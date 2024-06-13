The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while providing indirect exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the common stock of Snowflake Inc. (“SNOW”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Fund will employ its investment strategy as it relates to SNOW regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide income and indirect exposure to the share price returns of SNOW, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. That is, the Fund not only seeks to generate income from its options investments but also aims to derive additional income when the value of SNOW increases. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● indirect exposure to the share price returns of SNOW,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of SNOW.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of SNOW Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Call Strategy” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to participate in a portion of the gains experienced by SNOW.

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price appreciation of SNOW.

That is, although the Fund may not fully participate in gains in SNOW’s stock price, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in SNOW

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if SNOW shares increase in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if SNOW shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

● The Fund does not invest directly in SNOW. ● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any SNOW dividends.

Additional information regarding SNOW is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of SNOW Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of SNOW.

● In general, an option contract gives the purchaser of the option contract the right to purchase (for a call option) or sell (for a put option) the underlying asset (like shares of SNOW) at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● If exercised, an option contract obligates the seller to deliver shares (for a sold or “short” call) or buy shares (for a sold or “short” put) of the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame, or they expire. See the chart in section “Fund Portfolio” below for a description of the option contracts utilized by the Fund.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX options, see “Additional Information about the Funds – Exchange Traded Options Portfolio.”

The Fund’s options contracts are based on the value of SNOW, which gives the Fund the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of SNOW on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option contract.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will implement a “synthetic covered call” strategy using the standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options described above.

● A traditional covered call strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a call option on an underlying security it owns .

● A synthetic covered call strategy is similar to a traditional covered call strategy in that the investor sells a call option that is based on the value of the underlying security. However, in a synthetic covered call strategy, the investor (the Fund) does not own the underlying security , but rather seeks to synthetically replicate 100% of the price movements of the underlying security through the use of various investment instruments.

The Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, each of which is described in greater detail farther below:

● Synthetic long exposure to SNOW, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of SNOW’s stock.

● Covered call writing (where SNOW call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

1. Synthetic Long Exposure

To achieve a synthetic long exposure to SNOW, the Fund will buy SNOW call options and, simultaneously, sell SNOW put options to try to replicate the price movements of SNOW. The call options purchased by the Fund and the put options sold by the Fund will generally have one-month to six-month terms and strike prices that are approximately equal to the then-current share price of SNOW at the time the contracts are purchased and sold, respectively. The combination of the long call options and sold put options provides the Fund with indirect investment exposure equal to approximately 100% of SNOW for the duration of the applicable options exposure.

2. Covered Call Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) call option contracts on SNOW to generate income. Since the Fund does not directly own SNOW, these written call options will be sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own). The Fund will seek to participate in the share price appreciation of SNOW, if any. However, due to the nature of covered call strategies, the Fund’s participation may be subject to a cap (as described below). In this strategy, the call options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Call Period”) and generally have a strike price that is approximately 0%-15% above the then-current SNOW share price.

It is important to note that the sale of the SNOW call option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in the appreciation in SNOW’s stock price. If the stock price of SNOW increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure alone would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if SNOW’s stock price appreciates beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) call option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to SNOW and the sold (short) SNOW call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains in the SNOW stock price beyond a certain point.

3. U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy.

The Fund intends to continuously maintain indirect exposure to SNOW through the use of options contracts. As the options contracts it holds are exercised or expire it may enter into new options contracts, a practice referred to as “rolling.” The Fund’s practice of rolling options may result in high portfolio turnover.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of cash distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following ways:

● Writing (selling) call option contracts on SNOW as described above. The income comes mainly from the option premiums received from these option sales. A premium, in this context, refers to the price the buyer pays to the seller (the Fund) for the rights granted by the option. The amount of these premiums is largely affected by the fluctuations in SNOW stock prices. However, other elements like interest rates can also influence the income level.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by these securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

Fund’s Return Profile vs SNOW

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of SNOW’s stock price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of SNOW, changes in the value of the SNOW options contracts the Fund holds, and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

YieldMax™ SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of SNOW) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Purchased call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of SNOW at the time of purchase) to provide indirect exposure to positive price returns of SNOW. If the SNOW share price increases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 1-month to 6-month expiration dates Sold put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of SNOW at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased call options described above. However, the sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price losses experienced by SNOW. 1-month to 6-month expiration dates Sold (short) call option contracts The strike price is approximately 0%-15% more than the then-current share price of SNOW at the time of sale. They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced from gains in the SNOW share price. 1-month or less expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. 6-month to 2-year maturities

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund is expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets. In terms of notional value, the combination of these investment instruments provides indirect investment exposure to SNOW equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Snowflake Inc. (“SNOW”)

SNOW is a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. SNOW is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Per SNOW’s most recent Form 10-K filing, the aggregate market value of the voting stock, as of July 29, 2022, held by non-affiliates of SNOW was approximately $46.2 billion.

SNOW is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by SNOW pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-39504 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding SNOW may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to SNOW or other securities of SNOW. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding SNOW from publicly available documents. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such publicly available offering documents or made any due diligence inquiry regarding such documents with respect to SNOW. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding SNOW is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of SNOW (and therefore the price of SNOW at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning SNOW could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of these securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of SNOW.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH SNOW.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in (or substantially exposed to) the same industries as that assigned to SNOW. As of the date of the Prospectus, SNOW is assigned to the information technology services industry.