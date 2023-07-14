The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Solactive United States Semiconductors 30 Capped Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of the largest thirty (30) U.S. companies in the U.S. semiconductor sector as defined by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider” or “Solactive”). The Index includes large, mid, and small capitalization companies.

The Index is a subset of a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index of equity securities covering approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the U.S. stock market stock market. While the Index includes large, mid and small capitalization companies, it is anticipated that the Fund’s holdings will be comprised primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies.

The Index uses a capping methodology to constrain individual securities at quarterly rebalance to ensure: (i) the weight of the five securities with the largest free float market capitalization shall be capped at 7.5% per security and (ii) the weights of the remaining securities shall not have a weight greater than 4.5% per security. The Index will generally be comprised of thirty securities, but may be less, depending upon eligible securities and underlying liquidity thereof.

The weight of one or more securities in the Index may exceed these limits due to fluctuations in market value, corporate actions, or other events that change the Index composition between quarterly rebalance dates.

Substantially all of the Index is expected to be represented by securities of companies in the semiconductor sector. Such companies generally include semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers of materials that are used by semi-conductor companies. As of June 23, 2022, over 95% of the Index was comprised of semiconductor companies. The Index Provider currently identifies semiconductor companies utilizing the industry classification analysis of the North America Industry Classification System, which is a third party that is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser (as defined below) or the Index Provider. The components of the Index are likely to change over time. The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally reconstituted on a quarterly basis in February, May, August, and November.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in U.S. semiconductor companies. The Sub-Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund will be considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in the semiconductor sector to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.