The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that attempts to achieve two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of the Underlying Security by entering into swap agreements on the Underlying Security. The Fund aims to achieve this daily percentage change for a single day, and not for any other period. A “single day” means the period “from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.”

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with financial institutions for a specified period, which may range from one day to longer than a year. Through each swap agreement, the Fund and the financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Underlying Security’s share price. The gross return (meaning the return before deducting any fees or expenses) to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” (meaning the face amount of the instrument) e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the Underlying Security. In the event the Fund is unable to achieve sufficient swap exposure, the Fund may not always achieve investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods.

At the end of each day, the Fund’s swaps are valued using market valuations and the Fund’s investment adviser rebalances the Fund’s holdings in an attempt to maintain leveraged exposure for the Fund equal to approximately 200% of the Underlying Security’s share price.

For examples of a hypothetical investment in the Fund, see “Additional Information About the Fund – Principal Investment Strategies” below.

Fund performance for periods greater than one single day is primarily (but not solely) a function of the following factors: a) the Underlying Security volatility; b) the Underlying Security’s performance; c) period of time; d) financing rates associated with leveraged exposure; and e) other Fund expenses.

The Fund will hold assets to serve as collateral for the Fund’s swap agreements. For those collateral holdings, the Fund may invest in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

To complement the Fund's primary strategy of using swap agreements to achieve leveraged exposure, the Fund may employ listed options contracts as an additional tool to generate leverage on an as-needed basis. By incorporating listed options, such as call options, the Fund can gain leveraged exposure to the Underlying Security without relying solely on swaps. This flexibility allows the Fund to adjust its leverage strategy in response to market conditions, liquidity constraints, or other factors that may impact the availability or pricing of swap agreements. The use of options may help the Fund meet its daily investment objective more effectively under varying market conditions.

The Fund has adopted a policy to have at least 80% exposure to financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform 2X the daily performance of the Underlying Security’s shares. The Fund is expected to allocate between 40% and 60% of its assets as collateral for swap agreements or as premiums for purchased options contracts.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Security’s shares over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Security’s shares’ volatility and the effects of compounding, the Fund may lose money over time while the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. As a consequence, investors should not plan to hold shares of the Fund unmonitored for periods longer than a single trading day.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“SMCI”)

SMCI designs and manufactures high-performance computer server solutions, storage systems, and networking devices for a diverse range of customers, including data centers, cloud computing providers, and enterprises. SMCI’s offerings encompass scalable and customizable hardware solutions for various workloads. SMCI is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Per SMCI’s most recent Form 10-K filing, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates of SMCI (based on the last reported sale price of its common stock on December 31, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market) was approximately $3.8 billion.

SMCI is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by SMCI pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-33383 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding SMCI may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of SMCI or other securities of SMCI. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding SMCI from the publicly available documents. None of the Fund, the Trust, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such publicly available offering documents or made any due diligence inquiry regarding such documents with respect to SMCI. None of the Fund, the Trust, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding SMCI is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of SMCI (and therefore the share price of SMCI at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning SMCI could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of SMCI.

NONE OF THE FUND, TIDAL TRUST II, AND TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC ARE AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING SECURITY.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to the Underlying Security. As of the date of the Prospectus, SMCI is assigned to the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry.