As described in each Fund’s prospectus, each Fund is subject to an upside return cap (the “Cap”) that represents the absolute maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund held for the Outcome Period. Each Fund will begin its initial Outcome Period on February 1, 2024, as shown in the table below. The Funds’ Caps are not determined until after the end of the last market day prior to the initial Outcome Period, or June 30, 2024 (for AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan/Jul ETF) or July 31, 2024 (for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Feb/Aug ETF).

As of the date of this Supplement, the Cap for each Fund for the initial Outcome Period is expected to be within the range shown in the table below, before and after taking into account the Fund’s annualized unitary management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets:

Fund Name Ticker New Outcome Period Estimated Cap Range AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan/Jul ETF FLJJ February 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024 5.50% - 8.50% (before management fee) 5.20% - 8.20% (after management fee) AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Feb/Aug ETF SIXF February 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024 5.50% - 8.50% (before management fee) 5.13% - 8.13% (after management fee)

Each Fund’s return will be further reduced by brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee, as described in the prospectus. The expected Cap ranges provided here are based upon market conditions as of the date of this Supplement. The final Cap could fall outside of this range if there is a material change in market conditions between the date of this Supplement and the date on which the final Cap is established.