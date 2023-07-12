Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.18
$25.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMTH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, and zero-coupon bonds. The Fund will target a weighted average effective duration +/- 40% of the current effective duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which was 8.5412 years, as of August 31, 2023. The Fund does not intend to invest in contingent convertible bonds.

The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities, money market instruments, commercial loans, and foreign debt securities (including investments in emerging markets). Investments in high yield/high risk bonds (also known as “junk” bonds) are expected to represent, under normal market conditions, less than 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund has the flexibility to invest up to 20% of its net assets in such instruments to allow the Fund to take advantage of opportunities in the market that meet the overall investment criteria, but that may temporarily increase the proportion of high yield investments in the Fund. Under normal market conditions, investments in non-agency mortgage-backed securities are expected to comprise not more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets and investments in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities are expected to be less than 5% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities are generally not subject to limitation, except to the extent such investments would be inconsistent with another stated investment strategy or policy.

The Fund seeks above average total return, defined as outperformance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, net of Fund fees and expenses. The Fund seeks to generate total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation, but income is usually the dominant portion. In selecting securities, Smith Capital Investors, LLC, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, considers many factors, including yield, credit ratings, liquidity, call risk, duration, structure, and capital appreciation potential. Due to the nature of the process and the securities in which the Fund invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

Though the Fund does not typically expect to use derivatives, for purposes of meeting its policy to invest at least 80% of net assets in bonds, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Fund may directly invest. In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager typically applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that the portfolio manager looks at income producing securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The portfolio manager additionally considers the expected risk-adjusted return on a particular investment and the Fund’s overall risk allocations and volatility.

Read More

SMTH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMTH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMTH Category Low Category High SMTH % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMTH % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SMTH - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SMTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SMTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMTH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMTH Category Low Category High SMTH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMTH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMTH Category Low Category High SMTH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMTH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SMTH - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

