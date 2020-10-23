Welcome to Dividend.com
SLX - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 11.2%
  • Net Assets $41.7 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 64.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.46
$18.04
$39.01

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 19.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Natural Resources Industry Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Natural Resources

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund

XLB | ETF |

$66.00

+0.37%

$3.91 B

1.85%

$1.21

7.46%

0.13%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

GUNR | ETF |

$28.22

+0.04%

$3.03 B

3.86%

$1.09

-15.84%

0.47%

Vanguard Materials Index Fund

Fund

$72.04

+0.42%

$2.28 B

1.85%

$1.33

5.32%

0.10%

Vanguard Materials Index Fund

VAW | ETF |

$141.39

+0.41%

$2.28 B

1.84%

$2.60

5.40%

0.10%

Invesco Water Resources ETF

PHO | ETF |

$43.11

+0.49%

$1.10 B

0.39%

$0.17

11.60%

0.60%

SLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Vectors Steel ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Oct 10, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    1350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hao-Hung (Peter) Liao

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks and depositary receipts of companies involved in the steel sector. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers. It may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Steel Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The fund is non-diversified.

SLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.3% -37.2% 54.3% 66.06%
1 Yr -6.4% -32.6% 64.6% 63.89%
3 Yr -6.4%* -29.0% 12.2% 72.12%
5 Yr 11.2%* -12.5% 18.7% 11.22%
10 Yr -4.2%* -16.1% 10.3% 67.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 8.2% -25.1% 36.9% 73.83%
2018 -24.0% -46.3% -6.8% 61.39%
2017 21.3% -39.4% 59.0% 20.20%
2016 93.8% -8.0% 446.7% 3.26%
2015 -45.0% -57.9% 80.5% 96.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.3% -37.2% 54.3% 66.06%
1 Yr -6.4% -35.9% 64.6% 62.96%
3 Yr -6.4%* -29.9% 12.2% 70.19%
5 Yr 11.2%* -12.8% 18.7% 11.22%
10 Yr -4.2%* -16.1% 10.3% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 8.2% -25.1% 36.9% 73.83%
2018 -24.0% -46.3% -6.7% 64.36%
2017 21.3% -3.9% 59.0% 30.30%
2016 93.8% -8.0% 103.4% 2.17%
2015 -45.0% -57.9% 0.6% 95.51%

SLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLX Category Low Category High SLX % Rank
Net Assets 41.7 M 788 K 3.91 B 80.18%
Number of Holdings 25 2 317 93.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.9 M 419 K 2.64 B 76.58%
Weighting of Top 10 64.30% 17.8% 99.2% 12.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rio Tinto PLC ADR 10.50%
  2. Vale SA ADR 10.02%
  3. Ternium SA ADR 8.31%
  4. Vedanta Ltd ADR 6.18%
  5. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR 5.46%
  6. Gerdau SA ADR 5.18%
  7. ArcelorMittal SA ADR 5.12%
  8. Worthington Industries Inc 4.91%
  9. POSCO ADR 4.88%
  10. Gibraltar Industries Inc 4.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 81.88% 100.09% 22.52%
Cash 		0.18% -0.09% 12.58% 77.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 49.55%
Other 		0.00% -4.49% 3.58% 45.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.62% 49.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 53.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLX % Rank
Basic Materials 		81.85% 0.00% 100.00% 16.22%
Industrials 		13.50% 0.00% 66.29% 23.42%
Energy 		4.65% 0.00% 87.52% 57.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.26% 74.77%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 18.81% 72.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.44% 58.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.97% 60.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.76% 55.86%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.35% 48.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 41.32% 74.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.17% 85.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLX % Rank
Non US 		53.20% 0.00% 94.62% 29.73%
US 		46.62% 5.36% 99.94% 71.17%

SLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.07% 7.25% 71.82%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 19.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.30% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.30% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 3.00% 129.00% 19.09%

SLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLX Category Low Category High SLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.09% 0.00% 5.80% 4.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLX Category Low Category High SLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.11% -1.04% 5.95% 9.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

SLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hao-Hung (Peter) Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2006

13.98

14.0%

Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

2.56

2.6%

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 22.52 6.65 14.18

