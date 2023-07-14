Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$16.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
$20.99
$24.72

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SENT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Wayne Ferbert

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, primarily consisting of common stock of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization U.S. companies, while hedging overall market exposure. The Fund typically holds positions in each of these three market capitalizations and the allocation of assets to each individual stock within each market capitalization is typically equal weighted. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) uses its proprietary machine learning algorithms to select the individual stocks for the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Advisor deploys a systematic quantitative research platform that combines companies’ alternate digital performance data (data about the online interactions between customers and the digital properties of a company) with financial fundamentals (such as revenue and earnings per share) to algorithmically identify companies that it determines are likely to surprise the market with breakout performance in upcoming quarters. After compiling the alternate digital performance data for any individual company or sector into a digital footprint, the Sub-Advisor seeks to identify companies that are outperforming in their industry in order to leverage trading opportunities that may arise when analyst sentiment or expectation is lower for these companies than the expectation projected by the Sub-Advisor’s algorithms. The Fund’s investments focus on growth-oriented market sectors.

The Fund also systematically purchases and sells exchange-traded put options on broad market indices that have traditionally had a high correlation to the stock allocation employed in the portfolio. The Fund’s options overlay strategy is intended to provide the Fund with downside protection. A put option seeks to protect the Fund against a decline in price. A put option gives the purchaser of the option, in exchange for the premium paid, the right to sell the underlying asset at a specified price (“strike price”) at a specified date (“expiration date”). In contrast, the seller of a put option, in exchange for the premium received, is obligated to sell the underlying asset at the strike price on the expiration date. In the event the underlying asset declines in value, the value of a put option will generally increase. In the event the underlying asset appreciates in value, the value of a put option will generally decrease. The options utilized by the Fund may be based on broad U.S. market indices, such as the S&P 500 or Russell 2000 (“U.S. Indices”), or on ETFs that replicate such indices.

The combination of a diversified portfolio of equity securities and the downside protection from index-based put options is intended to provide the Fund with a portion of the returns associated with equity market investments while potentially exposing investors to less risk than traditional long-only equity strategies. Specifically, the Fund seeks to provide a competitive risk adjusted return over a full market cycle (defined as three to five years) relative to the Russell 3000 Index with lower volatility than traditional long-only equity strategies. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

Read More

SENT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SENT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -11.7% 17.0% 100.00%
1 Yr 17.8% -27.2% 22.0% 92.67%
3 Yr 0.0%* -19.9% 23.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 13.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.3% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SENT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 7.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SENT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.0% 17.0% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -27.2% 22.0% 92.67%
3 Yr N/A* -19.9% 23.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SENT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 15.9% N/A

SENT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SENT Category Low Category High SENT % Rank
Net Assets 16.8 M 818 K 5.18 B 63.92%
Number of Holdings 105 3 2670 43.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.03 M -175 M 1.1 B 72.58%
Weighting of Top 10 11.30% 1.5% 100.0% 94.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 1.81%
  2. ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 ETF 1.48%
  3. Paylocity Holding Corp 1.13%
  4. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc 1.12%
  5. Abercrombie Fitch Co 1.12%
  6. Zebra Technologies Corp 1.11%
  7. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc 1.11%
  8. Paycor HCM Inc 1.10%
  9. Allegiant Travel Co 1.10%
  10. Ciena Corp 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SENT % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% -2.90% 119.13% 6.95%
Other 		5.35% -35.22% 39.56% 62.70%
Cash 		0.82% -67.46% 106.99% 92.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.60% 54.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.68% 54.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 152.17% 63.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SENT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 89.09%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.24% 5.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 49.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 4.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.73%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.83% 71.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% 3.64%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 32.32% 92.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.38% 89.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 88.83% 52.73%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 28.58% 37.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SENT % Rank
US 		96.75% -24.26% 116.70% 3.78%
Non US 		0.00% -43.01% 97.78% 67.03%

SENT - Expenses

Operational Fees

SENT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.40% 11.46% 92.31%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.50% 13.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 2.13%

Sales Fees

SENT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SENT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SENT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% N/A

SENT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SENT Category Low Category High SENT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.11% 63.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SENT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SENT Category Low Category High SENT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.33% 2.88% 45.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SENT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SENT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wayne Ferbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Wayne has spent his entire 25-year career in financial services. He has been the lead portfolio manager on all of Alpha DNA's strategies since their inception as a subsidiary of ZEGA Financial. Wayne co-Founded ZEGA Financial which is a $300 million separate accounts manager that specializes in options. Prior to Alpha DNA and ZEGA, Wayne ran Product Development and Business Development over a 10 year career with TD Ameritrade. Wayne was a member of the Senior Operating Committee at TD Ameritrade. Prior to Ameritrade, he worked in planning and analysis roles at a Fortune 500 insurance firm and then a Fortune 500 bank. Wayne has an MBA in finance from Loyola (Md.) and a BSBA in finance from Bucknell University. He has his series 65 license. He resides in Ellicott City, Md. with his family. He has three daughters, ages 17, 16, and 15, and coaches youth sports.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.99 7.93

