Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$40.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.6
$23.34
$27.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SNAV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mohr Sector Navigator ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in the various industry sectors that are found in the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to these sectors based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below).

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index: technology, health care, financials, real estate, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, utilities, consumer staples and communications. As described below, the Fund may also have exposure to the S&P 500 Index and money market funds, depending on market conditions.

The Fund seeks exposure to the various sectors through investment in sector-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seek to track a particular sector index.. In tactically allocating the Fund’s assets across the various sectors, the Adviser utilizes quantitative data including price movement of the particular sector to analyze the sector’s potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. Each of the 11 industry sectors represents a sleeve of the Fund. When the data indicates a positive market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve of the Fund will invest in one sector-specific ETF. When the data indicates a neutral market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve will be invested in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index. When the data indicates a negative market signal for a sector, that sector sleeve will be invested in a money market fund.

Initially and upon rebalancing, the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted to each of the 11 sector sleeves (that is, approximately 9% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to each sector sleeve). Due to market movements, a sector sleeve may come to represent up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser will consider rebalancing the Fund’s allocations to the 11 sector sleeves when a sector sleeve reaches 12% of the Fund’s portfolio and will rebalance the Fund’s sector allocations before a sector sleeve reaches 20% of the Fund’s portfolio.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy, the Fund may not have investment exposure to all 11 sectors at any one time. Depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any sector (e.g., if signals for each sector are negative and thus each sector sleeve is invested solely in a money market fund).

In analyzing which sector-specific ETF to purchase for the particular sector sleeve, the Adviser considers the ETF’s liquidity and fees and expenses. The Adviser expects to invest in sector-specific ETFs managed by Vanguard and SSGA Advisors though the Adviser may utilize sector-specific ETFs in other fund families from time to time.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

SNAV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SNAV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNAV Category Low Category High SNAV % Rank
Net Assets 40.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 8 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 98.65% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR S P 500 ETF TRUST 34.87%
  2. TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 10.22%
  3. VANGUARD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ETF 10.09%
  4. MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 9.15%
  5. INDUSTRIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 8.88%
  6. VANGUARD CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY ETF 8.70%
  7. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 8.49%
  8. VANGUARD CONSUMER STAPLES ETF 8.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNAV % Rank
Cash 		1.35% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SNAV - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SNAV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNAV Category Low Category High SNAV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNAV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNAV Category Low Category High SNAV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNAV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SNAV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

