Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
$19.09
$31.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SGDM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sprott Gold Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprott
  • Inception Date
    Jul 14, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    9000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Gold Miners Index. The Underlying Gold Miners Index aims to track the performance of gold companies located in the U.S. and Canada whose common stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The Underlying Gold Miners Index is compiled by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”). In order to be included in the Underlying Gold Miners Index, companies must be an index component of the Solactive Equal Weights Global Gold Index. The Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index includes all companies classified under any of the following FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification System (“RBICS”) industries: Americas Gold Mining, Asia/Pacific Gold Mining and Other Gold Mining that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in the form on common stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). On selection days, existing index members of the Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index must have free float market capitalization of USD $375 million. New index members need to have a free float market capitalization of USD $750 million. Furthermore, new index members must have a minimum Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $2 million, while existing index members must have a minimum Average Traded Value of at least USD $1 million over the past 1-month and 6-month periods. The Underlying Gold Miners Index employs a modified market capitalization weighted methodology such that each constituent comprises no more than 18% of the weight of the Underlying Gold Miners Index as of each rebalance, no more than 50% of the weight of Underlying Gold Miners Index may consist of constituents comprising greater than 4.5% of the weight of the Underlying Gold Miners Index. A company in the Underlying Gold Miners Index will be classified as a gold mining company if it earns over 50% of its revenue from the mining of gold.

The Underlying Gold Miners Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly five business days after the close of the third Thursday of February, May, August and November. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) will consist of securities issued by gold mining companies, and at least 80% of the Underlying Gold Miners Index will consist of such companies.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Gold Miners Index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

SGDM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -3.9% 16.1% 60.29%
1 Yr 22.7% 1.8% 34.2% 57.35%
3 Yr -5.5%* -27.4% 33.6% 27.94%
5 Yr 8.5%* -15.5% 11.0% 25.81%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 6.6% 82.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -32.9% 2.5% 13.24%
2021 -4.7% -30.0% 34.1% 29.41%
2020 6.8% 3.4% 18.1% 80.88%
2019 9.6% 0.2% 11.9% 31.25%
2018 -3.2% -12.8% -1.5% 52.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -17.0% 13.5% 83.82%
1 Yr -13.5% -36.7% 34.2% 86.96%
3 Yr 15.3%* -27.4% 35.1% 8.70%
5 Yr 7.1%* -15.5% 19.6% 41.94%
10 Yr N/A* -12.2% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -32.9% 2.5% 13.24%
2021 -4.7% -30.0% 34.1% 29.41%
2020 6.8% 3.4% 18.1% 80.88%
2019 9.6% 0.2% 11.9% 31.25%
2018 -3.2% -12.8% -1.5% 54.10%

SGDM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGDM Category Low Category High SGDM % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 13.4 M 11.8 B 77.94%
Number of Holdings 35 21 309 86.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 76.81%
Weighting of Top 10 66.91% 36.4% 80.8% 17.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Barrick Gold Corp. 11.67%
  2. Franco-Nevada Corp. 10.21%
  3. Newmont Corp. 9.31%
  4. Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd. 8.80%
  5. Torex Gold Resources, Inc. 4.75%
  6. Wesdome Gold Mines, Ltd. 4.25%
  7. Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. 4.22%
  8. B2Gold Corp. 4.12%
  9. Alamos Gold, Inc. 4.03%
  10. Eldorado Gold Corp. 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDM % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 50.78% 100.00% 10.14%
Cash 		0.10% 0.00% 7.35% 86.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 49.22% 71.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 49.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDM % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 31.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 49.28%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 46.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 50.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 46.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 47.83%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 46.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDM % Rank
Non US 		82.72% 47.39% 95.10% 49.28%
US 		17.18% 3.39% 26.20% 42.03%

SGDM - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.33% 3.83% 92.75%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.35% 1.18% 2.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SGDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SGDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 1.00% 114.00% 83.33%

SGDM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGDM Category Low Category High SGDM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 9.06% 21.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGDM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGDM Category Low Category High SGDM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -18.00% 5.11% 14.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGDM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGDM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

