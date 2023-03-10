The Fund seeks to generate positive risk-adjusted returns (positive rate of return after adjustment for the amount of risk taken) by, under normal circumstances, investing at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and midsize companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges or derivatives linked to such securities. The small and mid-cap securities are generally common stock selected from constituents in the Russell Mid Cap Index and Russell 2000 Index. As of July 31, 2023, the average market capitalization of the constituents in the Russell Mid Cap Index was $23.35 billion, and the average market capitalization of the constituents in the Russell 2000 Index was $3.06 billion. The Fund is actively managed. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio using both quantitative and qualitative analysis. The companies included in the portfolio are selected from the constituents of the Russell 2000 Index and Russell Mid Cap Index. The companies selected for the Fund’s portfolio are considered by the Advisor to have sound fundamentals and growth potential to outperform a 50/50 blend of the Russell 2000 Index and Russell Mid Cap Index in the long term based on the Advisor’s quantitative analysis. The Advisor utilizes a quantitative model focused on four factors: Agreement (percentage of earnings estimate revisions that are revised upward), Magnitude (size of the earnings estimate revisions), Upside (where the most accurate or recent earnings estimates are coming in relative to the consensus) and Surprise (the magnitude and frequency of earnings surprises). Earnings surprises are a concept created by the Advisor’s affiliate, Zacks Investment Research, and are defined as the difference between reported earnings per share and consensus or average earnings estimates from sell-side analysts. Consensus estimates refer to the average forecasts of a group of sell-side analysts as to what a company is expected to earn or lose in a given period of time (quarterly or annually). The data for the quantitative analysis is provided by Zacks Investment Research, which derives the data from information provided by sell-side analysts. The Advisor constructs a portfolio of between 150-250 positions based on the qualitative judgement of the portfolio manager after reviewing the above factors using the quantitative data described above. Once selected for the Fund’s portfolio, a company may be maintained in the portfolio even if it is subsequently removed from the Russell 2000 Index or Russell Mid Cap Index.

The Fund invests about 30%-70% of the value of its net assets in small cap equity securities and about 30%-70% in mid cap equity securities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of

the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Advisor’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a monthly basis using the quantitative analysis described above. However, the Advisor may rebalance the portfolio at other times based on qualitative factors like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions, and spin-offs.