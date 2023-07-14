Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
SEMI | Active ETF
$20.95
$20.2 M
0.13%
$0.03
0.75%
YTD Return
36.3%
1 yr return
31.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$20.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.8%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
SEMI | Active ETF
$20.95
$20.2 M
0.13%
$0.03
0.75%
|Period
|SEMI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.3%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|31.6%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|SEMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEMI % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.2 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|89.90%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|1
|470
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.38 M
|0
|30.3 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.79%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEMI % Rank
|Stocks
|98.07%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|100.00%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|0.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|62.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|64.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|61.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|62.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEMI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEMI % Rank
|US
|98.07%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|98.07%
|SEMI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|52.73%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|61.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SEMI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SEMI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEMI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|SEMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEMI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|66.45%
|SEMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SEMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEMI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|SEMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
