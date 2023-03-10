Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF

SMIZ | ETF

$24.56

-

-

1.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$24.56
$24.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMIZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to generate positive risk-adjusted returns (positive rate of return after adjustment for the amount of risk taken) by, under normal circumstances, investing at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and midsize companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges or derivatives linked to such securities. The small and mid-cap securities are generally common stock selected from constituents in the Russell Mid Cap Index and Russell 2000 Index. As of July 31, 2023, the average market capitalization of the constituents in the Russell Mid Cap Index was $23.35 billion, and the average market capitalization of the constituents in the Russell 2000 Index was $3.06 billion. The Fund is actively managed. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio using both quantitative and qualitative analysis. The companies included in the portfolio are selected from the constituents of the Russell 2000 Index and Russell Mid Cap Index. The companies selected for the Fund’s portfolio are considered by the Advisor to have sound fundamentals and growth potential to outperform a 50/50 blend of the Russell 2000 Index and Russell Mid Cap Index in the long term based on the Advisor’s quantitative analysis. The Advisor utilizes a quantitative model focused on four factors: Agreement (percentage of earnings estimate revisions that are revised upward), Magnitude (size of the earnings estimate revisions), Upside (where the most accurate or recent earnings estimates are coming in relative to the consensus) and Surprise (the magnitude and frequency of earnings surprises). Earnings surprises are a concept created by the Advisor’s affiliate, Zacks Investment Research, and are defined as the difference between reported earnings per share and consensus or average earnings estimates from sell-side analysts. Consensus estimates refer to the average forecasts of a group of sell-side analysts as to what a company is expected to earn or lose in a given period of time (quarterly or annually). The data for the quantitative analysis is provided by Zacks Investment Research, which derives the data from information provided by sell-side analysts. The Advisor constructs a portfolio of between 150-250 positions based on the qualitative judgement of the portfolio manager after reviewing the above factors using the quantitative data described above. Once selected for the Fund’s portfolio, a company may be maintained in the portfolio even if it is subsequently removed from the Russell 2000 Index or Russell Mid Cap Index.

The Fund invests about 30%-70% of the value of its net assets in small cap equity securities and about 30%-70% in mid cap equity securities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of

the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Advisor’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a monthly basis using the quantitative analysis described above. However, the Advisor may rebalance the portfolio at other times based on qualitative factors like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions, and spin-offs.

Read More

SMIZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMIZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMIZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMIZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMIZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMIZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMIZ Category Low Category High SMIZ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SMIZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMIZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.44% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SMIZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SMIZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMIZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMIZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMIZ Category Low Category High SMIZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMIZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMIZ Category Low Category High SMIZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMIZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SMIZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

