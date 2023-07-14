The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, primarily consisting of common stock of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization U.S. companies, while hedging overall market exposure. The Fund typically holds positions in each of these three market capitalizations and the allocation of assets to each individual stock within each market capitalization is typically equal weighted. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) uses its proprietary machine learning algorithms to select the individual stocks for the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Advisor deploys a systematic quantitative research platform that combines companies’ alternate digital performance data (data about the online interactions between customers and the digital properties of a company) with financial fundamentals (such as revenue and earnings per share) to algorithmically identify companies that it determines are likely to surprise the market with breakout performance in upcoming quarters. After compiling the alternate digital performance data for any individual company or sector into a digital footprint, the Sub-Advisor seeks to identify companies that are outperforming in their industry in order to leverage trading opportunities that may arise when analyst sentiment or expectation is lower for these companies than the expectation projected by the Sub-Advisor’s algorithms. The Fund’s investments focus on growth-oriented market sectors.

The Fund also systematically purchases and sells exchange-traded put options on broad market indices that have traditionally had a high correlation to the stock allocation employed in the portfolio. The Fund’s options overlay strategy is intended to provide the Fund with downside protection. A put option seeks to protect the Fund against a decline in price. A put option gives the purchaser of the option, in exchange for the premium paid, the right to sell the underlying asset at a specified price (“strike price”) at a specified date (“expiration date”). In contrast, the seller of a put option, in exchange for the premium received, is obligated to sell the underlying asset at the strike price on the expiration date. In the event the underlying asset declines in value, the value of a put option will generally increase. In the event the underlying asset appreciates in value, the value of a put option will generally decrease. The options utilized by the Fund may be based on broad U.S. market indices, such as the S&P 500 or Russell 2000 (“U.S. Indices”), or on ETFs that replicate such indices.

The combination of a diversified portfolio of equity securities and the downside protection from index-based put options is intended to provide the Fund with a portion of the returns associated with equity market investments while potentially exposing investors to less risk than traditional long-only equity strategies. Specifically, the Fund seeks to provide a competitive risk adjusted return over a full market cycle (defined as three to five years) relative to the Russell 3000 Index with lower volatility than traditional long-only equity strategies. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.