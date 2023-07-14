The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Order) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Additional information about this appears below.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of semiconductor, semiconductor equipment and related technology companies (Semiconductor and Tech Companies). A company is considered a Semiconductor and Tech Company if, at the time of Fund investment, the company is categorized by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) as within the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry or at least 50% of the company’s revenues, sales, earnings or assets arises from or is dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing process, distribution or sale of semiconductors, other integrated circuits (ICs) or semiconductor equipment. A Semiconductor and Tech Company may also include a company that primarily internally sources/develops (versus purchasing from third parties) its own semiconductors, ICs or semiconductor equipment for its technology products. The companies that the Fund invests in generally operate in the following industries as categorized by GICS®: semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; communication equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; and software. The Fund has a policy of investing at least 25% of its assets in companies in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry as categorized by GICS®.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, generally holding between 30 and 50 securities. However, the Fund may at any time hold less or more securities than the range noted. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. The Fund will generally invest in common stocks. The Fund’s portfolio managers use extensive in-depth research into specific companies to find those companies that they believe offer significant prospects for future growth (i.e., growth stocks). The Fund may invest in or have investment exposure to foreign companies.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to the Order and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the Fund publishes each business day on its website a “Tracking Basket,” which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund’s actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: select recently disclosed portfolio holdings and/or select securities from the universe from which the Fund’s investments are selected (Strategy Components); liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests (Representative ETFs); and cash and cash equivalents. The Tracking Basket often may include a significant percentage of the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio, but it will exclude (or modify the weightings of) certain securities held in the Fund’s portfolio, such as those securities that the Fund’s portfolio managers are actively looking to purchase or sell, or securities which, if disclosed, could increase the risk of front-running (trading ahead) or free-riding (mirroring) the Fund's investment strategy. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see the section “How the Fund Differs from ETFs that Disclose their Portfolio Holdings Daily” in the Prospectus.

The Fund also publishes each business day on its website the “Tracking Basket Weight Overlap,” which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the Fund that formed the basis for the Fund’s calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the Fund’s actual portfolio in percentage terms.

The GICS® was developed by and/or is the exclusive property of MSCI, Inc. (MSCI®) and S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc. (S&P Global Market Intelligence). GICS® is a service mark of MSCI® and S&P Global Market Intelligence and has been licensed for use by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Fund's Investment Manager). Neither GICS®, MSCI®, nor S&P Global Market Intelligence are affiliated with the Fund, the Investment Manager or any Columbia entity.