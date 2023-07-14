The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue and/or assets from (i) mining, exploration, development, production, recycling, refining, or smelting of energy transition materials (“Energy Transition Mining Companies”); (ii) investments in energy transition materials that represent all or a significant portion of their assets; , (iii) earning energy transition materials royalties; and/or (iv) supplying energy transition materials (together with Energy Transition Mining Companies, “Energy Transition Companies”). The Index generally consists of from 100 to 120 constituents. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in Energy Transition Mining Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

The universe of eligible index components includes exchange-listed equity securities of companies that have or expect to have a significant portion of their business operations related to energy transition materials. Energy transition materials are metals and raw materials that are essential to the transition to a less carbon intensive economy. These materials are critical for the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and technologies and include, but are not limited to uranium, copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, manganese, rare earths, and silver. Such companies are identified through the use of a proprietary selection methodology that may include a review of industry publications, sell side research, and fundamental research, as well as meetings with management. Companies in this eligible universe are included in the Index subject to the following restrictions:

● All securities must have a company level free float minimum market capitalization of $100 million to become components of the Index and must maintain a free float minimum market capitalization of $50 million to remain in the Index. New index constituents must have an Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $0.5 million, while existing index constituents must have an Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $0.25 million over the preceding 3-month period.

● This is a free float adjusted market cap-weighted index. Securities free float market capitalizations are multiplied by an intensity score. The intensity score for stocks with revenue and for which revenue is deemed to be an appropriate characteristic is the percentage of their revenue attributable to the aforementioned strategy of this Fund. For stocks without revenue or for which revenue is an inappropriate characteristic, the intensity score is given at 50%. The stock’s weights (prior to adjustments listed below such as maximum-security weight and maximum commodity weight) are then determined by these adjusted market capitalizations. Stock issuers without revenue or for which revenue is an inappropriate characteristic may include, but is not limited to, junior mining companies involved in the development and exploration of energy transition materials and exchange traded products (ETPs) that invest all or a significant portion of their assets in energy transition materials. Junior miners are in the development and exploration phase and are on the lookout for land with a higher chance for uncovering large mineral deposits.

● A single security weight cap of 4.75%.

● A group commodity weight cap of 25.00% is applied to any applicable specific energy transition materials company. The groups are defined as the aforementioned underlying commodities of energy transition materials.

● At each step, the excess weight is redistributed pro-rata to each Index Component that has not already reached a previous weighting cap. ● If multiple share classes exist for a company, the following preference order is followed:

■ If the company is already included in the Index, the existing share class is retained.

■ In all other cases, the most liquid share class is considered for inclusion in the portfolio.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in publicly traded closed-ended trusts in the Index.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging and frontier market countries (as defined by reference to the MSCI Country Classification Standards). A significant portion of the Index consists of securities of Australian, Canadian, and the United States issuers.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in June and December. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s adviser, Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and sub-adviser, ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), generally will use a replication methodology, meaning they will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Metals & Mining Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of December 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the materials sector.

The index provider is Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider and Adviser co-developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and the Index Provider is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Adviser will provide certain services in connection with the Index including contributing inputs in connection with the eligibility and process to determine the initial selection and ongoing composition of the Index constituents.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.