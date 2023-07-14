Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF

SGLC | ETF

$27.95

$69 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$69 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
$25.05
$27.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SGLC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the net assets of the portfolio (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large-capitalization companies, which the Fund considers to be those companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index (the “Indexes”). The Fund’s investments will generally consist primarily of common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded in the United States on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs. 

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to achieve the Fund’s objective by investing in stocks that have strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and favorable quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock. The Fund may sell a stock if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks due to social, environmental, legal, governance risks, and/or if the risk/return characteristics decline due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. Further, the Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

Further, the Adviser may not sell from the portfolio a holding that the Adviser believes is likely to appreciate more than an Index solely because the market capitalizations of such holdings cause the portfolio to hold less than 80% of its net assets within these Indexes. As such, the Fund may, from time to time, hold less than 80% of its net assets within these Indexes.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”—and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”). While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio Disclosures are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s Shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per Share of the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies.

Read More

SGLC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SGLC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGLC Category Low Category High SGLC % Rank
Net Assets 69 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGLC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SGLC - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SGLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SGLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SGLC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGLC Category Low Category High SGLC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGLC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGLC Category Low Category High SGLC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGLC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SGLC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

