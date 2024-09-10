The Series, under normal circumstances, invests at least 95% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of the Shell plc (the “Company”). The Series will not invest directly in the Company. ADRs are receipts, issued by an American bank or trust issuer, which evidence ownership of underlying securities issued by a non-U.S. issuer. Generally, ADRs, issued in registered form, are designed for use in the U.S. securities markets.

The Series invests in the ADRs of the Company (the “Portfolio Securities”) and a currency swap (the “Currency Hedge Contract”) designed to hedge against fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the euro (“Local Currency”). The Currency Hedge Contract is with a counterparty acting as principal. The notional value of the Currency Hedge Contract is adjusted daily based on the current value of the Portfolio Securities.

Although ADRs are U.S. dollar denominated and traded on U.S. exchanges, they are still subject to currency risk because changes in foreign currency exchange rates affect their value. The Currency Hedge Contract is designed to minimize the impact of fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Local Currency.

The Currency Hedge Contract will be marked to market and settled daily based on the notional value of the Currency Hedge Contract as of the settlement time on a particular day and the change in the value of the Local Currency in relation to the U.S. dollar (“Exchange Rate”) from the settlement time on the prior business day to the settlement time on the current business day.

If as a result of a change in the value of the Local Currency relative to the U.S. dollar, the Currency Hedge Contract increases in value, the counterparty will pay the Series an amount in U.S. dollars equal to the increase in the value of the Currency Hedge Contract. If the Currency Hedge Contract decreases in value, the Series will pay the counterparty an amount in U.S. dollars equal to the decrease in the value of the Currency Hedge Contract. In order to obtain any necessary amount of cash, the Manager may sell Portfolio Securities. The Series will maintain amounts not invested in ADRs in cash or cash equivalents, including money market funds.

As a result of mark to market payments or otherwise, the ratio of Portfolio Securities to Shares will vary over time. For example, upon formation, a Series Share might be equal to one Share of the ADR. If the mark to market payments would require the Series to sell ADRs in order to make a payment to the counterparty, each Series Share would equal less than one Share of the ADR.

The Series does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

The Series is non-diversified and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified Series.

Shell plc

Shell plc is a British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. Shell plc is involved in oil and gas exploration, production, refining, transportation, and marketing.

Shell plc is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by Shell plc pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-32575 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Shell plc may be obtained from other sources including, but not Neither the Series nor the Manager are responsible for the content in such other sources.