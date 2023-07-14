The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index. The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index aims to track the performance of “junior” gold companies primarily located in the U.S., Canada and Australia whose common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) are traded on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradeable for foreign investors without any restrictions. Junior companies include early stage mining companies that are in the exploration stage only or that hold properties that might not ultimately produce gold. Most of these companies are in the development and exploration phase and are on the lookout for land with a higher chance for uncovering large mineral deposits. The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index is compiled by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”).

In order to be included in the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index, companies must be an index component of the Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index. The Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index includes companies defined/identified as a gold explorer or gold producer. A quarterly revenue growth factor is only applied to the producers while a price momentum factor is only applied to explorers and developers. Companies mainly active in the streaming and royalty business are excluded from that definition. On selection days existing index members of the Solactive Global Gold Explorers & Developers Total Return Index must have free float market capitalization of USD $100 million. New index members need to have a free float market capitalization of USD $200 million. Furthermore, new index members must have a minimum Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $500,000, while existing index members must have a minimum Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $250,000, over the past 3-months. In the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index, companies that have a free float market capitalization of greater than USD $2 billion are excluded.

The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index employs a modified market capitalization weighted methodology such that each constituent comprises no more than 9% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index as of each rebalance, provided that, as of each rebalance, no more than 50% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index may consist of constituents comprising greater than 4.5% of the weight of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index. A company in the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index will be classified as a gold mining company if it earns over 50% of its revenue from the mining of gold.

The Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually five business days after the close of the third Thursday of May and November. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) will consist of securities issued by gold mining companies, and at least 80% of the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index will consist of such companies.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Junior Gold Miners Index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.