Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

23.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$97.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
$21.77
$37.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SGDJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprott
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index. The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index aims to track the performance of “junior” gold companies primarily located in the U.S., Canada and Australia whose common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) are traded on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradeable for foreign investors without any restrictions. Junior companies include early stage mining companies that are in the exploration stage only or that hold properties that might not ultimately produce gold. Most of these companies are in the development and exploration phase and are on the lookout for land with a higher chance for uncovering large mineral deposits. The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index is compiled by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”).

In order to be included in the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index, companies must be an index component of the Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index. The Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index includes companies defined/identified as a gold explorer or gold producer. A quarterly revenue growth factor is only applied to the producers while a price momentum factor is only applied to explorers and developers. Companies mainly active in the streaming and royalty business are excluded from that definition. On selection days existing index members of the Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index must have free float market capitalization of USD $100 million. New index members need to have a free float market capitalization of USD $200 million. Furthermore, new index members must have a minimum Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $500,000, while existing index members must have a minimum Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $250,000, over the past 3-months. In the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index, companies that have a free float market capitalization of greater than USD $2 billion are excluded.

The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index employs a modified market capitalization weighted methodology such that each constituent comprises no more than 9% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index as of each rebalance, provided that, as of each rebalance, no more than 50% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index may consist of constituents comprising greater than 4.5% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index. A company in the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index will be classified as a gold mining company if it earns over 50% of its revenue from the mining of gold.

The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually five business days after the close of the third Thursday of May and November. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) will consist of securities issued by gold mining companies, and at least 80% of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index will consist of such companies.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

SGDJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -3.9% 16.1% 86.76%
1 Yr 23.6% 1.8% 34.2% 51.47%
3 Yr -6.4%* -27.4% 33.6% 48.53%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.5% 11.0% 83.87%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 6.6% 81.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -32.9% 2.5% 97.06%
2021 -7.9% -30.0% 34.1% 79.41%
2020 13.9% 3.4% 18.1% 5.88%
2019 8.2% 0.2% 11.9% 65.63%
2018 -5.7% -12.8% -1.5% 91.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.2% -17.0% 13.5% 98.53%
1 Yr -28.5% -36.7% 34.2% 95.65%
3 Yr 13.6%* -27.4% 35.1% 15.94%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.5% 19.6% 82.26%
10 Yr N/A* -12.2% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -32.9% 2.5% 97.06%
2021 -7.9% -30.0% 34.1% 79.41%
2020 13.9% 3.4% 18.1% 5.88%
2019 8.2% 0.2% 11.9% 65.63%
2018 -5.7% -12.8% -1.5% 91.80%

SGDJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGDJ Category Low Category High SGDJ % Rank
Net Assets 97.4 M 13.4 M 11.8 B 85.29%
Number of Holdings 47 21 309 69.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.9 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 91.30%
Weighting of Top 10 50.96% 36.4% 80.8% 75.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Torex Gold Resources, Inc. 6.69%
  2. Perseus Mining, Ltd. 6.10%
  3. OceanaGold Corp. 6.08%
  4. Novagold Resources, Inc. 6.06%
  5. Equinox Gold Corp. 5.97%
  6. De Grey Mining, Ltd. 5.43%
  7. Orla Mining, Ltd. 5.36%
  8. Sabina Gold Silver Corp. 4.98%
  9. Bellevue Gold, Ltd. 4.47%
  10. Osisko Mining, Inc. 4.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDJ % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 50.78% 100.00% 42.03%
Cash 		0.75% 0.00% 7.35% 53.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 49.22% 57.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 31.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDJ % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 21.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 31.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 28.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 34.78%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 30.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 37.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 30.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDJ % Rank
Non US 		89.33% 47.39% 95.10% 23.19%
US 		9.93% 3.39% 26.20% 63.77%

SGDJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGDJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.33% 3.83% 76.81%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.35% 1.18% 1.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SGDJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SGDJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGDJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 1.00% 114.00% 81.82%

SGDJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGDJ Category Low Category High SGDJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.23% 0.00% 9.06% 8.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGDJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGDJ Category Low Category High SGDJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.96% -18.00% 5.11% 20.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGDJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SGDJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

