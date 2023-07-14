Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

ETF
SIMS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6332 -0.67 -1.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
SIMS (ETF)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6332 -0.67 -1.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
SIMS (ETF)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.6332 -0.67 -1.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

SIMS | ETF

$36.63

$23.2 M

1.96%

$0.73

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$23.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.3
$30.98
$40.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

SIMS | ETF

$36.63

$23.2 M

1.96%

$0.73

0.45%

SIMS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kala O’Donnell

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Kensho Intelligent Infrastructure Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the 
Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is comprised of U.S.-listed equity securities (including depositary receipts) of companies domiciled across developed and emerging markets worldwide which are included in the Intelligent Infrastructure sector as determined by a classification standard produced by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index is designed to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind intelligent infrastructure. In particular, the Index comprises the components of the (i) S&P Kensho Smart Grids Index focused on power grid technologies (with an emphasis on efficient management and use of energy, and improved power grid reliability), transportation infrastructure (with an emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of transportation infrastructure, as well as the new infrastructure capabilities required for alternative modes of transportation such as autonomous vehicles), and water infrastructure (with an emphasis on water conversion and increasing the water supply), and (ii) the S&P Kensho Smart Buildings Index focused on intelligent and connected home technologies and building automation infrastructure (the “Underlying Indexes”) as of the Index's semi-annual selection date, on the first Friday in June and December, subject to the following liquidity thresholds for each component: (i) must be issued by a company with a minimum float market capitalization of at least $100 million and (ii) must have a minimum three-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million. The S&P Kensho Smart Grids Index seeks to track companies that provide next generation products and services related to power, water and transportation infrastructures, or are a necessary component of the supply chain for such products and services. The S&P Kensho Smart Buildings Index seeks to track companies that produce products and services that enable buildings to become more connected, intelligent and adaptive, or are a necessary component of the supply chain for such products and services. 
To determine the constituents of the Underlying Indexes, the Index Provider's classification standard utilizes an automated scan of companies' most recent regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 40-F, or S-1 filing and prospectus, as applicable, to identify specific search terms and phrases that describe a company as producing products and services related to the particular segment targeted by the Underlying Index. The resulting list of eligible securities for each Underlying Index is then filtered by eliminating companies that do not include in their regulatory filings a reference to a product or service that (i) is related to a search term or phrase and (ii) is used in a manner that is within the scope of the Underlying Index's objective. Each Underlying Index then screens the remaining securities to remove securities that are not listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, or CBOE exchanges (or an affiliate of one of those exchanges) or do not meet certain minimum liquidity thresholds. The Index Provider's Index Committee then reviews each remaining eligible constituent to verify the rules of the automated scan were implemented correctly. 
Underlying Index constituents are then categorized as either “Core” or “Non-Core.” A company is categorized as Core if its products and services related to the Underlying Index's objective are identified in its regulatory filings as principal components of the company's strategy. Products and services are deemed to be principal components of a company's strategy if the company's regulatory filing disclosures regarding such products and services are determined to be sufficiently prominent according to a proprietary algorithm of the Index Provider which calculates prominence based on the frequency and position of such disclosures within regulatory filings. All other companies are categorized as Non-Core, including companies whose products and services are identified as forming a necessary component of the supply chain of the segment targeted by the Underlying Index. An Index constituent categorized as Core by at least one of the Underlying Indexes will be categorized as Core for purposes of the Index. To tilt the Index's exposure toward Core Index Constituents, at the time of each rebalance the aggregate weighting of Core Index Constituents is based on the proportion of the number of Core Index Constituents, plus an overweight factor of up to 20%. At the time of each rebalance, each Core Index Constituent and Non-Core Index Constituent is equally weighted within the group of Core Index Constituents and Non-Core Index Constituents, respectively, subject to liquidity and diversification adjustments. 
The Index is rebalanced semi-annually on the third Friday of June and December. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 60 securities. 
The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider establishes and maintains rules which are used to determine the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the securities in the Index. 
Read More

SIMS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -13.0% 19.7% 1.89%
1 Yr 13.1% -17.8% 38.2% 2.83%
3 Yr 5.6%* -9.8% 26.9% 7.22%
5 Yr 5.2%* -5.0% 14.8% 4.71%
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.9% 6.4% 57.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -27.1% -0.5% 100.00%
2021 4.4% -15.6% 16.8% 49.50%
2020 9.1% -3.9% 9.1% 1.12%
2019 7.8% 2.4% 7.8% 1.18%
2018 -3.9% -4.2% -1.1% 97.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.0% -20.0% 10.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -22.4% -22.4% 11.7% 100.00%
3 Yr 10.4%* -9.8% 21.1% 3.09%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% 13.75%
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -27.1% -0.5% 100.00%
2021 4.4% -15.6% 16.8% 49.50%
2020 9.1% -3.9% 9.1% 1.12%
2019 7.8% 2.4% 7.8% 1.18%
2018 -3.9% -4.2% -0.8% 98.67%

SIMS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIMS Category Low Category High SIMS % Rank
Net Assets 23.2 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 93.40%
Number of Holdings 60 29 233 41.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.52 M 733 K 4.98 B 93.40%
Weighting of Top 10 26.27% 8.2% 63.0% 97.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 9.99%
  2. EVgo Inc 3.28%
  3. Silicon Laboratories Inc 3.03%
  4. Pentair PLC 2.97%
  5. Resideo Technologies Inc 2.83%
  6. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp 2.79%
  7. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC 2.67%
  8. Itron Inc 2.59%
  9. Badger Meter Inc 2.58%
  10. Qorvo Inc 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIMS % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 86.09% 100.70% 9.43%
Cash 		0.07% -11.28% 13.91% 88.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 34.91%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 50.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 34.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 34.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIMS % Rank
Industrials 		47.98% 0.00% 68.24% 1.89%
Technology 		25.65% 0.00% 25.65% 0.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.02% 0.00% 10.02% 0.94%
Communication Services 		5.81% 0.00% 27.53% 21.70%
Energy 		5.55% 0.00% 32.46% 77.36%
Utilities 		4.98% 3.71% 96.19% 99.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.51% 90.57%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 37.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 40.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 37.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 49.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIMS % Rank
US 		75.80% 0.00% 99.80% 4.72%
Non US 		24.13% 0.00% 99.06% 96.23%

SIMS - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.30% 20.38% 97.06%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.30% 1.25% 4.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

SIMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 13.00% 128.00% 52.94%

SIMS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIMS Category Low Category High SIMS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.96% 0.00% 4.88% 9.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIMS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIMS Category Low Category High SIMS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -0.39% 4.38% 63.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIMS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIMS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kala O’Donnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Mark Krivitsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Mr. Krivitsky is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group (GEBS) and Tax-Efficient Market Capture Group. He joined the firm in 1996. His previous experience at SSGA includes affiliation with the firm's U.S. Structured Products Operations Group. Mr. Krivitsky began his tenure at State Street Corporation in the Mutual Funds Division in 1992. He has been working in the investment management field since 1991. Mr. Krivitsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Social Sciences from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×