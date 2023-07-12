Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 12/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

SMCO | ETF

$20.58

-

0.00%

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
$20.49
$20.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMCO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed by its investment sub-adviser, Hilton Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser uses its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (“SMCO Process”) to seek risk-adjusted returns (returns relative to the risks taken) by investing in U.S. equity securities within the small- and mid-cap asset classes. Using the SMCO Process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify mispriced stocks (i.e., stocks whose current market prices do not accurately reflect the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of their fundamental earnings potential). The Sub-Adviser believes that its disciplined approach will lead to attractive long-term returns.

The Sub-Adviser starts with a universe of small- and mid-capitalization stocks (i.e., companies with market capitalizations ranging from $750 million to $30 billion at the time of first purchase). The Sub-Adviser uses both valuation considerations and fundamental analyses to identify potential investment ideas. The SMCO Process is “bottom up” oriented (e.g., a company-by-company analysis of factors such as price-to-earnings ratios, earnings per share, etc.).

The Sub-Adviser utilizes the SMCO Process to search for potential investments throughout the spectrum of equities. This spectrum encompasses value stocks, which are primarily attractive due to their undervaluation; growth stocks, which are appealing primarily because of their revenue and/or profit growth; and core stocks, which are those that exhibit characteristics of both value and growth stocks. By employing this approach, the Sub-Adviser aims to identify investment opportunities that, in its opinion, are attractive at every stage of the economic cycle, including both periods of economic expansion and contraction.

The Sub-Adviser then assesses potential investments in light of its views on the current and anticipated macroeconomic environment (i.e., upswing, mid-cycle, or contraction in the broader economy), current industry market trends, and the quality of the company’s management team. Following this assessment, the Sub-Adviser seeks stocks of companies that not only are valued soundly but that the Sub-Adviser views as poised to benefit from improving business prospects.

Unlike a strictly “deep value” approach, which focuses solely on stocks that are significantly undervalued, the Sub-Adviser adopts a more flexible stance. It considers a range of stocks, from those with low valuations to those priced moderately and even some that may seem overvalued, based on its belief in the company’s potential for long-term success.

The Fund’s portfolio will typically consist of between 50-75 stocks. The Fund’s portfolio will consistently consist of stocks that the Sub-Adviser deems fundamentally attractive and reasonably valued. Typically, new positions will represent between 1.0% and 2.0% of the Fund’s value. No position will exceed 5% of the Fund’s value at the time of purchase.

Position sizes will be adjusted based on the Sub-Adviser’s periodic evaluations, reflecting changes in risk/reward dynamics. A holding will be fully liquidated if the Sub-Adviser determines that a stock is fully valued, encounters a discrepancy related to fundamental expectations, or identifies more favorable investment opportunities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The 80% policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Tidal Trust II (the “Trust”) and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Read More

SMCO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMCO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMCO Category Low Category High SMCO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMCO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SMCO - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SMCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SMCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMCO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMCO Category Low Category High SMCO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMCO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMCO Category Low Category High SMCO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMCO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SMCO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

