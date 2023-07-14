Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$36.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks Stratified WeightTM exposure to a broad range of stocks representative of approximately 90% of the total U.S. market capitalization, principally through the securities in the 1500 Index, through active investments in ETFs, or underlying securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in Syntax Stratified Weight ETFs (each a “Syntax Underlying Fund” and collectively, the “Syntax Underlying Funds” or “Underlying Funds”) or by investing in U.S. equity securities using the Stratified Weight methodology (“Securities”). The Fund will also invest in index options for risk management purposes and to seek to generate additional returns. The strategy used to select the Fund’s equity investments and its hedging strategy is called the “Stratified Defined Risk Strategy”. The equity assets in the Fund are managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Equity Sub-Adviser”) and the options investments in the Fund are managed by Swan Global Investments, LLC (the “Options Sub-Adviser”). In order to accomplish the Fund’s hedging strategy (“Defined Risk Strategy” or “DRS”), the Options Sub-Adviser utilizes a put options hedging strategy to hedge some of the Fund’s equity exposure. The put strategy is executed using mostly exchange-traded S&P 500 Index put options that have an inverse relationship to the S&P 500 Index. To seek to generate additional returns or hedge, the Options Sub-Adviser also buys and sells shorter-term (generally 1-3 month) put and call options on equity indices, and engages in various longer-term (12-24 month) spread option strategies.
Stratified Weight Methodology. Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax, LLC (“Syntax”) diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.
Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects to allocate the equity assets of the Fund among the Syntax® Stratified LargeCap ETF (and/or Syntax® Stratified LargeCap II ETF), the Syntax® Stratified MidCap ETF, and the Syntax® Stratified SmallCap ETF in exposures approximating those found in the Syntax U.S. Total Market Index, which are derived from their relative capitalization weighted exposures in the S&P Composite 1500 Index. Based on historical averages, the Adviser expects these exposures in the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio to be between 70% and 96% to the Syntax Underlying Funds or constituents representing S&P 500 (large capitalization) universe exposure, between 3% and 20% to the Syntax Underlying Funds or constituents representing S&P MidCap 400 (mid capitalization) universe exposure, and between 1% and 10% to the Syntax Underlying Funds or constituents representing S&P SmallCap 600 (small capitalization) universe exposure. The Syntax U.S. Total Market Index is reconstituted annually. The Fund, at the Adviser’s discretion, may, from time to time, own these exposures in weights that are not in their relative positions in the Syntax U.S. Total Market Index or S&P 1500 Index if the Adviser deems it in the interest of the Fund. The Fund has a policy that under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of holdings in companies that represent U.S. total market exposure as per the investment objective. There is no guarantee that the weights of the individual ETFs will be in the above ranges.
The targeted Underlying Funds and/or the Securities for the Stratified Weight equity strategy will comprise the Syntax® Stratified LargeCap ETF (and/or Syntax® Stratified LargeCap II ETF), the Syntax® Stratified MidCap ETF, and the Syntax® Stratified SmallCap ETF, or portfolios of securities that hold comparable securities in comparable classes in order to achieve Stratified Weight exposure. The terms “LargeCap”, “MidCap”, and “SmallCap” refer to companies with relatively higher, more moderate, and lower market value, respectively.
The Syntax® Stratified LargeCap ETF (ticker: SSPY) and the Syntax® Stratified LargeCap II ETF (ticker: SPYS) each reweight the constituents of the S&P 500® Index and seek to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the publicly traded equity securities of companies comprising the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index. SSPY and SPYS both utilize Syntax’s Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P 500. The goal for each of SSPY and SPYS is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index. By doing this, SSPY and SPYS each address the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices.
The Syntax® Stratified MidCap ETF (ticker: SMDY) reweights the constituents of the S&P MidCap 400® Index and seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Syntax Stratified MidCap Index. SMDY utilizes Syntax’s Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. SMDY’s goal is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified MidCap Index. By doing this, SMDY addresses the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices.
The Syntax® Stratified SmallCap ETF (ticker: SSLY) reweights the constituents of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index. SSLY utilizes Syntax’s Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. SSLY’s goal is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index. By doing this, SSLY addresses the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices.
Under normal market conditions, the referent indices for each of the Syntax Underlying Funds rebalance quarterly, on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month, and include components allocated across the above referenced Related Business Risk groups. The Fund will allocate across the Syntax Underlying Funds through the methodology described above.
