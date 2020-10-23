Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Compare SLX to Popular Natural Resources Industry Equity Funds and ETFs
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$28.22
+0.04%
$3.03 B
3.86%
$1.09
-15.84%
0.47%
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks and depositary receipts of companies involved in the steel sector. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers. It may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Steel Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|SLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.3%
|-37.2%
|54.3%
|66.06%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-32.6%
|64.6%
|63.89%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-29.0%
|12.2%
|72.12%
|5 Yr
|11.2%*
|-12.5%
|18.7%
|11.22%
|10 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-16.1%
|10.3%
|67.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|8.2%
|-25.1%
|36.9%
|73.83%
|2018
|-24.0%
|-46.3%
|-6.8%
|61.39%
|2017
|21.3%
|-39.4%
|59.0%
|20.20%
|2016
|93.8%
|-8.0%
|446.7%
|3.26%
|2015
|-45.0%
|-57.9%
|80.5%
|96.63%
|Period
|SLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.3%
|-37.2%
|54.3%
|66.06%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-35.9%
|64.6%
|62.96%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-29.9%
|12.2%
|70.19%
|5 Yr
|11.2%*
|-12.8%
|18.7%
|11.22%
|10 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-16.1%
|10.3%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|8.2%
|-25.1%
|36.9%
|73.83%
|2018
|-24.0%
|-46.3%
|-6.7%
|64.36%
|2017
|21.3%
|-3.9%
|59.0%
|30.30%
|2016
|93.8%
|-8.0%
|103.4%
|2.17%
|2015
|-45.0%
|-57.9%
|0.6%
|95.51%
|SLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.7 M
|788 K
|3.91 B
|80.18%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|317
|93.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.9 M
|419 K
|2.64 B
|76.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.30%
|17.8%
|99.2%
|12.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|81.88%
|100.09%
|22.52%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-0.09%
|12.58%
|77.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|49.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.49%
|3.58%
|45.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|49.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|53.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|81.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.22%
|Industrials
|13.50%
|0.00%
|66.29%
|23.42%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|87.52%
|57.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.26%
|74.77%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.81%
|72.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.44%
|58.56%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.97%
|60.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.76%
|55.86%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.35%
|48.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.32%
|74.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.17%
|85.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLX % Rank
|Non US
|53.20%
|0.00%
|94.62%
|29.73%
|US
|46.62%
|5.36%
|99.94%
|71.17%
|SLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.07%
|7.25%
|71.82%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|19.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
|SLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.30%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.30%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|3.00%
|129.00%
|19.09%
|SLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.09%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|4.50%
|SLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.11%
|-1.04%
|5.95%
|9.09%
|SLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.072
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.972
|Dec 27, 2018
|$2.182
|Jan 03, 2018
|$0.027
|Dec 22, 2017
|$1.090
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.402
|Dec 28, 2015
|$1.042
|Dec 29, 2014
|$1.158
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.983
|Dec 31, 2012
|$1.074
|Dec 30, 2011
|$1.141
|Dec 30, 2010
|$1.024
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.981
|Dec 31, 2008
|$1.304
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.485
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.145
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2006
13.98
14.0%
Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2018
2.56
2.6%
Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|22.52
|6.65
|14.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...