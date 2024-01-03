Home
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF

ETF
SIXP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1449 +25.14 +0%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 03/01/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF

SIXP | ETF

$25.14

-

-

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.14
$25.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SIXP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

As described in the Fund’s prospectus, the Fund is subject to an upside return cap (the “Cap”) that represents the absolute maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund held for the Outcome Period. The Fund will begin its initial Outcome Period on March 1, 2024, as shown in the table below. The Fund’s Cap is not determined until after the end of the last market day prior to the initial Outcome Period, or February 29, 2024.

As of the date of this Supplement, the Cap for the Fund for the initial Outcome Period is expected to be within the range shown in the table below, before and after taking into account the Fund’s annualized unitary management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets:

Fund Name Ticker Initial Outcome Period Estimated Cap Range
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF SIXP March 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024

6.00% - 9.00% (before management fee)

5.63% - 8.63% (after management fee)

The Fund’s return will be further reduced by brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee, as described in the prospectus. The expected Cap range provided here is based upon market conditions as of the date of this Supplement. The final Cap could fall outside of this range if there is a material change in market conditions between the date of this Supplement and the date on which the final Cap is established.

SIXP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIXP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIXP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIXP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIXP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SIXP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIXP Category Low Category High SIXP % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIXP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SIXP - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIXP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SIXP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SIXP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIXP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SIXP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIXP Category Low Category High SIXP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIXP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIXP Category Low Category High SIXP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIXP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SIXP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

