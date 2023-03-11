The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the Daily Target. Ether is a digital asset. The ownership and operation of ether is determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network sometimes referred to as the “Ethereum Network.” The Ethereum Network connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Ethereum Network. This is commonly referred to as the Ethereum Protocol (and is described in more detail in the section entitled “The Ethereum Protocol” in the Fund’s Prospectus). The value of ether is not backed by any government, corporation, or other identified body. Instead, its value is determined in part by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate the trading of ether. Ownership and transaction records for ether are protected through public-key cryptography. The supply of ether is determined by the Ethereum Protocol. No single entity owns or operates the Ethereum Network. The Ethereum Network is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “validators”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Ethereum Protocol and the software that enforces the Protocol and (3) users who choose which version of the Ethereum software to run. From time to time, the developers suggest changes to the Ethereum software. If a sufficient number of users and validators elect not to adopt the changes, a new digital asset, operating on the earlier version of the Ethereum software, may be created. This is often referred to as a “fork.” The price of the ether futures contracts in which the Fund invests may reflect the impact of these forks. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index measures the performance of the front-month ether futures contract trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). The Index is constructed from futures contracts and includes a provision for the replacement of the Index futures contracts as the contracts approach maturity. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. The replacement occurs over a five-day roll period every month, effective prior to the open of trading five business days preceding the last trading date of the futures contract. The last trading date of ether futures contracts is the last Friday of the contract month. The Index rolls monthly and distributes the weights 20% each day over the five-day roll period. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SPETHFUE.” In order to obtain inverse or “short” exposure, the Fund intends to enter into cash-settled ether futures contracts as the “seller.” In simplest terms, in a cash-settled futures market the seller pays the counterparty if the price of a futures contract goes up and receives cash from the counterparty if the price of the futures contract goes down. While the Fund seeks to invest primarily in ether futures contracts, the Fund also may invest in other instruments as described below. • Ether Futures Contracts – Standardized, cash-settled ether futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). The Fund seeks to invest in cash-settled, front-month ether futures. The Fund may also invest in back-month ether futures contracts. Front-month ether futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. Back-month ether futures contracts are those with longer times to maturity. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund expects that any cash balances maintained in connection with its use of deriva tives will typically be held in high quality, short-term money market instruments, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. • Reverse Repurchase Agreements – The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing or leverage, and uses the proceeds to help achieve the Fund’s exposure to futures contracts. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing in which it determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Daily Target. For these purposes a day is measured from the time of one net asset value (“NAV”) calculation to the next. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse exposure consistent with the investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. However, the Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining inverse exposure consistent with the investment objective. The Fund seeks to rebalance its portfolio each day so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Daily Target. The Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall (assuming there were no Creation Units issued). As a result, the Fund’s exposure will need to be decreased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise (assuming there were no Creation Unit redemptions). As a result, the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. In order to maintain its inverse exposure to the Index, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling short futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its short position by buying the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and selling a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation would be expected to adversely affect the performance of the Fund. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling short futures contracts that are in contango, the Fund will close its short position by buying the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and selling a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango may positively affect the performance of the Fund. The Fund expects to gain inverse exposure by investing a portion of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and advised by ProShare Advisors. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, the Fund intends to invest no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in the subsidiary at each quarter end of the Fund’s tax year. Exceeding this amount may have tax consequences, see the section entitled “Tax Risk” in the Fund’s Prospectus for more information. References to investments by the Fund should be read to mean investments by either the Fund or the subsidiary.