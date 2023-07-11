Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Gotham Short Strategies ETF

ETF
SHRT
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.284 -0.1 -1.15%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 11/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Gotham Short Strategies ETF

SHRT | ETF

$8.28

-

-

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
$8.28
$8.38

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SHRT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Short Strategies ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity and equity-related securities (i.e., swaps), primarily of companies traded on U.S. markets. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Gotham Asset Management, LLC (“Gotham” or the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to maintain the Fund’s net equity exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, at approximately 50% net short. The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross equity exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, will generally be at or below 250%. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and the Fund generally holds several hundred positions.

The Fund generally takes long positions in securities that the Sub-Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Sub-Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Sub-Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

Researching and analyzing each company in the Sub-Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;
Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Sub-Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;
Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and
Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Sub-Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally the long portfolio is weighted most heavily towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value. Similarly, the short portfolio is generally weighted most heavily towards those short positions selling at the largest premium to the Sub-Adviser’s measures of value. The Fund’s portfolio is also subject to the Sub-Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations. The Fund is rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect changes resulting from earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies.

The Fund’s short sales create leverage in the Fund which may amplify changes in the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund currently obtains its short exposure, and may also gain long exposure, through the use of one or more swaps. The Fund's gross and net exposures may deviate from their target ranges due to capital flows. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Tidal ETF Trust (the “Trust”). Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions daily, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

SHRT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHRT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHRT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHRT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHRT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHRT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHRT Category Low Category High SHRT % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHRT % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SHRT - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHRT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SHRT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SHRT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHRT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHRT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHRT Category Low Category High SHRT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHRT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHRT Category Low Category High SHRT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHRT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SHRT - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

