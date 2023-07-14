Home
Trending ETFs
SELV (ETF)

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.5209 -0.1 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

SELV | Active ETF

$25.52

$12.8 M

3.10%

$0.79

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$22.18
$25.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

SELV | Active ETF

$25.52

$12.8 M

3.10%

$0.79

0.15%

SELV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Eugene Barbaneagra

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stock, depositary receipts, warrants and rights) issued by large U.S. companies.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. common stocks, while aiming to experience lower volatility compared to the broad U.S. large cap equity market. SIMC uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment process to construct the Fund's portfolio, utilizing a combination of factor scoring model, risk model and optimization. The factor scoring model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of U.S. large-capitalization stocks based on measures of Value, Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility factor families. Each of the factor families is described in further detail in the "More Information About the Funds — Factors" section. The risk model predicts common factor and stock specific risks. The optimization process constructs a portfolio based on the desired exposure to certain factor characteristics and certain other investment restrictions, as weighed against the objective to achieve lower volatility than the broad U.S. large cap equity market.

Read More

SELV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SELV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -51.8% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr 7.0% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SELV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SELV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SELV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

SELV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SELV Category Low Category High SELV % Rank
Net Assets 12.8 M 177 K 1.21 T 96.91%
Number of Holdings 81 2 4154 56.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.6 M 1.74 K 270 B 95.92%
Weighting of Top 10 31.94% 1.8% 100.0% 43.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 3.82%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 3.45%
  3. MERCK CO. INC. COMMON STOCK 3.05%
  4. JOHNSON JOHNSON COMMON STOCK 3.02%
  5. ORACLE CORP COMMON STOCK 2.73%
  6. ATT INC COMMON STOCK 2.61%
  7. CISCO SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK 2.61%
  8. PROCTER GAMBLE CO/THE COMMON STOCK 2.59%
  9. CHEVRON CORP COMMON STOCK 2.57%
  10. PFIZER INC COMMON STOCK 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SELV % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 0.00% 130.24% 17.77%
Cash 		0.55% -102.29% 100.00% 79.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 9.82%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 10.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 4.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SELV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 3.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 73.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 85.15%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 38.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 19.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 96.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 41.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 2.66%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 6.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 93.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 52.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SELV % Rank
US 		99.45% 0.00% 127.77% 27.11%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 53.73%

SELV - Expenses

Operational Fees

SELV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 2.95% 90.23%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 13.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SELV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SELV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SELV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

SELV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SELV Category Low Category High SELV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.10% 0.00% 19.15% 51.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SELV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SELV Category Low Category High SELV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SELV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SELV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Jianan Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Jianan Chen, CFA, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he was an analyst on Schroders Quantitative Equity Product investment team, where he researched alpha signals and portfolio construction methodologies. Mr. Chen earned his Master of Science in Financial Mathematics with distinction from King's College London. He became a CFA charterholder in 2017.

George Tyrakis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Geroge Tyrakis, FIA, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he researched equity managers and provided asset allocation advice to institutional clients at SEI. Prior to joining SEI in 2014, Mr. Tyrakis worked at Moody's Analytics as a solutions specialist. Mr. Tyrakis earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Southampton and his Master of Science in Applied Actuarial Science from the University of Kent. He qualified as a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in 2015.

Ioan Mirciov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Ioan Mirciov, PhD, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst at Schroders, Aspect Capital and Macquarie, where he oversaw portfolios and researched factors and portfolio construction techniques. Mr. Mirciov earned a PhD in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, and holds engineering degrees from École Polytechnique and École des Mines in Paris.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

