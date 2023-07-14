The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by engaging in transactions designed to perform the opposite of the return of the investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer (“Cramer”). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in the inverse of securities mentioned by Cramer based on the market value of the securities at the time of the investment with the remainder of the Fund’s holdings in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s adviser monitors Cramer’s stock selection and overall market recommendations throughout the trading day as publicly announced on Twitter or his television programs broadcast on CNBC and sells Cramer’s stock recommendations short. The Fund goes short or long on stocks or ETFs, including Index ETFs and inverse Index ETFs, to take the opposite side of Cramer’s announced market or sector view. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised generally of 20 to 50 equity securities of any market capitalization of domestic and foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts, and/or ETFs if Cramer makes market or sector recommendations. Should Cramer recommend buying any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will dispose of those holdings. Should Cramer recommend selling any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will keep those holdings. The adviser may also sell securities that have gone “stale”—i.e., have been held for several weeks with no further commentary by Cramer. If Cramer does not take any view on any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, including when he is absent from CNBC or Twitter for any reason, the adviser further retains discretion to sell positions if market conditions such as large swings in either direction necessitate a sale because profit or loss targets are met and replace them with securities that represent the opposite side of Cramer’s previously announced market or sector view. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will hold positions no longer than a 5-day trading week but could hold a position longer if Cramer continues to have a contrary opinion.

The adviser has discretion to not transact in equity securities mentioned by Cramer or engage in related transactions if such securities or transactions are (i) not well suited for ETFs, (ii) have an excessive level of risk, (ii) illiquid, or (iv) negatively impacting the Fund’s ability to meet IRS and Investment Company Act of 1940 diversification requirements. In addition, the adviser has discretion to determine whether Cramer’s statements about any given equity security is in fact an investment recommendation and thus ineligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, it is expected that the Fund will have a high turnover rate.

The Trust, the Fund and the adviser are not affiliated with Cramer or any of the media by which his recommendations are communicated. Cramer is not involved in the creation, management or operations of the Fund. The adviser does not in all cases perform fundamental investment analysis of securities bought, sold and held by the Fund. The primary factor for transacting in such securities or related securities is the fact that they are mentioned by Cramer.