Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 09/15/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

SMRI | ETF

$24.96

-

0.00%

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$24.96
$25.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMRI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. listed common stock.

The Fund is expected to generally hold 30 to 50 stocks that are equal weighted within the portfolio. The Fund utilizes a fundamental value approach to individual stock selection that incorporates both quantitative and qualitative analysis. In selecting securities for the Fund, the sub-adviser, Sepio Capital L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser”), primarily focuses on the amount, over a full economic cycle (typically a 3-5 year time period), of free cash flow generated by a business relative to the company’s enterprise value, the return on invested capital the business generates, and the capital allocation track record of a company’s executive management team to determine the attractiveness of a potential Fund holding. The Sub-Adviser measures these attributes over a full economic cycle rather than at various points in time to incorporate longer time frames and therefore different economic environments into its analysis.

The Sub-Adviser screens companies in the Russell 1000 Index and the S&P 500 Index to exclude financial companies and unprofitable firms to identify the starting investment universe. The Russell 1000 Index tracks the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S companies by market capitalization and, as of June 6, 2023, its components ranged in capitalization from $360 million to $2.8 trillion. The S&P 500 Index tracks 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies by market capitalization and, as of June 6, 2023, its components ranged in capitalization from $3.4 billion to $2.8 trillion. The investment universe is further screened based on the profitability, valuation, and capital allocation metrics discussed above to winnow the number of potential holdings down to approximately 100. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the remaining approximately 100 companies further by evaluating their financial statements, event transcripts, and investor presentations. In addition, a discounted cash flow valuation is performed to quantify the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of each company’s intrinsic value. The current market price is analyzed against the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of intrinsic value to partly determine the attractiveness of a potential holding’s valuation.

A small portion of the portfolio, not to exceed 10% at the time of purchase, may be invested in what the Sub-Adviser deems “special situations.” While not common, during sector or market wide volatility, specific stocks in the financials and, at times, possibly other sectors, may trade for valuations representing compelling risk/reward profiles in the Sub-Adviser’s opinion. The Sub-Adviser may opportunistically invest in financial companies or other businesses that are trading for less than book value with underlying company fundamentals that suggest the business is not in distress. In such instances, the Fund may add 1–5 individual names after performing in depth analysis of the potential holding’s financial statements, the competitive landscape in which the company in question operates, and risk contribution to the overall Fund portfolio. The Sub-Adviser will focus analysis on a potential holding’s balance sheet, profitability, liquidity profile and cost of and availability of capital.

The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be primarily composed of the common stock of U.S. mid- and large-capitalization companies, although the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other ETFs. The Sub-Adviser may elect to use other ETFs to invest in certain broad markets, sectors or industries where the Sub-Adviser believes the ETF’s inherent diversification and liquidity may be superior from a risk management standpoint to assuming single name equity risk. The Fund will generally be fully invested.

Although the Fund will not concentrate its investments in a particular industry, the Sub-Adviser anticipates that the Fund’s investment process for individual stock selection may often lead to the portfolio being focused on a small number of sectors. These sectors will likely be different over time, as the economic and market environment change. The specific sectors overweighted by the Fund will likely differ over time.

Read More

SMRI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMRI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMRI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMRI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMRI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMRI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMRI Category Low Category High SMRI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMRI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SMRI - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMRI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.71% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SMRI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SMRI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMRI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMRI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMRI Category Low Category High SMRI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMRI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMRI Category Low Category High SMRI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMRI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SMRI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