The Fund is actively managed, and the weighting of the Syntax Underlying Funds or the weighting of the Securities is expected to shift over time, based on the outlook of the Adviser and Sub-Adviser who is responsible for setting the periodic allocation of the Fund across its large, mid, and small cap exposure. With the exception of the Syntax Stratified LargeCap II ETF which is actively managed, the Syntax Underlying Funds use a “passive”, or indexing, approach to try to achieve each Syntax Underlying Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may, from time to time, allocate to other Syntax Stratified Weight ETFs that use active and/or passive strategies as applied to comparable U.S. equity investment universes.
Defined Risk Strategy. The application of the Defined Risk Strategy involves the purchase and sale of various “options”, which refer to exchange-traded contracts that give the purchaser of the option the right to buy an underlying reference instrument, such as a specified security or index, from the option seller (in the case of a call option), or to sell a specified reference instrument to the seller of the option (in the case of a put option) at a designated price during the term of the option. The DRS seeks to protect against large losses by hedging the Fund’s equity exposure through purchases of protective long-term S&P 500 Index put options that give the Fund the right to sell a security or index at a set (strike) price or sell the long-term put option on an option exchange. A put option contract entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. Generally, S&P 500 Index put options have an inverse relationship to the S&P 500 Index and its sector-specific constituents.
In addition to its aim of protecting against large losses through the purchase of long-term S&P 500 Index put options, the application of the DRS also seeks to increase the Fund’s returns by actively buying and selling shorter-term (typically 1-3 month) put and call options on equity indices. Call options, which are the opposite of put options, are contracts that entitle the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option.
In applying the DRS, the Fund will employ various longer-term (typically 12-24 month) spread option strategies. A spread option refers to an option strategy created by the simultaneous purchase and sale of options of the same type, and on the same underlying security, but with different strike prices and/or expiration dates. Spread option strategies involve, for example, buying a twelve-month call option while simultaneously selling an “out-of-the-money” (referring to an option strike price greater than the current market price of the reference asset) twelve-month call option. In addition, the Fund will occasionally write short-term (typically 1-3 month) S&P 500 Index call options on a portion of the underlying equity in the Fund.
Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology, the Defined Risk Strategy, and the Underlying Funds.
|Period
|SHUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|92.35%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SHUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|92.70%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SHUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.8 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|87.80%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|4154
|99.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.6 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|78.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.93%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHUS % Rank
|Stocks
|89.37%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|33.89%
|Other
|10.56%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|9.41%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|64.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|56.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|54.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHUS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|6.65%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|85.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|23.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|36.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|78.15%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|89.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|10.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|79.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|7.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|9.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|50.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHUS % Rank
|US
|89.37%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|31.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|56.02%
|SHUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|57.93%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SHUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|89.56%
|SHUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|17.17%
|SHUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SHUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|1.11%
|SHUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Randy Swan, President, is the founder of Swan Capital Management, LLC and Swan Global Management, LLC. Oversees the team that runs all of the firm's investment activities. Before starting the Sub-Adviser in 2014, the Adviser in 2012 and Swan Global Investments, LLC in 1997, Randy was a KPMG senior manager working in their Financial Services Group, primarily with insurance companies and risk managers. It was here where Randy conceived Swan’s investment strategy of using the options market to manage portfolio risk, similar to how the insurance companies were managing their insurance portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Rob manages and implements the Swan Defined Risk Strategy as a Portfolio Manager, including investment management and trading as well as development and maintenance of proprietary technology, enabling Swan to scale and execute the DRS across multiple platforms and thousands of accounts. He also provides daily oversight of Swan operations as COO. Prior to joining Swan, Rob’s previous positions have ranged from flight-test engineering and computer aided design software development at the Boeing Company, to director of operations and part owner of Object Publisher Web Services, the leading web service automation provider for custom brochure and catalog publishing. His analytical, technical, and computing skills have been developed and applied since 1988 in production software development, computer automation, process design and standardization, business and technical process modeling, and aerodynamics engineering.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Mr. Wolfe currently serves as portfolio manager. He has held a variety of positions since joining Vantage in 1988 including trader, operations manager, and systems developer specializing in quantitative modeling, and he is currently head trader. Mr. Wolfe received his BA from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1983 and an MBA from the College of William and Mary in 1989.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
