Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Active ETF
SMIG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.22 -0.09 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
SMIG (ETF)

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.22 -0.09 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
SMIG (ETF)

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.22 -0.09 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

SMIG | Active ETF

$24.22

$263 M

1.93%

$0.47

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$263 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
$20.87
$24.82

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

SMIG | Active ETF

$24.22

$263 M

1.93%

$0.47

0.60%

SMIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Groenke

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in U.S.-listed equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund defines a small- or mid-capitalization company as an issuer whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is between $200 million and the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500 Index (as of December 31, 2022, $20.4 billion). The equity securities held by the Fund must be listed on a U.S. exchange and may include common stocks of U.S. companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) (i.e., receipts evidencing ownership of foreign equity securities), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
In selecting securities, Bahl & Gaynor, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs a bottom‑up approach that considers, among other factors, a company’s historical earnings and dividends growth, as well as its balance sheet and cash flow generation, competitive position, and prospects for future cash flow and dividend growth. Weightings of individual sectors are based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of company fundamentals, valuations, and overall economic conditions. The Sub-Adviser targets companies that, in its judgement, have high-quality business models, strong competitive advantages, reasonable valuations, and sound capital allocation policies or approaches. The Sub-Adviser believes that the securities identified using such strategies have the potential to provide improved downside protection relative to the broader equity market.
The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security when, in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: 1) the security’s dividend is reduced to what the Sub-Adviser believes is an unacceptable amount per share, 2) the Sub-Adviser believes the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, 3) the Sub-Adviser believes the company’s stock has become a greater weight of the Fund’s portfolio than desired due to market appreciation or other factors, or 4) the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity for the Fund.
Read More

SMIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -23.9% 18.9% 93.54%
1 Yr 10.2% -42.1% 52.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 93.08%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

SMIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMIG Category Low Category High SMIG % Rank
Net Assets 263 M 481 K 145 B 75.12%
Number of Holdings 45 1 2445 71.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.9 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 66.90%
Weighting of Top 10 37.62% 2.8% 100.0% 28.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inter Parfums Inc 5.39%
  2. Amdocs Ltd 4.23%
  3. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp 3.88%
  4. Snap-on Inc 3.84%
  5. Watsco Inc 3.82%
  6. Hubbell Inc 3.74%
  7. Quest Diagnostics Inc 3.67%
  8. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc 3.36%
  9. Insperity Inc 3.25%
  10. Perrigo Co PLC 3.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIG % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 0.00% 100.57% 28.17%
Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 14.82% 59.15%
Cash 		0.09% -2.51% 100.00% 71.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 60.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 59.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 59.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 25.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 17.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 58.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 58.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 51.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 41.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 92.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 55.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 83.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 23.29%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 12.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIG % Rank
US 		99.73% 0.00% 100.04% 49.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 33.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIG % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 58.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 2.42% 100.00% 46.29%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.58% 60.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 93.66% 57.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMIG % Rank
US 		0.18% 0.00% 14.82% 59.15%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.98%

SMIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.03% 8.45% 74.64%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 42.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 23.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SMIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

SMIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMIG Category Low Category High SMIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.93% 0.00% 4.15% 9.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMIG Category Low Category High SMIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 1.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Groenke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

As a Portfolio Manager, Bob works primarily with institutional clients along with select high net worth relationships. Bob is a member of the Investment Committee covering the Real Estate sector. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2019, Bob was Vice President and Research Analyst with Franklin Templeton Investments where he worked with income-oriented mutual funds, active ETFs, and institutional accounts. Prior to Franklin Templeton, he served as Private Equity Associate with Industrial Growth Partners (IGP), a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in control-oriented equity investments in industrial sector companies. Prior to IGP, Bob worked as an Investment Banking Analyst within the Technology Group at Thomas Wiesel Partners in New York.

Scott Rodes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Scott D. Rodes, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal and he joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Mr. Rodes has served as a portfolio manager on the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Quality Growth strategy since its inception in 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rodes was a vice president and senior investment counselor with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago. He was responsible for investment management of client relationships, investment analysis, and was a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Rodes received a B.E.M.E from Vanderbilt University and a MBA from Xavier University. Mr. Rodes is a CFA charterholder and a member and past president of the Cincinnati Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×