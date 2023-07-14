Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

ETF
SJIM
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.48 +0.14 +0.67%
primary theme
N/A
SJIM (ETF)

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.48 +0.14 +0.67%
primary theme
N/A
SJIM (ETF)

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.48 +0.14 +0.67%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

SJIM | ETF

$21.48

$3.3 M

0.00%

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
$21.34
$26.26

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

SJIM | ETF

$21.48

$3.3 M

0.00%

1.46%

SJIM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by engaging in transactions designed to perform the opposite of the return of the investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer (“Cramer”). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in the inverse of securities mentioned by Cramer based on the market value of the securities at the time of the investment with the remainder of the Fund’s holdings in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s adviser monitors Cramer’s stock selection and overall market recommendations throughout the trading day as publicly announced on Twitter or his television programs broadcast on CNBC and sells Cramer’s stock recommendations short. The Fund goes short or long on stocks or ETFs, including Index ETFs and inverse Index ETFs, to take the opposite side of Cramer’s announced market or sector view. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised generally of 20 to 50 equity securities of any market capitalization of domestic and foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts, and/or ETFs if Cramer makes market or sector recommendations. Should Cramer recommend buying any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will dispose of those holdings. Should Cramer recommend selling any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will keep those holdings. The adviser may also sell securities that have gone “stale”—i.e., have been held for several weeks with no further commentary by Cramer. If Cramer does not take any view on any of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio, including when he is absent from CNBC or Twitter for any reason, the adviser further retains discretion to sell positions if market conditions such as large swings in either direction necessitate a sale because profit or loss targets are met and replace them with securities that represent the opposite side of Cramer’s previously announced market or sector view. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will hold positions no longer than a 5-day trading week but could hold a position longer if Cramer continues to have a contrary opinion.

The adviser has discretion to not transact in equity securities mentioned by Cramer or engage in related transactions if such securities or transactions are (i) not well suited for ETFs, (ii) have an excessive level of risk, (ii) illiquid, or (iv) negatively impacting the Fund’s ability to meet IRS and Investment Company Act of 1940 diversification requirements. In addition, the adviser has discretion to determine whether Cramer’s statements about any given equity security is in fact an investment recommendation and thus ineligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, it is expected that the Fund will have a high turnover rate.

The Trust, the Fund and the adviser are not affiliated with Cramer or any of the media by which his recommendations are communicated. Cramer is not involved in the creation, management or operations of the Fund. The adviser does not in all cases perform fundamental investment analysis of securities bought, sold and held by the Fund. The primary factor for transacting in such securities or related securities is the fact that they are mentioned by Cramer.

Read More

SJIM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SJIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SJIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SJIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SJIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SJIM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SJIM Category Low Category High SJIM % Rank
Net Assets 3.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SJIM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SJIM - Expenses

Operational Fees

SJIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SJIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SJIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SJIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SJIM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SJIM Category Low Category High SJIM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SJIM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SJIM Category Low Category High SJIM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SJIM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SJIM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×