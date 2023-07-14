Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SMIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-23.9%
|18.9%
|93.54%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-42.1%
|52.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|174.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.6%
|80.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SMIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|SMIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|263 M
|481 K
|145 B
|75.12%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|2445
|71.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.9 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|66.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.62%
|2.8%
|100.0%
|28.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|28.17%
|Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|59.15%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|71.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|60.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|59.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|59.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|25.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|17.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|58.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|58.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|51.53%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|41.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|92.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|55.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|83.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.49%
|61.84%
|23.29%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|12.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIG % Rank
|US
|99.73%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|49.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|33.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIG % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.53%
|58.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|2.42%
|100.00%
|46.29%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.78%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.58%
|60.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.66%
|57.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIG % Rank
|US
|0.18%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|59.15%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.98%
|SMIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.03%
|8.45%
|74.64%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|42.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|SMIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SMIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|N/A
|SMIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.93%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|9.84%
|SMIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SMIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|1.92%
|SMIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2023
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2023
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2021
0.76
0.8%
As a Portfolio Manager, Bob works primarily with institutional clients along with select high net worth relationships. Bob is a member of the Investment Committee covering the Real Estate sector. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2019, Bob was Vice President and Research Analyst with Franklin Templeton Investments where he worked with income-oriented mutual funds, active ETFs, and institutional accounts. Prior to Franklin Templeton, he served as Private Equity Associate with Industrial Growth Partners (IGP), a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in control-oriented equity investments in industrial sector companies. Prior to IGP, Bob worked as an Investment Banking Analyst within the Technology Group at Thomas Wiesel Partners in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2021
0.76
0.8%
Scott D. Rodes, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal and he joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Mr. Rodes has served as a portfolio manager on the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Quality Growth strategy since its inception in 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rodes was a vice president and senior investment counselor with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago. He was responsible for investment management of client relationships, investment analysis, and was a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Rodes received a B.E.M.E from Vanderbilt University and a MBA from Xavier University. Mr. Rodes is a CFA charterholder and a member and past president of the Cincinnati Society of Financial Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.36
|5.78
