Vitals

YTD Return

-32.9%

1 yr return

-15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.8
$1.68
$3.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETF Managers Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, securities of the Index, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the Index (including affiliated ETFs), that provide daily leveraged exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index to seek returns equal to 200% of the daily return of the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.
The Index tracks the performance of the equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of small-capitalization companies actively engaged in silver refining, mining, or exploration (“Junior Silver Companies”). “Junior” is a term used in reference to small capitalization exploration companies. Junior Silver Companies include pure play companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from silver mining activities and non-pure play companies that generate 50% or less of their revenue from silver mining activities. The stocks are weighted according to a modified market capitalization that is based upon the percentage of company revenues generated from silver mining activities such that, when weighting Junior Silver Companies, the market cap of a pure play company is multiplied by a factor of three and the market cap of a non-pure play company is multiplied by a factor of one. The five stocks with the highest adjusted market capitalization are assigned a weight of 13%, 11%, 9%, 7%, and 5% respectively with all remaining stocks weighted pro rata based on their relative adjusted market capitalization, subject to a cap of 4.5%. The securities of each company in the Index must also be listed on a securities exchange.
The initial universe of Junior Silver Companies is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by Prime Indexes, (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including financial statements and other reports published by issuers to determine whether a company is actively engaged as a Junior Silver Company.
The Index Provider may exclude companies that meet the criteria for inclusion in the Index or include companies that do not meet such criteria if it determines that including or excluding them would be contrary to the objective of the Index (e.g., their inclusion would negatively affect the investibility of the Index, the company’s economic fortunes are predominantly driven by a business not related to that of a Junior Silver Company, the company is expected to meet the inclusion criteria in the immediate future and plays an important role in the junior silver industry).
The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.
Junior Silver Companies are then screened as of the Selection Date for investibility to determine initial inclusion (e.g., must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs certain restrictions on foreign capital investment), a minimum market capitalization of $20 million, a maximum market capitalization of $3 billion, and an operating company structure (as opposed to a pass-through security). The Index Provider may include companies in the Index with a market capitalization within 5% of the above thresholds as of the Selection Date to account for short term fluctuations in market capitalization resulting from changes in a security’s price.
The weightings of the constituents of the Index are further modified in that the cumulative weight of all constituents with an individual weight of 5% or greater may not in the aggregate account for more than 50% of the weight of the Index as of the Selection Day. Further, the cumulative weight of all components with a market capitalization of less than US $100 million may not in the aggregate account for more than 10% of the weight of the Index as of the Selection Day. As of January 10, 2023, the Index had 52 constituents.
The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.
The Fund has adopted the following policy to comply with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, securities of the Index, and exchange-traded funds that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in companies in the metals and mining industries group.
The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index (including investing in an affiliated series of ETF Managers Trust, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF) or a substantially similar index, and may utilize derivatives, such as swaps on the Index or on an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, that provide leveraged exposure to the above.
Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.
The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective but may not always have investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may invest in securities or financial instruments not included in the Index.
The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, ETF Managers Group LLC (the “Adviser”) determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.
Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from two times (2x) the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.
SILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -32.9% -53.1% 1035.8% 74.60%
1 Yr -15.3% -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 19.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.2% 1035.8% 10.05%
1 Yr N/A -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 32.1% N/A

SILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SILX Category Low Category High SILX % Rank
Net Assets 5.5 M 431 K 13.8 B 96.37%
Number of Holdings 2 2 2041 99.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.05 M 3.61 K 28.4 B 99.44%
Weighting of Top 10 33.59% 14.2% 100.0% 0.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 26924G102 TRSL 062023 21.48%
  2. First American Government Obligations Fund 12.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SILX % Rank
Cash 		78.52% -217.86% 1070.64% 19.10%
Other 		21.48% -970.62% 246.44% 6.74%
Stocks 		0.00% -10.88% 300.00% 97.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 12.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 18.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 19.66%

SILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.45% 2.82% 73.02%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 0.95% 91.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% 0.70%

SILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SILX Category Low Category High SILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.60% 35.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SILX Category Low Category High SILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.77% 6.66% 59.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.76 8.67

