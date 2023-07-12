The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, and zero-coupon bonds. The Fund will target a weighted average effective duration +/- 40% of the current effective duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which was 8.5412 years, as of August 31, 2023. The Fund does not intend to invest in contingent convertible bonds.

The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities, money market instruments, commercial loans, and foreign debt securities (including investments in emerging markets). Investments in high yield/high risk bonds (also known as “junk” bonds) are expected to represent, under normal market conditions, less than 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund has the flexibility to invest up to 20% of its net assets in such instruments to allow the Fund to take advantage of opportunities in the market that meet the overall investment criteria, but that may temporarily increase the proportion of high yield investments in the Fund. Under normal market conditions, investments in non-agency mortgage-backed securities are expected to comprise not more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets and investments in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities are expected to be less than 5% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities are generally not subject to limitation, except to the extent such investments would be inconsistent with another stated investment strategy or policy.

The Fund seeks above average total return, defined as outperformance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, net of Fund fees and expenses. The Fund seeks to generate total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation, but income is usually the dominant portion. In selecting securities, Smith Capital Investors, LLC, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, considers many factors, including yield, credit ratings, liquidity, call risk, duration, structure, and capital appreciation potential. Due to the nature of the process and the securities in which the Fund invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

Though the Fund does not typically expect to use derivatives, for purposes of meeting its policy to invest at least 80% of net assets in bonds, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Fund may directly invest. In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager typically applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that the portfolio manager looks at income producing securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The portfolio manager additionally considers the expected risk-adjusted return on a particular investment and the Fund’s overall risk allocations and volatility.