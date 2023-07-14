Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stock, depositary receipts, warrants and rights) issued by large U.S. companies.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. common stocks, while aiming to experience lower volatility compared to the broad U.S. large cap equity market. SIMC uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment process to construct the Fund's portfolio, utilizing a combination of factor scoring model, risk model and optimization. The factor scoring model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of U.S. large-capitalization stocks based on measures of Value, Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility factor families. Each of the factor families is described in further detail in the "More Information About the Funds — Factors" section. The risk model predicts common factor and stock specific risks. The optimization process constructs a portfolio based on the desired exposure to certain factor characteristics and certain other investment restrictions, as weighed against the objective to achieve lower volatility than the broad U.S. large cap equity market.