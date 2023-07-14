The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the net assets of the portfolio (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large-capitalization companies, which the Fund considers to be those companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index (the “Indexes”). The Fund’s investments will generally consist primarily of common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded in the United States on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs.

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to achieve the Fund’s objective by investing in stocks that have strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and favorable quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock. The Fund may sell a stock if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks due to social, environmental, legal, governance risks, and/or if the risk/return characteristics decline due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. Further, the Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

Further, the Adviser may not sell from the portfolio a holding that the Adviser believes is likely to appreciate more than an Index solely because the market capitalizations of such holdings cause the portfolio to hold less than 80% of its net assets within these Indexes. As such, the Fund may, from time to time, hold less than 80% of its net assets within these Indexes.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”—and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”). While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio Disclosures are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s Shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per Share of the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies.