The Fund invests in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and short positions that, in combination, provide daily inverse exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index to seek returns equal to -200% of the daily return of the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.

The Index tracks the performance of the equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of small-capitalization companies actively engaged in silver refining, mining, or exploration (“Junior Silver Companies”). “Junior” is a term used in reference to small capitalization exploration companies. Junior Silver Companies include pure play companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from silver mining activities and non-pure play companies that generate 50% or less of their revenue from silver mining activities. The stocks are weighted according to a modified market capitalization that is based upon the percentage of company revenues generated from silver mining activities such that, when weighting Junior Silver Companies, the market cap of a pure play company is multiplied by a factor of three and the market cap of a non-pure play company is multiplied by a factor of one. The five stocks with the highest adjusted market capitalization are assigned a weight of 13%, 11%, 9%, 7%, and 5% respectively with all remaining stocks weighted pro rata based on their relative adjusted market capitalization, subject to a cap of 4.5%. The securities of each company in the Index must also be listed on a securities exchange.

The initial universe of Junior Silver Companies is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by Prime Indexes, (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including financial statements and other reports published by issuers to determine whether a company is actively engaged as a Junior Silver Company.

The Index Provider may exclude companies that meet the criteria for inclusion in the Index or include companies that do not meet such criteria if it determines that including or excluding them would be contrary to the objective of the Index ( e.g. , their inclusion would negatively affect the investibility of the Index, the company’s economic fortunes are predominantly driven by a business not related to that of a Junior Silver Company, the company is expected to meet the inclusion criteria in the immediate future and plays an important role in the junior silver industry).

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

Junior Silver Companies are then screened as of the Selection Date for investibility to determine initial inclusion ( e.g. , must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs certain restrictions on foreign capital investment), a minimum market capitalization of $20 million, a maximum market capitalization of $3 billion, and an operating company structure (as opposed to a pass-through security). The Index Provider may include companies in the Index with a market capitalization within 5% of the above thresholds as of the Selection Date to account for short term fluctuations in market capitalization resulting from changes in a security’s price.

The weightings of the constituents of the Index are further modified in that the cumulative weight of all constituents with an individual weight of 5% or greater may not in the aggregate account for more than 50% of the weight of the Index as of the Selection Day. Further, the cumulative weight of all components with a market capitalization of less than US $100 million may not in the aggregate account for more than 10% of the weight of the Index as of the Selection Day. As of January 14, 2022, the Index had 55 constituents.

The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

The Fund has adopted the following policy to comply with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse (opposite) or short leveraged exposure to the Index equal to at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes).

Industry Concentration Policy: The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e ., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide inverse leveraged exposure in a particular industry or group of related industries) to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 14, 2022, the Index was concentrated in companies in the metals and mining industries group.

The Fund may invest in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps, that provide two times the inverse (-2x) exposure to the Index, to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, to an ETF that tracks the Index (including an affiliated series of ETF Managers Trust, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF) or to a substantially similar index, or the Fund may short securities of the Index, or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure

to the Index or its components. When the Fund shorts securities, including the securities or another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. The Fund closes out a short sale by purchasing the security that it has sold short and returning that security to the entity that lent the security. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective but may not always have inverse investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of inverse investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may have inverse investment exposure to securities, ETFs, or financial instruments not included in the Index.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, ETF Managers Group LLC (the “Adviser”) determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced and that a shareholder should lose money, a result that is the opposite of traditional index tracking ETFs. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.

Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated -200% of the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.