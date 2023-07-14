The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in U.S.-listed equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund defines a small- or mid-capitalization company as an issuer whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is between $200 million and the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500 Index (as of December 31, 2022 , $20.4 billion). The equity securities held by the Fund must be listed on a U.S. exchange and may include common stocks of U.S. companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) ( i.e. , receipts evidencing ownership of foreign equity securities), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting securities, Bahl & Gaynor, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs a bottom‑up approach that considers, among other factors, a company’s historical earnings and dividends growth, as well as its balance sheet and cash flow generation, competitive position, and prospects for future cash flow and dividend growth. Weightings of individual sectors are based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of company fundamentals, valuations, and overall economic conditions. The Sub-Adviser targets companies that, in its judgement, have high-quality business models, strong competitive advantages, reasonable valuations, and sound capital allocation policies or approaches. The Sub-Adviser believes that the securities identified using such strategies have the potential to provide improved downside protection relative to the broader equity market.