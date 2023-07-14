Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

SEMI | Active ETF

$20.95

$20.2 M

0.13%

$0.03

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

36.3%

1 yr return

31.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$20.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
$13.67
$21.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SEMI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Funds Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Sanjay Devgan

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Order) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Additional information about this appears below.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of semiconductor, semiconductor equipment and related technology companies (Semiconductor and Tech Companies). A company is considered a Semiconductor and Tech Company if, at the time of Fund investment, the company is categorized by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) as within the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry or at least 50% of the company’s revenues, sales, earnings or assets arises from or is dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing process, distribution or sale of semiconductors, other integrated circuits (ICs) or semiconductor equipment. A Semiconductor and Tech Company may also include a company that primarily internally sources/develops (versus purchasing from third parties) its own semiconductors, ICs or semiconductor equipment for its technology products. The companies that the Fund invests in generally operate in the following industries as categorized by GICS®: semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; communication equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; and software. The Fund has a policy of investing at least 25% of its assets in companies in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry as categorized by GICS®.
The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, generally holding between 30 and 50 securities. However, the Fund may at any time hold less or more securities than the range noted. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. The Fund will generally invest in common stocks. The Fund’s portfolio managers use extensive in-depth research into specific companies to find those companies that they believe offer significant prospects for future growth (i.e., growth stocks). The Fund may invest in or have investment exposure to foreign companies.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to the Order and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the Fund publishes each business day on its website a “Tracking Basket,” which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund’s actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: select recently disclosed portfolio holdings and/or select securities from the universe from which the Fund’s investments are selected (Strategy Components); liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests (Representative ETFs); and cash and cash equivalents. The Tracking Basket often may include a significant percentage of the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio, but it will exclude (or modify the weightings of) certain securities held in the Fund’s portfolio, such as those securities that the Fund’s portfolio managers are actively looking to purchase or sell, or securities which, if disclosed, could increase the risk of front-running (trading ahead) or free-riding (mirroring) the Fund's investment strategy. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see the section “How the Fund Differs from ETFs that Disclose their Portfolio Holdings Daily” in the Prospectus.
The Fund also publishes each business day on its website the “Tracking Basket Weight Overlap,” which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the Fund that formed the basis for the Fund’s calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the Fund’s actual portfolio in percentage terms.
The GICS® was developed by and/or is the exclusive property of MSCI, Inc. (MSCI®) and S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc. (S&P Global Market Intelligence). GICS® is a service mark of MSCI® and S&P Global Market Intelligence and has been licensed for use by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Fund's Investment Manager). Neither GICS®, MSCI®, nor S&P Global Market Intelligence are affiliated with the Fund, the Investment Manager or any Columbia entity.
Read More

SEMI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.3% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 31.6% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

SEMI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEMI Category Low Category High SEMI % Rank
Net Assets 20.2 M 863 K 50.4 B 89.90%
Number of Holdings 42 1 470 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.38 M 0 30.3 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 43.79% 7.6% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lam Research Corp 7.82%
  2. Broadcom Inc 5.96%
  3. Analog Devices Inc 4.91%
  4. Microchip Technology Inc 4.86%
  5. KLA Corp 4.49%
  6. Synopsys Inc 4.32%
  7. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Treasury Instruments Fund Institutional Shares 4.06%
  8. Applied Materials Inc 3.70%
  9. NXP Semiconductors NV 3.53%
  10. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEMI % Rank
Stocks 		98.07% 0.00% 100.53% 100.00%
Cash 		1.98% -0.53% 100.00% 0.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 62.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 64.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 62.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEMI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEMI % Rank
US 		98.07% 0.00% 100.53% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 98.07%

SEMI - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 52.73%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 61.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SEMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

SEMI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEMI Category Low Category High SEMI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 42.10% 66.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEMI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEMI Category Low Category High SEMI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEMI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEMI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sanjay Devgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.

Paul Wick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University

Christopher Lo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Shekhar Pramanick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

