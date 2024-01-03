As described in the Fund’s prospectus, the Fund is subject to an upside return cap (the “Cap”) that represents the absolute maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund held for the Outcome Period. The Fund will begin its initial Outcome Period on March 1, 2024, as shown in the table below. The Fund’s Cap is not determined until after the end of the last market day prior to the initial Outcome Period, or February 29, 2024.

As of the date of this Supplement, the Cap for the Fund for the initial Outcome Period is expected to be within the range shown in the table below, before and after taking into account the Fund’s annualized unitary management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets:

Fund Name Ticker Initial Outcome Period Estimated Cap Range AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF SIXP March 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024 6.00% - 9.00% (before management fee) 5.63% - 8.63% (after management fee)

The Fund’s return will be further reduced by brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee, as described in the prospectus. The expected Cap range provided here is based upon market conditions as of the date of this Supplement. The final Cap could fall outside of this range if there is a material change in market conditions between the date of this Supplement and the date on which the final Cap is established.