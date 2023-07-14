The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in the various industry sectors that are found in the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to these sectors based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below).

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index: technology, health care, financials, real estate, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, utilities, consumer staples and communications. As described below, the Fund may also have exposure to the S&P 500 Index and money market funds, depending on market conditions.

The Fund seeks exposure to the various sectors through investment in sector-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seek to track a particular sector index.. In tactically allocating the Fund’s assets across the various sectors, the Adviser utilizes quantitative data including price movement of the particular sector to analyze the sector’s potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. Each of the 11 industry sectors represents a sleeve of the Fund. When the data indicates a positive market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve of the Fund will invest in one sector-specific ETF. When the data indicates a neutral market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve will be invested in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index. When the data indicates a negative market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve will be invested in a money market fund.

Initially and upon rebalancing, the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted to each of the 11 sector sleeves (that is, approximately 9% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to each sector sleeve). Due to market movements, a sector sleeve may come to represent up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser will consider rebalancing the Fund’s allocations to the 11 sector sleeves when a sector sleeve reaches 12% of the Fund’s portfolio and will rebalance the Fund’s sector allocations before a sector sleeve reaches 20% of the Fund’s portfolio.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy, the Fund may not have investment exposure to all 11 sectors at any one time. Depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any sector (e.g., if signals for each sector are negative and thus each sector sleeve is invested solely in a money market fund).

In analyzing which sector-specific ETF to purchase for the particular sector sleeve, the Adviser considers the ETF’s liquidity and fees and expenses. The Adviser expects to invest in sector-specific ETFs managed by Vanguard and SSGA Advisors though the Adviser may utilize sector-specific ETFs in other fund families from time to time.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.