score and a value score and then ranks the companies based on those scores. The companies are then sorted in ascending order of the ratio of the growth rank to the value rank. The companies at the top of the list have higher growth ranks (or high growth scores) and lower value ranks (or low value scores) and, therefore, exhibit pure growth characteristics. The companies at the top of the list comprising 33% of the total index market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index are designated as the “growth basket” and assigned to the S&P 500 Growth Index. Certain companies outside of the top 33% or “growth basket” that exhibit a blend of growth and value characteristics may also be included in the S&P 500 Growth Index. Underlying Index – Summary of Construction Methodology. When constructing the Underlying Index from the S&P 500 Growth Index, the Index Provider first applies various ESG screens to the S&P 500 Growth Index to exclude companies that fail to meet certain minimum ESG requirements. After excluding such companies, the Index Provider utilizes a proprietary methodology to populate the Underlying Index with companies selected from the remaining companies in the S&P 500 Growth Index. The ESG screening and company selection methodologies employed by the Index Provider to create the Underlying Index are summarized below. Underlying Index – ESG Screening Methodology . All constituent companies of the S&P 500 Growth Index are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index except for companies that: ◾ Do not have an Index Provider ESG score at all or have an Index Provider ESG score that falls within the bottom 25% of the Index Provider’s ESG scores from each Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ) Industry Group. ◾ Are determined by Sustainalytics, a global leader in sustainability research and analysis, to engage in any of the following business activities: i. Manufacture tobacco products or hold a 25% or higher stake in a company involved in this activity; or derive 5% or more of their revenue from (i) supplying tobacco-related products and services or (ii) the distribution and/or retail sale of tobacco products. ii. Engage in the business of controversial weapons (cluster weapons, landmines (anti-personnel mines), biological or chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, white phosphorous weapons, nuclear weapons) or hold a 25% or higher stake in a company involved in this activity. This exclusion applies to companies that (i) are involved in core weapon systems or components/services of core weapon systems that are considered tailor-made and essential for the lethal use of the weapon; or (ii) provide components/services for core weapon systems, which are either not considered tailor-made or not essential to the lethal use of the weapon. iii. Derive 5% or more of their revenue from the extraction of thermal coal or the generation of electricity from thermal coal. iv. Derive 5% or more of their revenue from the extraction of oil sands. v. Manufacture and sell (i) assault weapons or small arms (non-assault weapons) to civilian customers, (ii) small arms to military/law enforcement, or (iii) key components of small arms, or hold a 25% or higher stake in a company involved in these activities; or derive 5% or more of their revenue from the retail and/or distribution of assault weapons or small arms (non-assault weapons). vi. Derive 10% or more of their revenues from (i) the manufacture of military weapon systems and/or integral, tailor-made components of these weapons or (ii) the provision of tailor-made products and/or services that support military weapons. ◾ Are determined by Sustainalytics to be “non-compliant” with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”). Sustainalytics analyzes news reports and other publicly available information to assess a company’s compliance with the normative principles of the UNGC – human rights, labor rights, the environment, and anti-corruption. Companies without Sustainalytics coverage are ineligible for Underlying Index inclusion until they receive such coverage. Underlying Index – Company Selection Methodology. After excluding the companies that do not meet the foregoing screens, the Index Provider populates the Underlying Index by selecting from the remaining companies in the S&P 500 Growth Index (the “Eligible Universe”). When making its selections, the Index Provider targets 75% of the float-adjusted market capitalization (i.e., the amount of stock that is available for trading by the general public) of each GICS Industry Group within the S&P 500 Growth Index, using the ESG scores assigned to the companies in the Eligible Universe by the Index Provider as the determining factor. The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of August 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 132 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $125.036 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $7.360 billion. As of August 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the information technology (36.7%) and health care (15.6%) sectors. The information technology sector includes companies engaged in developing software and providing data processing and outsourced services, along with manufacturing and distributing communications equipment, computers and other electronic equipment and instruments. Industries in the health care sector include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical products and supplies, and health care services. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index rebalances annually after the close of business on the last business day of April. In addition, the Underlying Index reweights quarterly after the close of business on the last working day of July, October and January. The fund rebalances/reweights its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance/reweighting schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance/reweighting schedule. While the fund is currently classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it may operate as or become classified as “diversified” over time. The fund could again become non-diversified solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances. Xtrackers ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such ETFs, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Growth ESG Index. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.