The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any capitalization. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting investments for the Fund, Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize high quality securities with a relatively low exposure to broad equity market risk. Pursuant to this strategy, securities are first ranked on a composite of several variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations. Securities ranking the lowest on this composite measure, as expressed relative to the distribution of all securities measured, are excluded from the investable universe. The remaining securities are then ranked according to their beta. Beta is intended to measure the exposure of a security to broad market risk, and is defined here as the co-movement of the return of a security with the return of the securities included in the investable universe scaled by the volatility of the investable universe’s returns. For example, a security that has a beta of 1 has the same market risk as the securities in the investable universe, a security that has a beta less than 1 has less market risk than the securities in the investable universe, and a security that has a beta greater than 1 has more market risk than the securities in the investable universe. The Sub-Adviser’s strategy purchases the securities with the lowest measured beta. The Sub-Adviser believes that, when held over a full market cycle, high quality securities with lower relative exposure to broad market risk may produce higher risk-adjusted returns than securities of lower quality with higher relative exposure to broad market risk. The Sub-Adviser employs a low turnover portfolio approach and, under normal circumstances, expects portfolio activity to occur once per quarter, though this may change from time-to-time at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion.